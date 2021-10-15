Global Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market Report 2021-2027: Innovative Business Models, Such as Gas Detection-as-a-Service Will Drive Efficiencies by Reducing Costs and Increasing ROI

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study assesses the current status and the future prospects of the global bio-based coatings, adhesives, and sealants (CAS) market. It discusses the volumes and the revenues generated from bio-based materials from 2017 to 2027. Revenues are recorded at the raw material (resins, pigments, solvents, and additives) level.

Over the past few years, the bio-based CAS market has been recording substantial growth due to the growing focus on sustainability among manufacturers, governments, and end consumers. Europe is at the forefront in terms of the adoption of bio-based raw materials across a wide range of applications; for example, the Dutch and the Swiss Governments encourage the production of bio-based materials through environmental labeling systems and public tenders for raw materials.

In addition, consumer preference for environmentally friendly and naturally sourced products is rising in several countries, including Germany, France, Italy, and Scandinavia. This is especially true in construction applications where indoor air quality concerns are on the rise; therefore, end consumers are switching to healthier and cleaner CAS products.

The cost-performance index, however, remains a crucial part of the bio-based ecosystem, and it is becoming increasingly important to identify and develop bio-based feedstock that can be directly used in a wide range of applications (this will minimize technical hurdles and processing difficulties).

Owing to minimal production changes, value chain stakeholders are preferring drop-in substitutes. Falling oil prices have reduced the cost competitiveness of bio-based materials; however, the growing scale of production will diminish costs in future.

For bio-based raw materials to replace existing petrochemical counterparts, the following aspects will remain imperative:

Performance: Ease of processing and performance that is comparable to crude oil-based systems will remain crucial.

Ease of processing and performance that is comparable to crude oil-based systems will remain crucial. Availability: Raw materials must be made available without interferences to the human or the animal food chains; if raw materials are available in small quantities, initially, it is important to have a clear plan to quickly upscale to large quantities within a defined timeframe.

Raw materials must be made available without interferences to the human or the animal food chains; if raw materials are available in small quantities, initially, it is important to have a clear plan to quickly upscale to large quantities within a defined timeframe. Price: In an optimum scenario, the prices of bio-based materials will match those of petrochemical-based derivatives. Raw materials will gain traction only when there is assurance that the prices of bio-based materials will match those of conventional raw materials when volumes increase.

Key Issues Addressed

What stage is the market at? At what rate is it expected to grow during the forecast period?

What are the growth opportunities for bio-based CAS products?

How will the regulatory scenario shape the market?

What are the key technological developments observed across the major segments?

Which competitive factors impact the market? Which companies are expected to lead the market in future?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market Scope of Analysis

Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market Segmentation

Gas Sensor Segment

Gas Detectors Segment

Gas Sensor Technology Definitions

Gas Analyzers Segment

Key Competitors - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Key Growth Metrics - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Distribution Channels - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Growth Drivers - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Growth Restraints - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Forecast Assumptions - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Revenue Forecast by Market Segmentation - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Forecast Analysis by Region - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Gas Sensors

Key Growth Metrics - Gas Sensors

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Gas Sensors

Forecast Analysis - Gas Sensors

Revenue Forecast by Region - Gas Sensors

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Gas Sensors

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Gas Sensors

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Gas Sensors

Revenue Forecast by Technology - Gas Sensors

Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Detected - Gas Sensors

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Gas Sensors

Competitive Environment - Gas Sensors

Revenue Share - Gas Sensors

Revenue Share Analysis - Gas Sensors

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Gas Detectors

Key Growth Metrics - Gas Detectors

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Gas Detectors

Forecast Analysis - Gas Detectors

Revenue Forecast by Region - Gas Detectors

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Gas Detectors

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Gas Detectors

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Gas Detectors

Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Detected - Gas Detectors

Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Gas Detectors

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type - Gas Detectors

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fixed Gas Detectors

Key Growth Metrics - Fixed Gas Detectors

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Fixed Gas Detectors

Forecast Analysis - Fixed Gas Detectors

Revenue Forecast by Region - Fixed Gas Detectors

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Fixed Gas Detectors

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Fixed Gas Detectors

Revenue Forecast by Technology - Fixed Gas Detectors

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Fixed Gas Detectors

Competitive Environment - Fixed Gas Detectors

Revenue Share - Fixed Gas Detectors

Revenue Share Analysis - Fixed Gas Detectors

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Portable Gas Detectors

Key Growth Metrics - Portable Gas Detectors

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Portable Gas Detectors

Revenue Forecast by Technology - Portable Gas Detectors

Forecast Analysis - Portable Gas Detectors

Revenue Forecast by Region - Portable Gas Detectors

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Portable Gas Detectors

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Portable Gas Detectors

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Portable Gas Detectors

Competitive Environment - Portable Gas Detectors

Revenue Share - Portable Gas Detectors

Revenue Share Analysis - Portable Gas Detectors

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Gas Analyzers

Key Growth Metrics - Gas Analyzers

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Gas Analyzers

Forecast Analysis - Gas Analyzers

Revenue Forecast by Region - Gas Analyzers

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Gas Analyzers

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Gas Analyzers

Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Gas Analyzers

Revenue Forecast by Technology - Gas Analyzers

Forecast Analysis by Technology - Gas Analyzers

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Gas Analyzers

Competitive Environment - Gas Analyzers

Revenue Share - Gas Analyzers

Revenue Share Analysis - Gas Analyzers

8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Gas Sensors, Detectors, and Analyzers Market

Growth Opportunity 1: IoT Connectivity and AI-based Gas Detection Solutions for Industrial Processes

Growth Opportunity 2: Wearable Gas Sensors for End-user Ease and Manufacturer Expansion Into Emerging Applications

Growth Opportunity 3: Innovative Business Models, Such as Gas Detection-as-a-Service Will Drive Operational Efficiencies by Reducing Costs and Increasing ROI

9. Next Steps

