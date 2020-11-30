Global Gaskets and Seals Market 2021-2026 - Introduction of 3D Printing in Manufacturing of Gaskets And Seals

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaskets and Seals Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaskets and seals market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025.

The global industry is expected to grow at a promising rate on account of the increasing demand and application of gaskets and seals at a rapid pace in several end-use application segments. Although the automotive sector is a key application segment, the demand for gaskets and seals is increasing from several other industries. They have become a major component in several applications such as industrial machinery, aerospace, electrical appliances, and rail and marine, and other manufacturing industries.



The need to improve the efficiency of several equipment, engines, and highly engineered goods and to prevent leakage of fluids and gases, etc. are increasing the demand for gaskets and seals. Vendors in the market are increasing their focus on innovations. Stringency in regulations is expected to drive the demand for gasket and seals across the globe during the forecast period.



Global Gaskets and Seals Market Segmentation



The global gaskets and seals market research report includes a detailed segmentation by Product, applications, end-user, geography. The application of seals is increasing significantly in several end-user industries such as automotive, food processing machinery, mining, water treatment plants, and HVAC equipment. However, the demand from HVAC systems is growing at a rapid pace in emerging and developed economies owing to the increase in the number of residential and commercial buildings.



To improve efficiency and productivity in the manufacturing sector, especially in major APAC, Europe, and North American countries, several manufacturers are significantly focusing on innovative designs and increasing efficiency. Further, the demand for drones and electronic appliances is surging in several APAC countries, which is increasing the demand for seals.



The steady growth in industrialization and growing investments in capital intensive markets across the world are expected to act as a major driver for the growth in machinery and other related supplies, including gaskets and seals, across the world. The automotive industry is one of the key end-user industries where the role of gaskets and seals is crucial in terms of efficiency and durability of the engine.



Although the sale volume of the global automotive industry witnessed a major decline in 2019, the growth in production and demand for aftermarket spares remained a major driver for the gaskets and seals market. Manufacturers in the APAC market are increasing the production volume of molded seals that are highly preferred in wired and wireless electronic appliances and cordless equipment.



The demand for gaskets and seals is high from original equipment manufacturers (OEM). However, the requirement for gaskets and seals from the aftermarket sector is also growing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The demand from OEMs is steady than the aftermarket segment. However, on account of the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand from OEM has been affected impacted in several application categories, especially the aerospace and automotive industry, during Q1 and Q2 of 2020.



Post-sales services and replacement of parts and spares are one of the major drivers that are significantly increasing the market value of several industries such as automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery marine, and rail manufacturing. Although the after-market had remained a major revenue generator, the outbreak of coronavirus has significantly declined the operations and impacted the supply chain of gaskets and seals.



The global gaskets and seals market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of vendors across regions. Vendors in the market are adopting several strategies to tackle the intense competition. Mergers and acquisitions are taking place at frequent intervals to gain scale opportunities. In addition, several companies are focused on launching innovative products to strengthen their market position that significantly induces the competition in the market.



Key Questions Answered



What is the gaskets and seals market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

What are the factors impacting the growth of the gaskets and seals market shares?

What is the growth of Asia Pacific gaskets and seals market shares during the forecast period?

gaskets and seals market shares during the forecast period? Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Internationalization In Automobile Segment

7.3 Impact Of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Introduction Of 3D Printing In Manufacturing Of Gaskets And Seals

8.2 Customization Based On End-Users



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Dominant Manufacturing Sector in APAC

9.2 Innovative Designs In Manufacturing Sector

9.3 Consistent Growth In Aerospace And Electronics Manufacturing



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High-Degree Of Raw Material Cost Fluctuations

10.2 Intellectual Property Risk

10.3 Declining Production And Sales Volume In Automotive Industry



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Global Economic Overview 2019

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Seals

12.4 Gaskets



13 Buyer

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers

13.4 Aftermarket



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Automotive & Mobility

14.4 Industrial Machinery

14.5 Electrical And Electronics

14.6 Aerospace

14.7 Marine & Rail

14.8 Others



15 Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Non-Metallic

15.4 Metallic



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

Dana Corporation

ElringKlinger

Freudenberg

AB SKF

Tenneco

Flowserve Corporation

Smiths Group PLC

Other Prominent Vendors

A.J. Rubber & Sponge Ltd.

Accroseal

Bruss Sealing System GmbH

Cooper Standard Holding

Datwyler Holding Inc

Dupont

Enpro

Flexitallic

Frenzelit

Kaman Corporation

Keith Payne Products

MSG Seals

Sanwa Packing Industry Co., Ltd.

Seals and Design Inc.

TEADIT

Trelleborg

Vicone Rubber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/75pfzf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

