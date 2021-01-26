Global Gaming Chair Market 2020-2025: Table Gaming Chair / Hybrid Gaming Chair / Platform Gaming Chair

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Chair Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing popularity of PC games is expected to increase the demand for gaming chairs during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of social media and free business models resulting in the development of e-games is likely to increase the demand for gaming chairs. The gaming market has progressed from board games to high-end video games resulting in the commercialization of games. The increasing popularity of electronic devices is making people get more attracted to PC and video games as gaming is a premium form of entertainment.



The increasing number of game cafes is resulting in a growing demand for gaming chairs. The major trend in the gaming chair market is the development and manufacturing of ergonomic chairs as the use of conventional gaming chairs can cause pain in back muscles and hands. Ergonomic gaming chairs offer full-size lumbar support which encourages a professional gamer to purchase it. This is expected to enhance the demand for gaming chairs during the forecast period.



These chairs enable the gamer to improve posture which allows them to play games for a longer period. The high cost of these gaming chairs is hampering the growth of the market. Increasing concerns of people regarding health and fitness are encouraging them to move to outdoor games, which is likely to hamper the growth of the gaming chair market during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Table Gaming Chair Segment is Dominating the Market



The gaming chair market is segmented into table gaming chair, hybrid gaming chair, platform gaming chair, and others. The table gaming chair is dominating the market due to the increasing demand for high-end personal computers and the increasing trend of e-sports, which allow customers to compete with some of the best players in the world. The adoption of multimedia is increased and the rise of smart devices has increased over the past few years.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth



By geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of growth rate due to the increasing popularity of internet games and growing demand for personal computers and smart devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and others. North America and Europe are projected to lead the gaming chair market due to modern technologies and purchasing power of people.



Competitive Landscape



The report covers major international players operating in the Gaming Chair Market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, demand is driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through the depth of products and superior customer service.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Technological Innovations/Trends in the Market

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Industry Policies

4.9 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Table Gaming Chair

5.1.2 Hybrid Gaming Chair

5.1.3 Platform Gaming Chair

5.1.4 Other Chair Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.3 By Region



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Ace Casual Furniture

6.2.2 Arozzi

6.2.3 Corsair

6.2.4 DxRacer USA

6.2.5 GT Omega Racing

6.2.6 AkRacing

6.2.7 Secretlab

6.2.8 Vertagear

6.2.9 Noblechairs

6.2.10 X Rocker



7 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



