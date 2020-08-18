Global Gene Therapy Market (by Cell Type, Vector Type, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gene therapy market is expected to reach US$6.42 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 19.29%, over the period 2020-2024. Growth in the gene therapy market has accrued due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding urbanization, growth of gene therapy clinical trials and upsurge in economic growth. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like rapid adoption of personalized medicine, growing occurrence of genetic disorders, advancements in gene therapy and increasing R&D funding. The growth of the market would be challenged by side effects of gene therapy and ethical and safety concerns and high cost of the treatment.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953028/?utm_source=PRN







The global gene therapy market has been segmented on the basis of cell type, vector type, application, end-user and region. Depending on the cell type, the market can be bifurcated into somatic cell gene therapy and germ cell gene therapy. According to the vector type, the global gene therapy market can be categorized into retrovirus & gammaretrovirus, adeno-associated viruses (AAV), lentivirus, adenovirus, modified herpes simplex virus and non-viral plasmid vector. Whereas, on the basis of application, the market can be split into oncological disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, rare diseases and others. Further, in terms of end-user, the global gene therapy market can broadly be segmented into hospitals, specialty treatment centers and other end-users.



The fastest growing regional market is North America due to the rising incidence of cancer and other target diseases, increasing favorable reimbursement scenario in the region and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is causing an adverse disruption on the overall economy and society, affecting the rate of gene therapy procedures and clinical trials, which is expected to negatively impact the growth of the global gene therapy market during the forecasted period.



Scope of the report:



• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global gene therapy market segmented on the basis of cell type, vector type, application, end-user and region.

• The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Celgene Corporation) and Gilead Sciences, Inc.) are also presented in detail.



Key Target Audience:



• Gene Therapy Manufacturers

• End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Treatment Centers & Others)

• Research Institutes and Organizations

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953028/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

