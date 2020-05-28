Global Garden and Lawn Tools market is Expected to Reach $13.32 Billion by 2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC
May 28, 2020, 14:30 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market is accounted for $6.66 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $13.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the Garden and Lawn Tools Market include Toro, STIHL, Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch, MTD, Makita U.S.A., Husqvarna, Home Depot Product, Authority, Emak, Blount International and American Honda Motor.
Rising commercial and residential construction projects across the globe and increasing number of the sports field, public parks, and golf courses in developed and developing countries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing preference for sports turf and synthetic grass is restraining the market growth.
A garden and lawn tool is any one of various tools prepared for garden and overlaps with the variety of tools for agriculture and horticulture. These tools mainly used for trimming, cutting, aligning, and maintaining lawns health.
Based on the application, the residential segment is having a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing popularity of outdoor landscaping which helps to raise the demand for power lawn and garden tools.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing number of golf courses, rising demand for homemade fresh fruits and vegetables, and the growing popularity of gardening.
Products Covered:
- Power Tools
- Lawnmowers
- Hand Tools
- Garden Accessories
Distribution Channels Covered:
- Online
- Offline
Applications Covered:
- Residential
- Municipal
- Commercial
End Users Covered:
- Lawn
- Garden
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
