Global Gas Meter Market Report 2019 Featuring Elster, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Dresser, Diehl, Apator, Sagemcom, Sensus, Dongfa Group, Holley & Emerson

Smart gas metering is on the increase. China and Europe have overtaken the United States in the numbers of smart gas meters deployed. While the European meters are similar in price to the American meters, the Chinese meters are much cheaper, so the value equation is very different. The report plots these developments historically and forecasts ahead to 2022.

Analysis of sales of gas meters for 43 countries, by meter type - Basic Residential, AMR/ AMI, Prepayment, Communications Modules, C&I - units, value, and average selling price, from 2018 to 2022.

At the city gate station, the gas pressure is 400-500 times the gas pressure in a domestic home and grid meters need to be robust and highly accurate. Commercial & Industrial (C&I) meters contributed only 1% of meter sales in units in 2018, but this important segment of high-value meters was worth $1 billion.

The major meter technologies are described with total market shares; diaphragm, rotary, turbine, orifice and ultrasonic, plus an outline of Coriolis, vortex and MEMS meters.

The number of housing units and households with piped gas are charted for each profiled country, from 1900 to 2020.

Global market shares are accompanied with profiles of the meter manufacturers, including those with small shares in numbers of meters but leading positions in high-end meters for high-pressure measurement - Elster, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Dresser, Diehl, Apator, Sagemcom, Sensus, Dongfa Group, Holley, Emerson.

Fundamental changes in the demand cycle for meters are taking place in the residential segment. Meter vendors need to understand the new trends to plan their footprint and to avoid mismatch, over-capacity and pressure on profits. Historically the demand for gas meters followed a stable long-term path, driven by the increase of gas penetration, first for city coal gas and then for natural gas.

The country-wide deployments of smart meters now starting, involve replacing the entire stock of residential meters with 20-year lives, in a short period of perhaps 5 years. This has never happened before and it means that there will be peaks of replacement and troughs of low demand. This is plotted for all gas consuming countries.

The major customers for gas meters, the gas transmission and distribution utilities, are outlined in each of the 43 countries profiled, together with their structure.

The NGV and Autogas segment is reviewed, a small but growing segment for gas meters, with numbers and metering technology.

Gas metering cannot be fully understood in isolation. It is not all piped natural gas. Marketers need to understand the gas supply industry, how it has developed and where it will go in the future. The industry is described, from its start with local town gas to the international natural gas industry today. There are still other pockets of gas; town gas, LPG both piped and in cylinders, local tanks of natural gas.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Split between residential and C&I meter sales

Gas meter technology shares

Long-term demand for gas meters

Changes in the demand cycles for gas meters caused national smart meter deployments

Changes in the demand cycles for gas meter markets by country.

Competitive landscape

Meter types from 1843 to the future

Meter types

Gas sources, types and delivery

The origins of the global gas industry

Electricity versus Gas

1. THE GAS METERING LANDSCAPE IN 2018

Shifting trends of demand

2. WORLD DEMAND FOR GAS METERS FROM 2018 TO 2022

Meter demand

Gas meter technology shares

3. LONG-TERM DEMAND TREND FOR GAS METERS

The long-term demand trends

4. GAS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

Gas pressure

The gathering system

The transmission System

Compressor stations

Line pack

Gate stations

The distribution system

The final stage, moving natural gas into the home

5. METER TYPES FROM 1843 TO THE FUTURE

Positive displacement gas meters

Diaphragm meters

Rotary meters

Inferential meters

Turbine meters

Orifice meters

Other gas meters

Ultrasonic flow meters

Coriolis meters

Vortex meters

MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System)

Smart/advanced meters

Communication module

Turndown ratio and rangeability

Typical turndown ratio of various meter types

Meter sizes - G

Heating value

6. THE GAS METER MARKET IN EUROPE

7. THE GAS METER MARKET IN THE CIS

8. THE GAS METER MARKET IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

9. THE GAS METER MARKET IN ASIA PACIFIC

10. THE GAS METER MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA

11. THE GAS METER MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA

12. THE GAS METER MARKET IN CENTRAL AMERICA



13. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS, COMPANY PROFILES AND MARKET SHARES

Elster

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Dresser

Diehl

Apator

Sagemcom

Sensus

Dongfa Group

Holley

Emerson

DNV GL

14. NGV and AUTOGAS METERING

The filling process

15. THE ORIGINS OF THE GLOBAL GAS INDUSTRY

The conversion process of distribution networks from manufactured gas to natural gas

Electricity versus Gas

16. GAS SOURCES, TYPES AND DELIVERY

Gas Categories

Natural gas

Manufactured gas

Coke-oven gas

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

Coal gas

Biogas

Blast furnace gas

Gas hydrates

Refinery gas

Syngas - SNG

PG Autogas

Gas Delivery And Storage

Piped gas

Natural gas liquids, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

Compressed natural gas (CNG)

Methodology

Demand for gas meters

Installed base

Demand - long term demand cycle

Long-term demand trend in France , reconfigured by the deployment of smart gas meters.

, reconfigured by the deployment of smart gas meters. Short term demand

