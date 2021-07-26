Global Gaming Monitor Market Expected to Reach USD 11,884.2 Million by 2027, With a CAGR Of 26.1% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Gaming Monitor Market by Panel Type (IPS Panel, TN Panel, and VA Panel), Price Range (USD 900-1500, and Above USD 1500), Screen Size (Less Than 27 inches, 27-32 inches, and More Than 32 inches), End-users (Residential, and Commercial), Sales Channel (Online and Offline), and by Regions : Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2028", the market was valued at USD 1,659.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 26.1% by 2027. The gaming monitor market is anticipated to grow significantly during forecast period. The gaming industry is growing for the last few years and this has driven the global gaming monitor market. The market is exhibiting exponential growth in gaming integration, impelled by advanced monitoring features introduced by some of the principal market players. Furthermore, game content and the graphics processing units (GPU) technology are undergoing continuous improvements, which is anticipated to attract users during the forecast period. The gaming monitor market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising interest in online gaming tournaments, growing internet penetration, increasing technological advancements, and rising demand for e-sports among millennials.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Gaming Monitor Market

In terms of panel types, the gaming monitor market is segmented as IPS panel, TN panel, and VA panel. The TN panel segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market, owing to the benefits offered such as fast response time, low refresh rates, minimal motion blur, and low input lag. The TN panel segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high power consumption efficiency. The IPS panel segment held a substantial share of the market in 2019, owing to numerous advantages offered, including optimum viewing angles and color contrast.

On the basis of the price range, the global gaming monitor market is categorized into USD 900-1500 and above USD 1500 segments. The USD 900-1500 segment accounted for a significant share of the gaming monitor market in 2019. The USD 900-1500 segment is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to increasing spending on leisure products by millennials. The USD above 15000 segment is projected to account for a considerable share of the market during the forecast period, due to growing advancements in the market to meet changing customer demand.

Based on screen size, the gaming monitor market is segmented into less than 27 inches, 27-32 inches, and more than 32 inches. The less than 27 inches segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market in 2019. Advantages offered by small gaming models such as high refresh rates and response rates fuels the segment. Less than 27 inches gaming monitors are preferred by individuals, as they require less space. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the segment during the forecast period.

In terms of end-users, the global gaming monitor market is divided into commercial and residential segments. The residential segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019. The residential segment is projected to expand at a sizable CAGR during the forecast period, due to high demand for gaming monitors from developing economies with increasing number of gaming enthusiasts. The home entertainment industry and the gaming monitor market are anticipated to grow, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global gaming monitor market is classified as online and offline. The offline segment is classified as hypermarkets/supermarkets, exclusive stores, wholesalers & distributors, and department stores. The online segment is segmented into e-commerce and company-owned portals. The online segment is expected to gain traction in the future, as it offers a variety of products with specific features and product descriptions. Moreover, online channels offer various discounts and offers. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

In terms of regions, the global gaming monitor market is segregated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America incorporates two developed countries including the US and Canada. Demand for premium gaming monitors with costs higher than US$ 900 through offline channels is high in the region. The overall gaming market in the US was around US$ 36.92 Bn, while Canada stood at US$ 3.05 Bn. The US covers around 19% share of the global gaming industry size and is projected to have high demand during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Gaming monitors have price elastic demand. Demand for gaming monitors is expected to contract, as the prices increase. The competitors pricing along with the product quality is anticipated to affect the market share of this industry positively.

In terms of panel types, the gaming monitor market is segmented as IPS panel, TN panel, and VA panel. The TN panel segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market, owing to the benefits offered such as fast response time, low refresh rates, minimal motion blur, and low input lag.

Advancement in technology such as IPS panel and machine learning are anticipated to create new opportunities. Nonetheless, high operational costs and aggressively changing market demands are expected to threaten the entrants. Limited number of regulations in this industry are attracting new players. Additionally, rising demand for product differentiation is anticipated to propel the market.

Read 268 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Gaming Monitor Market by Panel Type (IPS Panel, TN Panel, and VA Panel), Price Range (USD 900-1500, and Above USD 1500), Screen Size (Less Than 27 inches, 27-32 inches, and More Than 32 inches), End-users (Residential, and Commercial), Sales Channel (Online and Offline), and by Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

