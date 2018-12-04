Global Gas Cylinders Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2023: Focus on Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical & Transportation Industries
The "Global Gas Cylinders Market: Analysis By Material Type (Steel, Composite, Others), By Product Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene), By Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Gas Cylinders Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.86% during 2018-2023.
The segment of Steel cylinders and High Pressure Cylinders witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and Composite cylinders are anticipated to experience notable growth in the forecast period due to increasing dominance of industries in developing economies and enhanced usage of gas cylinders for production and manufacturing activities.
During 2018-23, Gas Cylinders Market is anticipated to grow at an appreciable rate due to surging investment by major industries and manufacturers in countries and innovating the products owing to increasing awareness regarding composite cylinders, escalating production of transport vehicles, expanding economy and increasing population across the world.
Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Gas Cylinders market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in Asia Pacific region include developing economy and leading global industries establishing their manufacturing and production units in countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam coupled with higher usage of cylinders for domestic purposes is boosting the market growth in the region.
Scope of the Report
Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Gas Cylinders Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Material Type - Steel, Composite, Others
- Analysis By Product Type - High Pressure, Low Pressure, Acetylene
- Analysis By Application/End-Use - Kitchen & Domestic, Processing Industries, Medical, Transportation, Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Gas Cylinders Market:Product Outlook
5. Global Gas Cylinders Market:An Analysis
6. Global Gas Cylinders Market:Segment Analysis
7. Market Share of Gas Cylinder Companies
8. Global Gas Cylinders Market:Regional Analysis
Company Profiles
- Hexagon Composites ASA
- Luxfer Gas Cylinder
- Worthington Cylinders
- Aygaz
- Time Technoplast
- Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Beijing Tianhai Industry Co.
- Faber Industrie S.p.A.
- Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.
- Linde AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jlz6zc/global_gas?w=5
