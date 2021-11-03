Global Gelatin Market to Reach 799.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 21; Released: October 2021 Executive Pool: 654 Companies: 79 - Players covered include Capsugel Inc.; Darling Ingredients Inc.; Ewald-Gelatine GmbH; Gelita AG; Gelnex; Italgelatine S.p.A.; Junca Gelatines S.L; LAPI GELATINE S.p.a.; Nitta Gelatin, Inc.; REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH; Rousselot B.V.; Sterling Biotech Limited; Suheung Co., Ltd.; Tessenderlo Group NV; The Roxlor Group; Trobas Gelatine BV; Weishardt Holding SA and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Raw Material (Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone, Other Raw Materials); Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-



Global Gelatin Market to Reach 799.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the Year 2026

Gelatin is a fat-free and natural ingredient that is calorie-free and rich in protein, presenting an attractive option for health products. Gelatin is a natural protein derived through fractional hydrolysis of collagen, a substance found in animal skin and bones. The most common types of gelatin are obtained from bovine bone, bovine hide, and porcine skin. Growth in the global market is propelled by confluence of several factors including rising demand for convenience and functional foods, increasing health awareness, expansion of end-use industries and growth across emerging markets. Demand for the product is also driven by the essential requirement of gelatin in food, pharmaceutical, and nutritional solutions due to its distinctive behavioral properties. Other factors promoting market expansions include rising health awareness, strong demand for supplements, technological advancements related to softgel capsules and increasing use of pharmaceutical drugs. While rising healthcare spending and growing demand from end-use applications are anticipated to favor the gelatin and collagen peptide segment, increasing disposable income in urban areas and growing rural population in emerging economies including India, China, Brazil and South Africa are likely to benefit gelatin and its derivatives. As a safe, natural product, gelatin is also being targeted by researchers for novel applications such as tissue engineering and wound care products that are likely to further extend overall application scope of the material.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gelatin estimated at 504.8 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 799.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period. Pig Skin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach 327.4 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bovine Hide segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Gelatin market. With regards to raw materials, pig skin is the key raw material used for making gelatin, due to the high collagen content. The product derived from pig skin is generally used as a thickener, stabilizer, texturizer, binder and in capsules. The growing demand from the food & beverage industry for nutritional and sports products drive the growth of the porcine gelatin segment. Products that are based on bovine hide, owing to their considerable protein content and easy absorption of water, are expected to witness increased usage in the forthcoming years.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 117.5 Thousand Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $115.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026

The Gelatin market in the U.S. is estimated at 117.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.75% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 115.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 122 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Europe dominates market share driven by increasing consumption of sports drinks that include gelatin. Growing concern over rising obesity levels and the subsequent growth in weight management efforts is also a major factor boosting demand for gelatin in the region. The US also is a major market, on account of increasing use of gelatin in nutraceuticals, cosmetics and photography application areas. Rising health concerns and growing awareness among customers in addition to increasing application in various sectors is driving gains in the Asia-Pacific market.

Bone Segment to Reach 236.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026

Cattle bones offer collagen with high content of protein that is boiled and filtered several times, after which it is made into a powder. Intake of this powder aids in enhancing connective tissue and digestion. The growing demand for halal products, in the food and beverage market in the Middle Eastern nations, is likely to foster the use of cattle bones for producing gelatin in the coming years. In the global Bone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 112.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 201.8 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 25.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.5% CAGR through the analysis period. More

