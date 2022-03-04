Global Gaming Chair Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaming chair market reached a value of US$ 1.07 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2022-2027.



A gaming chair enhances flexibility and comfort by providing ergonomic support to professional gamers for long hours. It has caster wheels, armrests, swiveling bases, and adjustment settings that reduce stress on the body during the gaming session. At present, several manufacturers are introducing innovative variants with additional accessories, such as speakers, retractable footrests, built-in massage units, and red, green, and blue (RGB) lighting systems, in a wide range of colors and designs.



Gaming Chair Market Trends:

Prolonged sitting, postural stress, and lack of movement are some of the common effects experienced by gamers. As these effects can lead to serious health issues, such as obesity, muscle complications, and carpal tunnel syndrome, there is a rise in the need for gaming chairs to enable healthy blood flow throughout the body. In line with this, significant advancements in the entertainment sector, in confluence with the increasing number of professional gamers, are acting as another major factor promoting the adoption of these chairs to improve the player experience.

Apart from this, the emerging trend of motion and virtual reality (VR) games on account of the rising penetration of the internet and easy availability of gaming peripherals is stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for state-of-the-art gaming consoles, along with the growing number of individuals who want to experience realistic games, is positively influencing the sales of gaming chairs across the globe. Furthermore, market players are introducing gaming chairs with adjustable lumbar support to prevent back injuries and torque back or wrist. As these chairs support various cardiovascular functions and reduce muscle stiffness, the growth of the market is anticipated to expand in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global gaming chair market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, material, price, distribution channel and end user.



Breakup by Type:

PC Gaming Chair

Hybrid Gaming Chair

Platform Gaming Chair

Others

Breakup by Material:

PU Leather

PVC Leather

Others

Breakup by Price:

High-Range

Medium-Range

Low-Range

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ace Casual Furniture, AKRacing, Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer, GT Omega Racing Ltd, Impakt S.A., noblechairs, Secretlab, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3 and Vertagear Inc.



