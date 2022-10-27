Global Future Mobility Markets Report 2022-2040 - Focus on Autonomous Shuttles, Robotaxis, Autonomous Modular Transport, eVTOL, Maglev, Autonomous Micromobility, Hyperlop, Suborbital Travel

Oct 27, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of Mobility: Transformation from Mobility-as-a-Service to Lifestyle-as-a-Service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research analyzes key business models that are likely to shape the shared mobility market until 2040.
We have looked at how various parameters, such as technology, services, and stakeholders, have to come together to help cities achieve the future they envisioned. The growth opportunities are numerous and ever changing; this study documents the most important growth opportunities in the shared mobility space.
Technology has changed the way people move from point A to point B, over the last decade. Transportation services have become more connected and shareable with the rise of platform apps. Over the next decade, this technology-led transformation will bring about profound changes in how people commute or travel.
The overall revenue opportunity from the shared mobility market is expected to be exceed 2.5 trillion, taking into consideration traditional mobility modes including public transport and autonomous and futuristic mobility modes that we are likely to see in the next decade.
Mobility is going to change-in the form of vehicles, in the form of new infrastructure, and in the form of value-added services which we will experience. While journey in the future is expected to become more connected, it is set to get more personalized as well. Consumers want more accurate and tailor-made experiences in the digital space.
Just as eCommerce companies have been able to analyze vast volumes of shopping data to generate suggestions and offer discounts, the mobility space is also looking to harness this data to create a more personalized travelling experience.
Driven by behavioral, city-related, or technologies trends, shared mobility is set to generate several opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Future of Mobility
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Changing Mobility Demand to Influence Mobility Modes
- 3 Pillars that will Drive Change in Mobility Behavior Until 2040
- Behavioral Changes 1: Population Movement to Suburbs
- Behavioral Changes 2: Preference for Active Modes of Travel
- City Infrastructure Changes 1: City Interventions
- City Infrastructure Changes 2: Mobility Hubs Pilot
- Technology Changes 1: Penetration of 4G/5G Technologies
- Technology Changes 2: Intelligent ML and AI Technologies for Fleet Management
3. Shared Mobility: Current Business Models
- Shared Mobility: Now vs. 2040
- City Landscape Changing: 15-minute City
- Post-pandemic Mobility Needs of Employees
- Top Shared Mobility Business Models and Trends
4. Shared Mobility: Future Business Models
- Future Shared Mobility Business Models
- Future Shared Mobility Business Models: Timelines
- Future Shared Mobility Business Models,
- Future Shared Mobility Model 1: Autonomous Shuttles
- Future Shared Mobility Model 2: Robotaxis
- Future Shared Mobility Model 3: Autonomous Modular Transport
- Future Shared Mobility Model 4: eVTOL
- Future Shared Mobility Model 5: Maglev
- Future Shared Mobility Model 6: Autonomous Micromobility
- Future Shared Mobility Model 7: Hyperloop
- Future Shared Mobility Model 8: Suborbital Travel
5. Convergence of Mobility Pillars
- 5 Layers of Convergence
- Convergence of Infrastructure
- Convergence of Technologies
- Convergence of Stakeholders
- Convergence of Services through a Super MaaS App
- Convergence of Lifestyle Choices and Mobility
6. Vision 2040 City
- Vision 2040 of a Future City
- Mobility Operating Systems of a Future City
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Standardization of Data Transfer/Sharing Protocols
- Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion of Ecosystem to Appeal to Adjacent Stakeholders
- Growth Opportunity 3: Ancillary Revenue Streams from AI and VR
