Global Gas Separation Membranes Market 2019-2024: Opportunities in the Development of Mixed Matrix Membranes

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Separation Membranes Market by Material type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, and Cellulose Acetate), Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Carbon Dioxide Removal, & Hydrogen Recovery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gas separation membranes market size is estimated at USD 846 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2024.



The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for carbon dioxide removal in emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. However, regulations related to the plasticization of polymeric membranes are restraining the growth of the gas separation membranes market.



Carbon dioxide removal application is estimated to be the largest segment of the gas separation membranes market.



The carbon dioxide removal segment was the largest application of gas separation membranes in 2018. The reservoirs present in South East Asian countries and the increasing demand for shale gas in North America are driving the market for carbon dioxide removal application. Gas separation membranes are also used for various other applications such as nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, vapor/gas separation, vapor/vapor separation, and air dehydration.



APAC is projected to be the largest gas separation membranes market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.



The APAC gas separation membranes market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven mainly by the high demand for carbon dioxide removal from reservoirs, rising demand for sanitation and fresh water, increasing urbanization, and improving the standard of living. High growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, are expected to lead to the rapid growth of the market in APAC.



6 Gas Separation Membranes Market, By Module

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hollow Fiber

6.2.1 High Packing Density and Cost-Effectiveness of Hollow-Fiber Modules are Driving the Gas Separation Membranes Market

6.3 Spiral Wound

6.3.1 Spiral Wound Membranes Have Low Capital and Operating Costs

6.4 Plate and Frame

6.4.1 Demand for Plate and Frame Membrane Module is Driven By Its Capability to Handle High Solid Concentrations



7 Gas Separation Membranes Market, By Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyimide & Polyaramide

7.2.1 High Chemical and thermal Stability of Polyimide & Polyaramide Materials has Increased Its Demand

7.3 Polysulfone

7.3.1 High Resistance to Mineral Acids, Alkali, Electrolytes, and Oxidizing Agents of Polysulfone Materials is Driving the Market

7.4 Cellulose Acetate

7.4.1 Cellulose Acetate Membranes Offer Increased Selectivity



8 Gas Separation Membranes Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment

8.2.1 Packaging and Storage

8.2.1.1 Economical and Efficient Generation of Gases Through Membranes in the Packaging Industry is Positively Influencing the Market Growth

8.2.2 Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication

8.2.3 Electronics

8.2.3.1 Onsite Membrane-Based Gas Manufacturing in the Electronics Industry is Boosting the Market Growth

8.2.4 Oil & Gas

8.2.4.1 Need for Efficient and Reliable Membrane System for the Cost-Effective Generation of Nitrogen and Oxygen

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Hydrogen Recovery

8.3.1 Hydrogen Purification in Refineries

8.3.1.1 Economical Hydrogen Recovery Method of Membranes Separation is Driving the Market

8.3.2 Syngas Processes

8.3.2.1 Hydrogen Production in Syngas Processes With No Moving Parts is Increasing the Demand for Membranes

8.3.3 Hydrogen Recovery From Purge Gas

8.3.3.1 High Purity Recovery of Hydrogen Through Membranes is Supporting the Market Growth

8.4 Carbon Dioxide Removal

8.4.1 Natural Gas

8.4.1.1 Versatility, Adaptability, Environment Friendliness and Ease- Of-Operation Properties of Membranes are Driving the Market

8.4.2 Biogas

8.4.2.1 Membranes are Widely Used for Easy Operation and High Purity Carbon Dioxide Generation

8.5 Vapor/Gas Separation

8.5.1 Demand Forrubbery Polymeric Membranes is Growing for Vapor/Gas Separation

8.6 Vapor/Vapor Separation

8.6.1 Vapor/Vapor Separation is the Fastest-Growing Application

8.7 Air Dehydration

8.7.1 Increased Demand for Membrane Dehydration in Industrial Applications is Propelling the Market Growth



9 Gas Separation Membranes, By Region

