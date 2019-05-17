Global Gaming Peripherals Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024
DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Peripherals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gaming peripherals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2024
A Gaming peripheral is an auxiliary device that provides input and output for the computer and assists in enhanced gaming experience for the user. Gaming, in general, has evolved from board games and video games to a much more interactive and virtual set-up. With the introduction of PCs and the increased reach of the internet, there has been a significant growth in the development and commercialization of gaming. The gaming peripherals market can be segmented into various hardware products such as headsets, joysticks, mice, keyboards, and game pads. Based on the technology, it can be segmented into wired and wireless technology.
An increasing number of hard-core/casual gamers and the growing popularity of e-sports are among the key factors driving the global gaming peripherals market. E-sports and virtual games have led to the development of special gaming keyboards and gamepads which can be customized and provide better ergonomics to the user.
Consumers increasingly demand an immersive and realistic gaming experience that has created a need for superior quality gaming consoles, whole body sensors, peripheral devices, etc. Additionally, with the rise in the young working population, the affordability for gaming peripheral devices has also increased. Moreover, factors such as the introduction of augmented reality, virtual reality, high-definition displays, etc., are also projected to catalyze the growth of this market.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global gaming peripherals market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global gaming peripherals market in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global gaming peripherals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global gaming peripherals industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the gaming device type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global gaming peripherals industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global gaming peripherals industry?
- What is the structure of the global gaming peripherals industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global gaming peripherals industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global gaming peripherals industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Gaming Peripherals Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Gaming Device Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Headsets
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Keyboards
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Joysticks
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Mice
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Gamepads
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Gaming Device Type
7.1 PC (Desktop/Laptop)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Gaming Consoles
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Wired
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Wireless
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Online
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Offline
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Alienware
15.3.2 Logitech
15.3.3 Razer
15.3.4 Mad Catz
15.3.5 Turtle Beach
15.3.6 Corsair
15.3.7 Cooler Master
15.3.8 Sennheiser
15.3.9 HyperX
15.3.10 SteelSeries
15.3.11 Anker
15.3.12 Roccat
15.3.12 Reddragon
15.3.13 Das
15.3.15 Gamdias
15.3.16 Sades
