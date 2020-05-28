Global Garden and Lawn Tools market is Expected to Reach $13.32 Billion by 2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market is accounted for $6.66 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $13.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Garden and Lawn Tools Market include Toro, STIHL, Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch, MTD, Makita U.S.A., Husqvarna, Home Depot Product, Authority, Emak, Blount International and American Honda Motor.

Rising commercial and residential construction projects across the globe and increasing number of the sports field, public parks, and golf courses in developed and developing countries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing preference for sports turf and synthetic grass is restraining the market growth.

A garden and lawn tool is any one of various tools prepared for garden and overlaps with the variety of tools for agriculture and horticulture. These tools mainly used for trimming, cutting, aligning, and maintaining lawns health.

Based on the application, the residential segment is having a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing popularity of outdoor landscaping which helps to raise the demand for power lawn and garden tools.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing number of golf courses, rising demand for homemade fresh fruits and vegetables, and the growing popularity of gardening.

Products Covered:

Power Tools

Lawnmowers

Hand Tools

Garden Accessories

Distribution Channels Covered:

Online

Offline

Applications Covered:

Residential

Municipal

Commercial

End Users Covered:

Lawn

Garden

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

