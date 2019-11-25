Global Gene Therapy Research Report 2019: Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gene Therapy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.7%.



Lentivirus, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$125.3 Million by the year 2025, Lentivirus will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$133.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$117.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Lentivirus will reach a market size of US$6.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.



As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$797 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

American Gene Technologies Inc.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Benitec BioPharma

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Brammer Bio

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Cellectis

CELLforCURE

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

CSL Behring

Gensight Biologics S.A.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC (HSCI)

Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Novasep Holding SAS

Orchard Therapeutics Ltd.

Oxford Biomedica plc

REGENXBIO, Inc.

Sanofi Genzyme

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd.

Shire PLC

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group

Transgene SA

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.

uniQure NV

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

