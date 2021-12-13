Global Gaming Chair Market Analysis 2021-2025: Growth of eSports Tournaments Creates Opportunites

Dec 13, 2021, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gaming Chair Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gaming chair market is poised to grow by $130.77 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. The report on the gaming chair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health-related benefits of using gaming chairs and the growing PC gaming and gaming console market.
The gaming chair market analysis includes type and price segments and geographic landscape.
The gaming chair market is segmented as below:
By Type
- table
- hybrid
- platform
By Market Landscape
- mid-range
- low-range
- high-range
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the growing number of eSports tournaments as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming chair market growth during the next few years.
The report on the gaming chair market covers the following areas:
- Gaming chair market sizing
- Gaming chair market forecast
- Gaming chair market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming chair market vendors that include AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, NOBLECHAIRS, Raidmax, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3.
Also, the gaming chair market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing number of eSports tournaments."
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the health-related benefits of using gaming chairs.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Table - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Platform - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Price
- Market segments
- Comparison by Price
- Mid-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Low-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- High-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Price
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AKRacing America Inc.
- Arozzi North America
- Corsair Gaming Inc.
- DXRacer USA LLC.
- GT Omega Racing Ltd.
- Impakt SA
- NOBLECHAIRS
- Raidmax
- Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.
- ThunderX3
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xs6x3f
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article