Global Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market, Forecast to 2025

Greater Safety and Security Requirements in Industries will Continue the Growth Momentum of the Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers



This study analyzes the total global gas sensors, detectors, and analyzers market.Greater demand for industrial safety and security is driving the adoption of gas sensors and detectors across industries globally.



The market is at a saturated stage, and slow growth will come from oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, metals & mining, and water & wastewater.North America and Europe will be the leading contributor to the market growth and will continue to dominate the market during the entire forecast period.



The total market revenue in 2017 was $3,233.4 million, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2018 and 2025. This study focuses on the trends, challenges, and factors driving the market growth. This analysis also includes the products revenue and units forecast, regional breakdown, and a competitive analysis. A list of key market participants and their respective market share have been included. The leading global participants are also the top participants at the regional levels. The leading companies dominate the market and have the most influence on the market performance, technology innovation, pricing, and product features. This research service provides the necessary business intelligence to accelerate growth in a highly competitive market.



Research Scope

The key product segments covered in the study include gas sensors, fixed gas detectors, portable gas detectors, and gas analyzers.The study provides revenue breakdown by vertical markets, which include oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, metals & mining, water & wastewater, and power generation & transmission.



A market breakdown by types of gases is also provided, and the gases include hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, methane, oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and others (include volatile organic compounds, sulfur dioxide, hydrocarbons, nitrous oxide, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, chlorine, and chlorine dioxide). This study also discusses various macroeconomic factors and trends in the five regions - North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and APAC.



Key Issues Addressed

• Is the global gas sensors, detectors, and analyzers market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate? What is the market size for gas sensors, detectors, and analyzers by applications, technologies, and regions?

• What is the structure of the gas sensors, detectors, and analyzers market and how is it expected to take shape in future?

• What are the product, technology, and regulatory trends observed in the marketplace?

• What are the key factors that will drive market growth?

• What are the restraints faced by market participants? What are their likely impacts?

• What are the important geographical regions for the market?

• What is the growth forecast for these regions?



Key Conclusions

A comprehensive list of market participants that operate worldwide is provided in the study. The study also discusses the Mega Trends that will impact the gas sensors, detectors & analyzers market growth.



