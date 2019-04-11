Global Gelatin Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024 by Raw Material (Pig Skin, Bovine Hides, Bones, Other Sources) & End-Use (F&B, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photograph, Cosmetics & Others)
DUBLIN, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gelatin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market has grown at a CAGR of around 8.1% during 2011-2018.
Due to gelatin's numerous physical, chemical and functional properties such as crystallization control, water binding, film forming, thickening and emulsifying properties, it finds diversified uses in a number of industries such as food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, photographic, cosmetic and packaging industries. Besides these, gelatin also finds its applications in combating osteoporosis and arthritis.
The global gelatin market is currently being driven by an increasing demand for functional and convenience foods, growth in end-user industries, rising health awareness and growth in emerging markets. The report further provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market break-up by region, market breakup by end-uses, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an insight into the manufacturing process of gelatin covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.
The report has segmented the global gelatin market on the basis of end-use industries. The food and beverage sector currently represents the largest end-use sector followed by nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, photography, cosmetics and others. In the food and beverage sector, gelatin is widely used in bakeries and confectionaries, wine fining, meat products, etc.
In the nutraceuticals sector, it is used in nutritional bars and protein drinks. In the pharmaceutical sector, it is used in making hard and soft capsules, stabilizers for oil emulsions, glycerinated gelatin for suppositories, etc. In the photography sector, gelatin is used in paper coating and as a component in silver halide emulsion coatings.
The report has also provided the market analysis based on key regions and finds that Europe currently represents the biggest producer of gelatin followed by North America, Asia, South America and others. Based on the global import and export data, the report finds that the United States is currently the largest importer of Gelatin and its derivatives followed by Germany, Belgium, Japan and United Kingdom. On the other hand, Brazil is the world's largest exporter of Gelatin and its derivatives. Other major exporters include Germany, France, Belgium and United States.
The report has also analysed the key players operating in the global gelatin market. At present, there are around 25-30 manufacturers of gelatin across the world, out of which, Gelita AG (Formerly DGF Stoess), Rousselot SAS, PB Gelatin (Tessenderlo Group), Sterling Biotech Ltd, Weishardt Group and Nitta Gelatin are the key manufacturers.
The essential aspects of the global gelatin market evaluated in the report include:
- Market trends
- Major regions
- Key application areas
- Key manufacturers
- Price trends
- Raw material requirements
- Chemical reactions involved in the manufacturing process
- Major importers and exporters
- Value chain analysis
- Market trends for major feedstocks
- Price trends for major feedstocks
- Key regions for major feedstocks
- Key application areas for major feedstocks
- Key players for major feedstocks
