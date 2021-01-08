Global Gaming Simulator Market (2020 to 2026) - by Component, Product, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gaming Simulator Market By Component (Hardware and Software), By Product (Racing, Shooting, Fighting, and Others), By End User (Residential and Commercial), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gaming Simulator Market size is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 14.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Gaming Simulators let players relish adventurous elements thrillingly and with pleasure because these circumstances are impossible to re-form physically. In the present stressful life, most people are fascinated in a way to recreating energy. Consequently, the Gaming Simulators market finds a growing opportunity during the foreseeable period.



The Gaming Simulators market is expected to grow worldwide in the coming years owing to day-by-day invention and increasing creativity in the field of Gaming Simulators techniques. Furthermore, with the young age group, as well as the elder people are also getting attracted towards Gaming Simulators in order to reduce stress and revive the life; which is a key factor that is responsible for the increase of the Gaming Simulators market. Gaming Simulators are the constituents that are used in various types of games for facilitating the precise simulators of playing the game in the real life. Various components that are used for Gaming Simulators include panels, boxing gloves, wheels, guns, paddles, and others. In the coming few years the Gaming Simulators market is likely to have a prospective growth due to the rise in adoption of the virtual stress reviving techniques by young and old people.



By Component



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. The hardware segment led the market in the year 2019. Hardware components play a vigorous role in enhancing the gaming experience. The increasing approval of essential reality headsets that helps in enhancing the gaming experience, is anticipated to boost market participants to advance the gaming simulator hardware.



By Product



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Racing, Shooting, Fighting, and Others. The shooting segment of the gaming simulator market is experiencing the prominent growth in the global market. The considerably increasing popularity of the FPS (first-person shooter) is the key factor for the advancement of the shooting segment. Furthermore, the accessibility of influential shooting games, an exciting mix of first-person shooting and mech-based combat, and a variety of maps and multi-stage measures are some of the boosting factors for the market growth, over the foreseeable period.



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. The commercial segment of the gaming simulator market will have a substantial market share in the global market in the coming years. Conversely, the residential end-use industry will hold a main market share in the world gaming simulator market size in the year 2019. Market companies are concentrating on interface appeal and enhancing modelling gears and graphic quality.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific gaming simulator market has the maximum growth and is anticipated to develop at a strong CAGR, over the foreseeable period. Widespread progression in the game zones on the basis of simulators system and VR (Virtual reality) is one of the boosting factors for the rise of the global gaming market, mainly in Asian countries like South Korea, Japan, India, and China.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include D-BOX Technologies, Inc., Sony Corporation (Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC), CKAS Mechatronics Pty. Ltd., Eleetus LLC, Rseat Limited, Vesaro Limited, GTR Simulators (Abtivan), Cruden B.V., CXC Simulations and 3D Perception, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Gaming Simulator Market by Component

3.1 Global Gaming Simulator Hardware Market by Region

3.2 Global Gaming Simulator Software Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Gaming Simulator Market by Product

4.1 Global Racing Gaming Simulator Market by Region

4.2 Global Shooting Gaming Simulator Market by Region

4.3 Global Fighting Gaming Simulator Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Product Gaming Simulator Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Gaming Simulator Market by End Use

5.1 Global Residential Gaming Simulator Market by Region

5.2 Global Commercial Gaming Simulator Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Gaming Simulator Market by Region

6.1 North America Gaming Simulator Market

6.2 Europe Gaming Simulator Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Gaming Simulator Market

6.4 LAMEA Gaming Simulator Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 D-BOX Technologies, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Sony Corporation (Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC)

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research and Development Expense

7.2.5 SWOT Analysis

7.3 CKAS Mechatronics Pty. Ltd.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.4 Eleetus LLC

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.5 Rseat Limited

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.6 Vesaro Limited

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 GTR Simulators (Abtivan)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Cruden B.V.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 CXC Simulations

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. 3D Perception, Inc.

7.10.1 Company Overview



