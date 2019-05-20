Global Gelatin Industry

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gelatin in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others.







The Global market is further analyzed by the following Raw Materials: Bones, Bovine Hides, Pig Skin, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Capsugel Inc.

- Darling Ingredients Inc.

- Ewald Gelatine GmbH

- Gelita AG

- Gelnex IndÃºstria E ComÃ©rcio Ltda.

- Italgelatine S.p.A.







GELATIN MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Gelatin: An Omnipresent Protein-Rich Ingredient with Excellent Properties and Functionalities

Major Growth Drivers Summarized

Distinctive Behavioral Properties of Gelatin Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Essential Requirement of Gelatin in Multiple End-use Industries: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Applications and Functions of Gelatin by Category Type

Gelatin Emerge as a Popular Clean Label Ingredient

Europe, along with North America, Dominate Global Gelatin Production

Table 1: Gelatin Production Worldwide (2018E) by Geographic Region: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Gelatin Production Process in a Nutshell

Pig Skin and Bovine Hides: Dominant Raw Materials in Gelatin Production

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by Raw Material - Bones, Bovine Hides, Pig Skin, and Other Raw Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Production Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw Material - Bones, Bovine Hides, Pig Skin, and Other Raw Materials Independently Analyzed with Annual Production Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Bones, Bovine Hides, Pig Skin, and Other Raw Materials for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market Outlook

Europe Dominates Global Consumption, While Asia-Pacific Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Table 5: Global Gelatin Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Volume CAGR (%) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS



Unique Characteristics in Emulsification, Binding, Stabilization, and Gelling Continue to Drive Healthy Demand for Gelatin in Food Applications

Functional Characteristics of Gelatin in Food

Table 6: Specifications for Edible Gelatin

Table 7: Gelatin - Nutritional Information

Table 8: Gelatin as a Food & Beverage Ingredient

Hydrocolloidal Properties of Gelatin Enable Numerous Food Applications

Hydrocolloids in Probiotic Microencapsulation

Key Confectionery Trends Affecting Gelatin Demand

Innovations in Confectionery Ingredients

Gelatin-Derived Films and Coatings Find Use in Food Packaging

Growing Consumption of Dairy Products Benefit Demand for Gelatin

Table 9: Dairy Consumption Worldwide (in Kilotons) by Major Product Types: 2017-2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Other Steadily Growing Food Applications of Gelatin

Meat Products

Low Fat Spreads

Confectionery

Bakery Products

Beverages

Growing Prominence of Gelatin-Based Pharmaceuticals Drive Market Growth

Gelatin: A Boon for Osteoarthritis Patients

Table 10: Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Some Interesting Osteoarthritis Facts

PeptanÂ® Consumption Benefits Joint Pain Patients

Other High-Growth Application Areas in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Wound Care

Surgical/Dental Sponges

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Plasma Expanders

Tablets

Tablet Coating

Fish Gelatin as an Attractive Substitute to Mammalian Gelatin Drive Massive Consumer and Research Interest

Uses of Fish-Derived Gelatin

Select Applications of Fish Gelatin in Confectionery, Food and Pharmaceuticals

Limiting Factors

Limited Supply of Raw Materials

Inferior Rheological Characteristics

Variable Quality

Prices of Fish Gelatin

Despite Challenges, Halal Gelatin Emerge as a Niche Market Segment in the Food Application Sector

Expanding Halal Food Industry Creates Major Opportunities for Food Processing Companies

Demand on the Rise for Halal Gelatin in Pharmaceutical Applications Too

Low Awareness and Lack of Stringent Religious Restrictions Impede Development of Halal Gelatin in Pharmaceutical Sector

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption in Nutraceuticals

Transforming Diet and Lifestyle Related Trends Spur Demand for Gelatin in Functional Foods & Beverages

Growing Importance of Proteins and Amino Acids as Essential Building Blocks of Human Body

Table 11: Gelatin Composition: Percentage Share Breakdown by Amino-acids (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Health Consciousness Drive Demand for Collagen-Based Nutraceuticals

Major Benefits to Human Body from Collagen Supplementation

Increasing Applications in Medicinal Products Drive Consumption of Collagen Bone Glues

Increasing Intake of Cosmeceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Capsules Drive Demand for Empty Gelatin Capsules

Hard Gelatin Capsules: High on Versatility and Functionality Factors

Soft Gelatin Capsules: Beef-Bone Gelatin Loses Ground to Pig -Bone Gelatin

Comparison of Properties of Hard Gelatin Capsules and Soft Gelatin Capsules

Gelatin-Based Pet Food Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Microencapsulation of Pharmaceutical/Food Ingredients with Gelatin Enhance Shelf Life

Pepsi Develops Novel Aroma Encapsulation System with Gelatin Capsules

Use of Gelatins as Biomaterials in Cosmetic Formulation Expands

Gelatin Sponges Gaining Popularity as Topical Hemostat in Medical Applications

Recombinant Human Gelatin: The Next Big Thing?

Anti-Aging Properties of Gelatin Benefits Demand from the Expanding Aging Demography

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Table 12: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Attempts to Overcome the Stigma Associated With BSE

Photographic Supplies: An â€˜Endangeredâ€™ End-use Application?

Niche Technical Applications of Gelatin

Paintball

Microencapsulation in NCR Papers

Building Renovation

Coating and Sizing

Handling Oil Disasters

Match Stick Manufacturing

Paper Making

Coated Abrasives

Printing

Protective Applications





4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS



Rousselotâ€™s X-PURE Range: A Collection of Highly Safe and Reliable Biomaterials

X-Pure10 HGP: Safest Option for Parenteral Formulations

X-Pure and Regenerative Medicine Applications

Development of Non-Mammalian Gelatin Biopolymer-Based Nanoparticles for Various Applications

Geltor Develops Innovative Vegan Gelatin for Food Applications

Gelatin Chips Aid Study of Muscle Development

QYRA Intensive Care Collagen & OPTICEÂ® from Gelita Health

Gelita RXL Gelatin Technology with Reduced Cross-Linking Capability for the Pharma Industry

Gelatin Application in 3D Printing of Human Organs & Tissues

Gelita Pharmaceuticals Innovates with Fortified Gummies for Adults

Capsugel Introduces Vcap Plus Vegetarian Capsules for the Nutrition Market

Gelatin to go Beyond Texturizing, the Ingredient is a Novel Protein Source





5. CHALLENGES & CONCERNS



Cultural and Religious Specifications: A Major Dampener

Gelatin: Ethical Concerns

Shift towards Vegetarianism Hinders Growth

Rising Trend of Gelatin-Free Encapsulation

Increasing Popularity of Alternative Gelatin Sources

Potato-Based Starch Solutions Set to Replace Gelatin in Sugar Confectionery Application

Potato Starch: Free from Changing Trends

Other Key Gelatin Alternatives

Carrageenan

Alginates

Rice Starch

Xanthan Gum

Cellulose Gum

Pectin

Agar - Agar

Gellan Gum

Locust Bean Gum

Guar Gum

Guar Gum: Properties of Guar Gum and Food Uses

Gum Arabic

Gum Ghatti

Gum Karaya

Tragacanth





6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Gelatin: A Prelude

Gelatin: An Evolutionary Scan

Gelatin Composition

Table 14: Composition of Amino Acids in Alkaline Based Extracted Gelatin (in Grams of Amino Acids per 100 grams of Pure Gelatin) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Forms of Gelatin

Leaf (Sheet) Gelatin

Hydrolysates

Instant Gelatins

Special Types of Gelatins

Major Sources of Gelatin

Porcine Gelatin

Bovine Gelatin

Fish Gelatin

Isinglass





7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Competition in the Marketplace: Fairly Concentrated

Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide: Rousselot is the Market Leader

Table 15: Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Gelita, Nitta, Rousselot, Sterling, Tessenderlo (PB Gelatins), Weishardt, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Collagen Companies Worldwide

Manufacturers Diversify into Vegetarian Gelatin to Address Religious Requirements

Quality of Gelatin: A Prime Requisite for Success in the Marketplace

Factors Affecting Gelatin Quality

Selection of Raw Materials

The Production Process

Factors Determining Gelatin Quality

Bloom Valueâ€™s Effect on Gelatin Quality

Gelatin Regulations Ascertain Safety and Efficacy of the Product

Gelatin Pharmacopoeia at a Glance

Edible Gelatin Regulations

7.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Capsugel Inc. (USA)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (USA)

Rousselot B.V. (The Netherlands)

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany)

Gelita AG (Germany)

Gelnex IndÃºstria E ComÃ©rcio Ltda. (Brazil)

Italgelatine S.p.A. (Italy)

JuncÃ Gelatines S.L (Spain)

LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. (Italy)

Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan)

Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc. (USA)

REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany)

Sterling Biotech Limited (India)

Suheung Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Geltech Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium)

PB Gelatins GmbH (Belgium)

The Roxlor Group (USA)

Roxlor France (France)

Trobas Gelatine BV (The Netherlands)

Weishardt Holding SA (France)

7.2 Product Launches

Rousselot Launches Medical Grade Gelatin X-Pureâ„¢

Nitta Gelatin Launches DRG Gelatin

Rousselot Unveils StabiCapsâ„¢ Gelatin Solutions

7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Gelnex Announces New Gelatin Production Unit in Brazil

Lonza Acquires Capsugel

GELITA Invests in Eberbach Plant for Ultra-Modern Facilities





8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Gelatin by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Consumption by End-use Segment

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin in Food & Beverage by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Gelatin in Food & Beverage by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin in Food & Beverage by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin in Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Gelatin in Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin in Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Gelatin in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Value Sales of Gelatin

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gelatin Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Gelatin Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





9.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Growing Demand from Pharma and Nutraceutical Applications Drive Market Growth

Gelatin Solutions for Joint Health: Addressing a Major Health Concern

Booming Functional Foods Market Offers the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Aging Populace Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Gelatin Food & Pharma Products

Table 30: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030):

Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The United States: A Major Importer of Bovine Bones from India and China

Shift towards Vegetarianism to Hinder Growth Prospects for Animal-Gelatin

Top Reasons Cited for Being a Vegetarian in the US

Regulatory Landscape

Food Chemical Codex (FCC)

Import Regulations

Requirements for Bovine Gelatins Used in Cosmetics and Food

US Pharmacopeia (USP)

2016: US FDA Policy Changes for Drug Manufacturers

Requirements for Bovine Gelatins

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: US Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: US 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Food and Pharma Technology Advancements Sustain Market Growth

The Flourishing Functional Foods Market Bodes Well for Market Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Canadian Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Aging Population and Changing Food Requirements Drive Market Demand

Table 38: Percentage Breakdown of Population in Japan by Age Group: 2015, 2050, and 2100 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Japanese Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Europe: A Mature yet Growing Market for Gelatin

Table 43: European Market for Gelatin (2018E): Breakdown of Production by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hides, Bones, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Booming Demand for Functional Foods to Fuel Consumption of Gelatin

Favorable Demographics to Propel Market Growth

Table 44: Aging Population in Europe by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

EU Regulations on Edible Gelatin and Hydrolyzed Collagen

March 2016: Amendments to Annex III to Regulation (EU) No. 853/2004

Replacement of Gelatin in Pharmaceutical Capsules: European Groupâ€™s Response

European Regulations for Pharmaceutical-grade Gelatin

European Pharmacopeia (EP)

Requirements for Bovine Gelatins

REACH Implications for Gelatin/Collagen

Various types of gelatins/collagens exempted from registration include

EU Regulation for the Production of Organic Gelatin

Regulatory and Pricing Issues to Curtail Gelatin Market Prospects

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Belgium, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European Historic Review for Gelatin by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Belgium, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Belgium, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

European Gelatin Consumption by End-use Application

Table 48: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 51: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: French Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: French 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Changing Consumer Preferences to Drive Market Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: German Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: German 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 57: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Italian Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Rising Incidence of Osteoarthritis to Increase Demand for Gelatin Supplements

UK Osteoarthritis Statistics

Growing Functional Foods Market Augurs Well for Market Expansion

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: UK Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: UK 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 63: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Spanish Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 66: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Russian Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.7 Belgium

Market Analysis

Table 69: Belgium Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Belgium Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Belgium 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.8 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 72: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Developing Asian Countries Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Osteoarthritis to Increase Demand for Gelatin Supplements in Australia

Osteoarthritis Statistics

India & China: Potential Laden Markets

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by Geographic Region/ Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gelatin by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia-Pacific Gelatin Consumption by End-use Application

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Robust Demand for Edible Gelatin Drive Strong Market Growth

Stringent Policy Regulations to Prevent Use of Industrial Gelatin in Food Products

Massive Exports of Donkeys from Africa for Donkey Hide-Based Gelatin Production in China: Repercussions

Surge in Functional Foods Consumption Boosts Gelatin Consumption

Chinese Authorities Investigate Illegal Gelatin Products

Gelatin Regulations in China

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Chinese Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Bright Outlook Projected for the Indian Gelatin Market

Pharmaceutical Sector: The Primary End-Use Market

India: A Leading Exporter of Gelatin

Cellulose Based â€˜Vegetarianâ€™ Capsules: A Major Threat to Gelatin Capsules?

Ban on Cow-Slaughter in Certain States to Majorly Impact Gelatin Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 84: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Indian Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 90: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American Historic Review for Gelatin by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Latin American Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 96: Brazil Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Brazil Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Brazil 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 99: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of World Historic Review for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Gelatin by End-Use Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67) The United States (13) Japan (3) Europe (20) - France (3) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (3) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26) Latin America (5)

