Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand and Units by the following Product Segments: Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, & Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, & PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension-Based, and Others.







The report further analyzes by the following End-Use Industries: Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 166 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Advantest Corporation

- Anritsu Corporation

- AstroNova, Inc.

- B&K Precision Corporation

- Fortive Corporation

- GaGe Applied Technologies, Inc.







GENERAL PURPOSE ELECTRONIC TEST AND MEASUREMENT INSTRUMENTS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Multimeters

Logic Analyzers

Signal Generators

Signal Generators Microwave Signal Generators

Arbitrary Waveform Generators

Oscilloscopes

Digital Oscilloscopes

Analog Oscilloscopes

PC-Based Oscilloscopes

Spectrum Analyzers

Network Analyzers

Extension-Based

PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation (PXI)

VME eXtensions for Instrumentation (VXI)

LAN eXtensions for Instrumentation (LXI)

Others

Electronic Counters

Power Meter





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



General Purposes Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments: A Prelude

Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M Instruments Market

Stable Economic Outlook Presents Favorable Prospects for Electronics T&M Instruments Market

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for 2017 through 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 1H2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Outlook

Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth

Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M Instruments Market in Developing Countries





3. REVIEW OF KEY PRODUCT VERTICALS



Signal Generators: One of the Fastest Growing Product Categories

Pricing Scenario

Regional Perspective

RF Signal Generators: Major Product Category in Signal Generators Market

Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators

Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators

Table 3: World Signal Generators Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Sector - Communications, Defense and Aerospace, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial and Automotive, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Oscilloscopes - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine

Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions

DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications

Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading Growth in Oscilloscopes Market

Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise

Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity

Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment

A Glance at Select Innovative Product Launches in Recent Times

Keysight Unveils InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series

Rohde & Schwarz Launches Affordable Oscilloscope

Tektronix Launches Innovative 5 Series MSO

Multimeters Market - The Largest Volume Contributor

Table 4: World Multimeters Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Sector - Communications, Defense and Aerospace, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial and Automotive, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Digital Multimeters Overshadow Analog Multimeters

Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns

Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications

Table 5: World Spectrum Analyzers Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Sector - Communications, Defense and Aerospace, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial and Automotive, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry

Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour

Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers

Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC Testing

Extension Based T&M Instruments Market - A Review

Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test Instruments

VXI Instruments - Market Prospects

Power Generation Industry and NVH Testing Encourage VXI Test Instruments

Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities

Table 6: World VXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Product Segment - Digital I/O, Digitizer, Instrument Controllers, Mainframe/Chassis, Measurement Products, Signal Sources, Switches, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

PXI Test Instruments - A Market Insight

Mixed Reviews for PXI Express

Table 7: World PXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Product Segment - Digital I/O, Digitizer, Instrument Controllers, Mainframe/Chassis, Measurement Products, Signal Sources, Switches, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Network Analyzers - A Review

Broadband millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting Measurement Performance

Logic Analyzers Market

Table 8: World Logic Analyzers Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Sector - Communications, Defense and Aerospace, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial and Automotive and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. KEY PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS



Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services

Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services

R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years

Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for Manufacturing Applications

Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments

Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for Test & Measurement Equipment

Renting, Leasing or Purchasing - A Strategic View

High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag of Purchase Options to Customers

Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital Instruments

Digital RF Measurements: Ample Opportunities in Store

Interops Gaining Traction

Modular and Synthetic Instruments to Drive Growth

Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test Equipment among Device Manufacturers

Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment

Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to Drive Demand for T&M

IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles

Test Instrument Design Greatly Influenced by the Internet and Intranet

DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes

Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design

Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments

Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage

End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes

Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults within Cells

Modularity Becoming Inevitable Feature in Handheld Testers

Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction

Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach

Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud





5. REVIEW OF OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY END-USE MARKETS



Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M Instruments

Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for Testing Equipment

Table 9: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic in Petabytes (PB) per Month for the Years 2016 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America and Western Europe for 2016, 2018 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for M2M Devices, Smartphones, Tablets and PCs, and Others for 2016, 2018 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Audio Streaming, File Sharing, Video, and Web, Data & VoIP for 2016, 2018 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Projected Rise in New LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Period

Table 13: Global Penetration of 4G LTE Network Technology - Number of 4G LTE Connections as % of Total Population for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Annual Launches of New LTE Networks Worldwide for the Years 2012 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global LTE Network Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for T&M Equipment Market

Introduction of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative Wireless Testing Devices

Electronic Test Equipment Market for A&D Industry

Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Table 16: Global Military Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2014 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Military Spending as % of GDP in Developed Countries Vs Developing Countries for the Years 2000, 2010, 2015 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry

mmWave

Modular Solutions

New Radio and Radars

5G

NewSpace

Handheld/Portable Testers

A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains

Cybersecurity

Weapon Systems

Missile Defense Systems

Satellites

Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Test & Measurement Instruments

Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing - An Excellent Commercial Opportunity

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for T&M Instruments Market

Table 18: World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Global Smartphones Penetration Rate by Region - Smartphones as a Percentage of Total Mobile Connections for 2017 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Projected Rise in Demand and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments

Table 20: Global Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population in Thousand Units for the Years 2017 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Global Sales of Passenger Cars in Thousand Units for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022, and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Automotive Electronics Cost as % of Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive Industry

Real-Time Measurements

Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market

Major Challenges

Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence - Hurts Market Prospects for New Products

Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment - Denting Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment

Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments - Emerging Competition?

The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements





6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: A Definition

T&M Equipment: An Evolution Scan

Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments

Multimeters

Logic Analyzers

Signal Generators

Radio Frequency Signal Generators

Microwave Signal Generators

Arbitrary Waveform Generators

Oscilloscopes

Description of an Oscilloscope

Types of Oscilloscopes

Digital Oscilloscopes

Types of Digital Oscilloscopes

Digital Storage Oscilloscopes (DSOs)

Digital Phosphor Oscilloscopes

Digital Sampling Oscilloscopes

Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes

Analog Oscilloscopes

PC-Based Oscilloscopes (PCO)

Spectrum Analyzer

Network Analyzer

Extension-Based Instrumentation

PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation (PXI)

VME eXtensions for Instrumentation (VXI)

LAN eXtensions for Instrumentation (LXI)

Interoperability

Standardization

Other T&M Instruments

Electronic Counters

Frequency Counter

Universal Counter

Power Meter





7. OVERVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS



Communications

Aerospace & Military/Defense

Electronics Manufacturing

Industrial Electronics & Automotive

Other Industries





8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?

Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization

Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity

Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a Competitive Ploy

Focus on Key Growth Areas

Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover Intensifies

Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts

Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer Segment

Competitive Scenario

Table 23: Leading Players in the Global General Purpose Test & Measurement Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Keysight, Tektronix, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Leading Players in the Global Oscilloscopes Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Keysight, Tektronix, Teledyne LeCroy and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Leading Players in the Global Digital Storage Oscilloscopes Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for B&K Precision Corporation, GW Instek, Keysight, PeakTech, Rigol Technologies, Tektronix, Teledyne LeCroy and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Leading Players in the Electronic Counters Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Anritsu, Fluke, Keysight and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Leading Players in the Global Logic Analyzers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Keysight, Tektronix, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Leading Players in the Global Network Analyzers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Anritsu, Keysight, Rhode & Schwarz, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Leading Players in the Global Spectrum Analyzers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Advantest, Anritsu, Keysight, Rohde & Schwarz, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Leading Players in the Global Vector Network Analyzer Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Advantest, Anritsu, Copper Mountain Technologies, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Transcom Instruments, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Leading Players in the Global Power Meters Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Anritsu, Keysight Rhode & Schwarz, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Leading Players in the Global Multimeters Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for FLIR, Fluke, HIOKI, Keysight, Rohde & Schwarz, UNI-T, Victor and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Leading Players in the Global Mobile Communication T&M Equipment Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anritsu, EXFO, Keysight, Rohde & Schwarz and Viavi (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.1 Focus on Select Players

Advantest Corporation (Japan)

Anritsu Corporation (Japan)

AstroNova, Inc. (USA)

B&K Precision Corporation (USA)

Fortive Corporation (USA)

Fluke Corporation (USA)

Tektronix, Inc. (USA)

GaGe Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Hioki E. E. Corporation (Japan)

Ideal Industries, Inc. (USA)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)

National Instruments Corporation (USA)

Pico Technology (UK)

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Spanawave Corporation (USA)

Stanford Research Systems, Inc. (USA)

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. (USA)

Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited (UK)

VIAVI Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (USA)

Boonton Electronics (USA)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

8.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Keysight Launches S9100A 5G Multi-Band Vector Transceiver

Rohde & Schwarz Launches Innovative FSW Model

Yokogawa Develops WT5000 Precision Power Analyzer

Keysight Rolls Out Infinities UXR-Series Oscilloscopes

R&S Introduces Innovative Bluetooth® LE Signaling Test Solution

Rohde & Schwarz Launches Innovative 5G NR network measurement solution

Keysight Unveils MX0100A InfiniiMax Micro Probe Head for Oscilloscopes

Anritsu Unveils Software Options to Support Measurement of RF Tx characteristics of 5G Products

Rohde & Schwarz Launches Vector/RF Signal Generators

Cobham Introduces ACLM5022C110, X-band Coaxial Limiter

Viavi Launches T-BERD/MTS 5882 Handheld Network Tester

Teledyne Launches PCI Express® Gen 5-Ready Protocol Analyzer

Boonton Launches 4500C, Peak Power Analyzer

Hioki Introduces HiTester BT3564

Advantest Rolls Out T5503HS2 High-Speed Tester

B&K Precision Launches Digital Oscilloscope 2560 Series with DSO and MSO Models

Yokogawa Launches AQ6360 Optical Spectrum Analyzer

Anritsu to Introduce MT8000A Platform to Develop 5G Communication Systems

Rohde & Schwarz Rolls Out WLAN Signaling Tester for IEEE 802.11ax

Rohde & Schwarz Unveils R&S RTC 1000 Oscilloscope

Pico Technology Launches FlexRes® Oscilloscopes

B&K Precision Introduces 2540 Series of Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes

Advantest Launches Two New modules for T2000 Product Line

Teledyne Launches Eclipse M42 Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser

Rohde & Schwarz Launches ZN-Z32/33 Vector Network Analyzer

Rohde & Schwarz Launches ZNL Network Analyzer and FPL1

Spectrum Analyzer

W2BI Launches MLT1600 Cloud-enabled Micro Line Testers

Cobham Launches series of Frequency Synthesizers

GW Introduces GBM-3000 Series Battery Tester

Hioki Releases Three Measuring Instruments

Teledyne Rolls Out SAS 4.0 Analyzer / Jammer Platform

Tektronix Launches Innovative 5 Series MSO Mixed Signal Oscilloscope Platform

Anritsu Launches MS2850A High-Performance Signal Analyzer

NI Introduces PXI Arbitrary Waveform Generators

Tektronix Launches TTR 500 Series USB Vector Network Analyzer

Keysight Launches MIPI D-PHY and C-PHY Test Solution

Anritsu Launches AMT8862A to Test IEEE802.11ac WLAN Devices

Rohde & Schwarz Launches R&S RTB 2000 Oscilloscope

Hioki Introduces Power Analyzer Pw3390

Keysight Launches InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series Oscilloscopes

Advantest Introduces HF-AWGD to Extend EVA100 Measurement Platform

NI Unveils NI-RFmx 2.2 Measurement Software for PXI RF Test Systems

Yokogawa Introduces AQ6374 Optical Spectrum Analyzer

Pico Technology Extends PicoScope 9300 Series of Sampling Oscilloscopes

8.3 Recent Industry Activity

KT Adopts Anritsu's Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR

HORIBA to Acquire FuelCon

Rohde & Schwarz Enters into Strategic Collaboration with MediaTek

NI Collaborates with Spirent to Develop Test Systems for 5G NR Devices

Media Tek Partners with Anritsu

NI Collaborates with NanoSemi

Emerson Acquires Textron's Tools and Test Equipment Business

Viavi Acquires Avcomm and Wireless Test and Measurement Business of Cobham

Samsung Chooses MS2850A Signal Analyzer to Develop 5G Systems

Anritsu Expands Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A Software

Keysight Partners with Korea Telecom

Anritsu and Testime Technology Ink Distribution Agreement

Qualcomm Chooses RF Test System to Test and Characterize First Generation 5G RF Transceiver (SDR051)

Dell EMC Chooses Xgig 1000 10/25/50/100 GE Analyzer





9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Value Analytics

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics by Product Segment

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Multimeters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Multimeters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Multimeters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Logic Analyzers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for Logic Analyzers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Logic Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Signal Generators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Historic Review for Signal Generators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Signal Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Signal Generators by Product Segment - Radio Frequency, Microwave, and Arbitrary Waveform Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Historic Review for Signal Generators by Product Segment - Radio Frequency, Microwave, and Arbitrary Waveform Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Signal Generators by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Radio Frequency, Microwave, and Arbitrary Waveform Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radio Frequency Signal Generators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Historic Review for Radio Frequency Signal Generators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Radio Frequency Signal Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Microwave Signal Generators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Historic Review for Microwave Signal Generators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Microwave Signal Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arbitrary Waveform Generators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World Historic Review for Arbitrary Waveform Generators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Arbitrary Waveform Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World Historic Review for Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World 14-Year Perspective for Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oscilloscopes by Product Segment - Digital, Analog, and PC-Based Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: World Historic Review for Oscilloscopes by Product Segment - Digital, Analog, and PC-Based Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: World 14-Year Perspective for Oscilloscopes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Digital, Analog, and PC-Based Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: World Historic Review for Digital Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: World 14-Year Perspective for Digital Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Analog Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: World Historic Review for Analog Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: World 14-Year Perspective for Analog Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 162 Table 70: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PC-Based Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: World Historic Review for PC-Based Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: World 14-Year Perspective for PC-Based Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spectrum Analyzers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: World Historic Review for Spectrum Analyzers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: World 14-Year Perspective for Spectrum Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Network Analyzers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: World Historic Review for Network Analyzers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: World 14-Year Perspective for Network Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Extension Based Test and Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: World Historic Review for Extension Based Test and Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: World 14-Year Perspective for Extension Based Test and Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Test and Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: World Historic Review for Other Test and Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Test and Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics by End-Use

Table 85: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Communications Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: World Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Communications Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: World 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Communications Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Aerospace & Military/Defense Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: World Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Aerospace & Military/Defense Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: World 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Aerospace & Military/Defense Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Electronics Manufacturing Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: World Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Electronics Manufacturing Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: World 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Electronics Manufacturing Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Industrial Electronics and Automotive Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: World Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Industrial Electronics and Automotive Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: World 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Industrial Electronics and Automotive Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Other Industries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: World Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Other Industries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: World 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments in Other Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 100: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: World Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: World 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics by Product Segment

Table 103: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Multimeters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: World Historic Review for Multimeters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: World 14-Year Perspective for Multimeters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Logic Analyzers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: World Historic Review for Logic Analyzers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: World 14-Year Perspective for Logic Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Signal Generators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: World Historic Review for Signal Generators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: World 14-Year Perspective for Signal Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: World Historic Review for Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: World 14-Year Perspective for Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spectrum Analyzers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: World Historic Review for Spectrum Analyzers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: World 14-Year Perspective for Spectrum Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Network Analyzers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: World Historic Review for Network Analyzers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: World 14-Year Perspective for Network Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Extension Based Test & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: World Historic Review for Extension Based Test & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: World 14-Year Perspective for Extension Based Test & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Test & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: World Historic Review for Other Test & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Test & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





10.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

A Mature Market

Market Highlights

Communications Sector: The Largest Revenue Spinner

Rise in Mobile Data Traffic Drives Demand for High-Speed Network Technologies

US Military Spending to Boost T&M Instruments Market

Regulatory Environment: Controls on Export of Oscilloscopes Relaxed

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 127: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, and Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, and PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: US Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, and Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, and PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: US 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, and Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, and PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by End-Use Industry - Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Other Industries Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: US Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by End-Use Industry - Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Other Industries Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: US 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Other Industries for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 133: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators, Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: US Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators, Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: US 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators, Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Value Analytics

Table 136: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, and Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, and PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Canadian Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, and Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, and PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, and Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, and PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by End-Use Industry - Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Other Industries Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Canadian Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by End-Use Industry - Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Other Industries Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Other Industries for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 142: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators, Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Canadian Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators, Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators, Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Network Enhancements & Subsequent Need for Efficient Communications Infrastructure - A Business Case for Wireless Test Equipment

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 145: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, and Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, and PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Japanese Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, and Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, and PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Japanese 14-Year Perspective For General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, and Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, and PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by End-Use Industry - Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Other Industries Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Japanese Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by End-Use Industry - Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Other Industries Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Other Industries for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 151: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators, Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: Japanese Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators, Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators, Oscilloscopes, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension Based and Other Test & Measurement Instrument Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Market Highlights & Trends

Western Europe T&M Equipment Market: An Overview of End-Use Scenario

Multimeter

Table 154: Western Europe Multimeters Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by End-Use Segment - Aerospace & Military/ Defense, Communications, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial and Automotive, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Logic Analyzers

Signal Generator

Oscilloscopes



