Global Gene Therapy Market Report 2021: Adeno-associated Virus Vectors - A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jul 13, 2021, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for Gene Therapy estimated at US$970.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Viral, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.7% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Viral segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.1% share of the global Gene Therapy market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 53.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 25.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Gene Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$521.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 53.71% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$107.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 18.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$107.9 Million by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • A Prelude to Gene Therapy
  • Classification of Gene Therapies
  • COVID-19 Causes Gene Therapy Market to Buckle & Collapse
  • COVID-19 Impact on Different Aspects of Gene Therapy
  • Manufacturing & Delivery
  • Research & Clinical Development
  • Commercial Operations & Access
  • Managing Derailed Operations
  • Focus on Clinical Development Programs
  • Targeting Manufacturing & Delivery Strategies
  • Securing Supplies
  • Remote Working
  • Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19
  • By Vector Type
  • Viral Vectors Account For A Major Share Of The Market
  • Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors
  • Lentivirus
  • Non-Viral Vectors To Witness Faster Growth
  • US and Europe Dominate the Gene Therapy Market
  • Oncology Represents the Largest Indication for Gene Therapy
  • Market Outlook
  • WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Recent Market Activity
  • Select Innovations
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
  • Advantagene, Inc.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc
  • Akcea Therapeutics
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Amgen Inc
  • Anchiano Therapeutics, Inc.
  • AnGes, Inc.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
  • Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Biogen
  • bluebird bio, Inc.
  • Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG
  • Editas Medicine, Inc.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals, plc.
  • Juno Therapeutics, Inc
  • Merck KGaA
  • MolMed S.p.A.
  • Novartis Gene Therapies
  • Orchard Therapeutics plc
  • REGENXBIO Inc.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.
  • Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
  • uniQure N.V.
  • Voyager Therapeutics

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Availability of Novel Therapies Drive Market Growth
  • Select Approved Gene Therapy Products
  • Adeno-associated Virus Vectors - A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy
  • Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increasing Interest
  • Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand for Gene Therapy
  • Compelling Level of Technology & Innovation to Ignite Gene Therapy
  • Promising Gene Therapy Innovations for Treatment of Inherited Retinal Diseases
  • Gene Therapy Pivots M&A Activity in Dynamic Domain of Genomic Medicine
  • M&As Rampant in Gene Therapy Space
  • Gene Therapy Deals: 2018 and 2019
  • Emphasis on Formulating Robust Regulatory Framework
  • Strong Gene Therapy Pipeline
  • Gene Therapy: Phase III Clinical Trials
  • OHSU Implements First-Ever LCA10 Gene Therapy Clinical Trial with CRISPR
  • Growing Funding for Gene Therapy Research
  • Market Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 154

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dxddh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com