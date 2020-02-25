Global Gambling Market Forecasts (2020-2024) with Coverage of International Games Technology Plc, Flutter Entertainment, Scientific Games Corporation and The Stars Group

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gambling Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gambling market is forecast to showcase positive growth through the forecast period (2020-2024). Market growth is estimated to supported by various growth drivers such as increasing spending capability, legalization of gambling in countries such as the US, rising penetration of smart devices, hike in internet penetration and , an overall increase in global population especially within those between the ages of 20-64 years.



The market is also confronted by some challenges such as the negative perceptions surrounding the gambling market and lack of internet connectivity in developing countries. The emergence of bitcoins, a growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the use of augmented reality to enhance gambling experience and cloud gaming are some of the major trends existing in the market.

The 'Global Gambling Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024)' report provides an in-depth analysis of the global gambling market followed by an analysis of its segments in terms of value. The report also consists of an analysis of the gambling market by value in regions such as the Americas and Europe. The gambling markets of Italy, the UK and France have been analyzed under the European region. Under the competitive landscape, different players in the gambling market have been compared on the basis of revenue generated and market capitalization.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global gambling market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Company Coverage:

International Games Technology Plc.

Flutter Entertainment (Paddy Power Betfair Plc)

Scientific Games Corporation

The Stars Group

Regional Coverage:

America

Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Gambling Industry: An Overview

2.2 Regulations on Gambling: An Overview

2.3 Gambling Market Segments



3. Global Market Sizing

3.1 Global Gambling Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Gambling Market: Product Type Analysis

3.3 Global Gambling Market: Platform Type Analysis



3.4 Global Gambling Market: Regional Analysis

3.4.1 Global Gambling Market by Region (America, Europe and Rest of the World)



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 America Gambling Market: An Analysis

4.2 America Gambling Market: Product Type Analysis

4.3 America Gambling Market: Platform Type Analysis

4.4 Europe Gambling Market: An Analysis

4.5 Italy Gambling Market: An Analysis

4.6 UK Gambling Market: An Analysis

4.7 France Gambling Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.2 Challenges

5.3 Market Trends



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Gambling Market Players by Financial Comparison



7. Company Profiles



