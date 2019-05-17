Global Gaming Peripherals Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Peripherals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaming peripherals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2024

A Gaming peripheral is an auxiliary device that provides input and output for the computer and assists in enhanced gaming experience for the user. Gaming, in general, has evolved from board games and video games to a much more interactive and virtual set-up. With the introduction of PCs and the increased reach of the internet, there has been a significant growth in the development and commercialization of gaming. The gaming peripherals market can be segmented into various hardware products such as headsets, joysticks, mice, keyboards, and game pads. Based on the technology, it can be segmented into wired and wireless technology.

An increasing number of hard-core/casual gamers and the growing popularity of e-sports are among the key factors driving the global gaming peripherals market. E-sports and virtual games have led to the development of special gaming keyboards and gamepads which can be customized and provide better ergonomics to the user.

Consumers increasingly demand an immersive and realistic gaming experience that has created a need for superior quality gaming consoles, whole body sensors, peripheral devices, etc. Additionally, with the rise in the young working population, the affordability for gaming peripheral devices has also increased. Moreover, factors such as the introduction of augmented reality, virtual reality, high-definition displays, etc., are also projected to catalyze the growth of this market.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global gaming peripherals market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global gaming peripherals market in any manner.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gaming peripherals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global gaming peripherals industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gaming device type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global gaming peripherals industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global gaming peripherals industry?

What is the structure of the global gaming peripherals industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global gaming peripherals industry?

What are the profit margins in the global gaming peripherals industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gaming Peripherals Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Gaming Device Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Headsets

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Keyboards

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Joysticks

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Mice

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Gamepads

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Gaming Device Type

7.1 PC (Desktop/Laptop)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gaming Consoles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Wired

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Wireless

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Online

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Offline

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Alienware

15.3.2 Logitech

15.3.3 Razer

15.3.4 Mad Catz

15.3.5 Turtle Beach

15.3.6 Corsair

15.3.7 Cooler Master

15.3.8 Sennheiser

15.3.9 HyperX

15.3.10 SteelSeries

15.3.11 Anker

15.3.12 Roccat

15.3.12 Reddragon

15.3.13 Das

15.3.15 Gamdias

15.3.16 Sades



