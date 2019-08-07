Global Gear (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio-Based, Semi-Synthetic) Oil Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gear Oil - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gear Oil market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 3%



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Mineral Oil, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Mineral Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$337.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Mineral Oil will reach a market size of US$326.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$460.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others



Addinol Lube Oil Gmbh

Advanced Lubrication Specialities

Amalie Oil

BP Plc

Bechem Lubrication Technology, Llc

Bel-Ray Company

Chevron Corporation

Croda International Plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub Se

Indian Oil Corporation

Liqui Moly Gmbh

Lukoil Lubricants Company

Morris Lubricants

Peak Lubricants Pty Ltd.

Penrite Oil Company Pty Ltd.

Petrochina

Phillips 66 Company

Rock Valley Oil & Chemical

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical

Total Sa

Eni Spa

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Gear Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Mineral Oil (Base Oil) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Bio-Based Oil (Base Oil) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Semi-Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Gear Oils - Market Overview

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technology Trends - Lubricants

Industrial Gear Oils - Select Trends

Wind Turbine Gear Oils - Latest Trends

Oil Leak - Key Issues

Petroleum Standards

Motor Oil - Latest Technology Advances

Automotive Gears and Transmission Fluid - An Overview

Industrial Gear Oils

Common Lubrication Problems of Gearbox

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Gear Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Mineral Oil (Base Oil) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Bio-Based Oil (Base Oil) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Semi-Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Gearbox Lubricant Selection in the US - Indicators

Gear Oil Labeling Requirements in California

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Gear Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Mineral Oil (Base Oil) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Bio-Based Oil (Base Oil) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Semi-Synthetic Oil (Base Oil) Market in Europe : Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uq62hn





