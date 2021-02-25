Global Garden™ Hires Horticulture and Grow Light Expert, Christopher Sloper, to Lead Lighting Product Management

"I'm proud to join a team that has so many passionate, motivated employees and offers unique products and real-world solutions to make grow facilities more bountiful and profitable," says Christopher.

Christopher brings valuable industry connections, insights, and experience as a former grower and hydroponics store owner and is the acclaimed author of The LED Grow Book . He is a wealth of knowledge and a welcome addition to the Global Garden™ team. Christopher has also penned several articles for Maximum Yield and Cannabis Business Times magazines.

"Any time you have the opportunity of joining forces with someone of Christopher's caliber, knowledge base, experience, and positive energy it is a no brainer. We are thrilled to have him join our team and to have him help us carry out our mission," says owner, Jonathan Bayle.

At Global Garden™, we are driven to support the cultivation entrepreneur who honors the plant by seeking quality, purity and maximizing plant performance. We are committed to the grower's journey in perfecting their craft. We are on a global quest to source, develop and deliver high value products and optimal solutions. Because the products we sell feed the plants we consume, providing the highest quality inputs means everything to us.

Global Garden™ was founded in 2014 by co-owners Jonathan Bayle and Chuck Lee. Headquartered in Torrance, CA, Global Garden™ prides itself on curating only high quality, best-in-class products that offer efficient solutions to growers. Global Garden™ is uniquely positioned as a premier hydroponics industry wholesale supplier of the highest value cultivation products, systems, and solutions.

SOURCE Global Garden

Related Links

https://www.globalgarden.co/

