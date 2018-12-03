Global Gas Genset Market 2014-2018 & 2024: Focus on Residential Industrial, Commercial, Power & Energy & Others
The "Global Gas Genset Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By KVA Ratings, By Applications, By Regions, By Key Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Gas Genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-24.
Growing demand for gensets in power plants, oil & gas fields, the rapid growth of industrial sector across various countries as well as low operational cost are the key factors which are driving the growth Gas Genset market over the past few years. Furthermore, exploration of newer and proven natural gas reserves in the African countries, Russia, the United States, Azerbaijan and Turkey are further leading to the development of gas infrastructure for subsequent supply to other parts of the world.
Widening electricity demand-supply gap, rising industrialization, low operational cost as well as growing demand for clean and reliable power supply and expansion of gas pipeline infrastructure by several countries such as China, the United States, Russia and India would drive the growth for gas gensets in several regions of the world.
Moreover, high power losses in many Asian and Latin American countries due to inefficient power generation infrastructure would also surge the demand for efficient power backup equipment such as gensets over the years to come. Upcoming projects such as Google Data Centre, Facebook Data Centre and FBI Data Centre would also drive the demand for gas gensets in the commercial sector.
The North American region captured majority of the revenue share in the global gas genset market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe, on account of rapid deployment of gas gensets in industrial and power generation applications. Further, the increasing adoption of environment-friendly solutions, rise in green manufacturing practices in industries would drive the growth of the gas genset market in the region.
The report comprehensively covers the Global Gas Genset Market by types, applications, regions and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to the device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Markets Covered:
By KVA Ratings:
- Up to 100 KVA
- 100.1-375 KVA
- 375.1-1000 KVA
- Above 1000 KVA
By Applications:
- Residential
- Industrial (Manufacturing and Production)
- Commercial (Offices, museum, hospitality, retail, education, Data Centre etc.)
- Power & Energy (Oil & gas, Electricity)
- Others (Transportation Infrastructure, educational buildings, government buildings, agriculture etc.)
By Regions:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Middle East
- Africa
- Asia Pacific
By Key Countries:
- US
- Canada
- Brazil
- Argentina
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- Germany
- Russia
- UK
- France
- Italy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Gas Genset Market Overview
4. Global Gas Genset Market Dynamics
5. Global Gas Genset Trends
6. North America Gas Genset Market Overview
7. South America Gas Genset Market Overview
8. Asia Pacific Gas Genset Market Overview
9. Middle East Gas Genset Market Overview
10. Africa Gas Genset Market Overview
11. Europe Gas Genset Market Overview
12. Global Gas Genset Opportunity Assessment
14. Company Profiles
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- APR Energy Limited
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- GE Power
- Generac Power Systems, Inc
- HIMOINSA S.L.
- Kohler Power Systems
- MTU Onsite Energy Corporation
- Wrtsil Corporation
