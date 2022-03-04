Global Gaming Chair Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Mar 04, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gaming chair market reached a value of US$ 1.07 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A gaming chair enhances flexibility and comfort by providing ergonomic support to professional gamers for long hours. It has caster wheels, armrests, swiveling bases, and adjustment settings that reduce stress on the body during the gaming session. At present, several manufacturers are introducing innovative variants with additional accessories, such as speakers, retractable footrests, built-in massage units, and red, green, and blue (RGB) lighting systems, in a wide range of colors and designs.
Gaming Chair Market Trends:
Prolonged sitting, postural stress, and lack of movement are some of the common effects experienced by gamers. As these effects can lead to serious health issues, such as obesity, muscle complications, and carpal tunnel syndrome, there is a rise in the need for gaming chairs to enable healthy blood flow throughout the body. In line with this, significant advancements in the entertainment sector, in confluence with the increasing number of professional gamers, are acting as another major factor promoting the adoption of these chairs to improve the player experience.
Apart from this, the emerging trend of motion and virtual reality (VR) games on account of the rising penetration of the internet and easy availability of gaming peripherals is stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for state-of-the-art gaming consoles, along with the growing number of individuals who want to experience realistic games, is positively influencing the sales of gaming chairs across the globe. Furthermore, market players are introducing gaming chairs with adjustable lumbar support to prevent back injuries and torque back or wrist. As these chairs support various cardiovascular functions and reduce muscle stiffness, the growth of the market is anticipated to expand in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global gaming chair market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, material, price, distribution channel and end user.
Breakup by Type:
- PC Gaming Chair
- Hybrid Gaming Chair
- Platform Gaming Chair
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- PU Leather
- PVC Leather
- Others
Breakup by Price:
- High-Range
- Medium-Range
- Low-Range
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Residential
- Commercial
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ace Casual Furniture, AKRacing, Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer, GT Omega Racing Ltd, Impakt S.A., noblechairs, Secretlab, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3 and Vertagear Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global gaming chair market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gaming chair market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the price?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global gaming chair market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87yt51
