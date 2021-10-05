Global Gene and Cell Therapy (GCT) Market Report 2021-2026: Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions and New Product Developments

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gene and Cell Therapy (GCT) Market - Analysis By Vector, Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Pipeline, Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gene and Cell Therapy (GCT) Market is estimated at USD 2504.2 Million in the year 2020

Growth in the historic period in the cell and gene therapy market resulted from increase in investments in cell and gene therapies, growth in research and development, advances in cancer drug discovery, rise in public-private partnerships, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased healthcare expenditure, and rising in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure.

Companies in the gene and cell therapy for oncology market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, organizations are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other such enterprises.

While oncology drug companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the recent years.

Further, the market was restrained by inadequate reimbursements, challenges due to regulatory changes, low healthcare access, and limited number of treatment centers.

Going forward increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rising geriatric population, rising focus on cell and gene therapy, and rise in healthcare expenditure will drive the growth in the gene and cell therapy market.

Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high costs of therapy, stringent regulations, reimbursement challenges, and coronavirus pandemic.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Novartis, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer, BlueBird Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, AnGes Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.Report scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026



5. Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market Segmentation - By Vector, By Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market: By Vector

5.1.1 Lentivirus - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 AAV - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market: By Application

5.2.1 Oncology - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Neurological Disorders - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 cardiovascular disorders - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market: By Region



7. North America Gene and Cell Therapy Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

7.1 North America Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.2 North America Gene and Cell Therapy Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Vector (Lentivirus, AAV, Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Oncology, Neurological Disorders, cardiovascular disorders and Others)

7.5 North America Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Country Analysis

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Gene and Cell Therapy Market - By Country, By Value, 2026

7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Gene and Cell Therapy Market: By Country

7.8 United States Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.9 United States Gene and Cell Therapy Market Segmentation - By Vector, By Application (2016-2026)

7.10 Canada Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.11 Canada Gene and Cell Therapy Market Segmentation - By Vector, By Application (2016-2026)



8.Europe Gene and Cell Therapy Market: Segmentation: An Analysis (2016-2026)



9.Asia Pacific Gene and Cell Therapy Market:: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10.Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11.Market Attractiveness

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market - By Vector, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market - Application, 2026

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market - By Region, 2026



12.Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers

12.2 Product Pipeline of Leading Gene Therapy Companies

12.3 Market Share Analysis



13.Company Analysis

13.1 F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

13.2 Novartis

13.3 Sanofi

13.4 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

13.5 Pfizer

13.6 BlueBird Inc.

13.7 Sarepta Therapeutics

13.8 Voyager Therapeutics

13.9 Orchard Therapeutics Plc

13.10 AnGes Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohj4he

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

