Global Garden and Lawn Tools Industry & COVID-19 Impact Assessment 2020

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Garden and Lawn Tools - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Garden and Lawn Tools market accounted for $6.66 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $13.32 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.



Rising commercial and residential construction projects across the globe and the increasing number of the sports field, public parks, and golf courses in developed and developing countries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing preference for sports turf and synthetic grass is restraining the market growth.



Based on the application, the residential segment is having a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing popularity of outdoor landscaping which helps to raise the demand for power lawn and garden tools. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing number of golf courses, rising demand for homemade fresh fruits and vegetables, and the growing popularity of gardening.



Some of the key players profiled in the Garden and Lawn Tools Market includeToro, STIHL, Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch, MTD, Makita U.S.A., Husqvarna, Home Depot Product, Authority, Emak, Blount International and American Honda Motor.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Power Tools

5.3 Lawnmowers

5.4 Hand Tools

5.5 Garden Accessories



6 Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Online

6.3 Offline



7 Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Residential

7.3 Municipal

7.4 Commercial



8 Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lawn

8.3 Garden



9 Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Toro

11.2 STIHL

11.3 Stanley Black & Decker

11.4 Robert Bosch

11.5 MTD

11.6 Makita USA

11.7 Husqvarna

11.8 Home Depot Product Authority

11.9 Emak

11.10 Blount International

11.11 American Honda Motor



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24thoc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

