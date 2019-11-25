Global Gene Therapy Research Report 2019: Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025

News provided by

Research and Markets

Nov 25, 2019, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gene Therapy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.7%.

Lentivirus, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$125.3 Million by the year 2025, Lentivirus will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$133.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$117.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Lentivirus will reach a market size of US$6.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$797 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Focus on Select Players

3. Market Trends & Drivers

4. Global Market Perspective

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • American Gene Technologies Inc.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
  • Benitec BioPharma
  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.
  • bluebird bio, Inc.
  • Brammer Bio
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Cellectis
  • CELLforCURE
  • CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH
  • Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA
  • CSL Behring
  • Gensight Biologics S.A.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC (HSCI)
  • Juno Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Lonza Group Ltd.
  • Novartis International AG
  • Novasep Holding SAS
  • Orchard Therapeutics Ltd.
  • Oxford Biomedica plc
  • REGENXBIO, Inc.
  • Sanofi Genzyme
  • Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd.
  • Shire PLC
  • Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group
  • Transgene SA
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.
  • uniQure NV
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8mwap

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

Global Gene Therapy Research Report 2019: Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025

News provided by

Research and Markets

Nov 25, 2019, 13:00 ET