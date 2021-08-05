Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2024

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 17; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 3173 Companies: 165 - Players covered include Advantest Corporation; Anritsu Corporation; AstroNova, Inc.; B&K Precision Corporation; Fortive Corporation; Fluke Corporation; Tektronix, Inc.; GaGe Applied Technologies, Inc.; Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.; Hioki E. E. Corporation; Ideal Industries, Inc.; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; National Instruments Corporation; Pico Technology; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG; Spanawave Corporation; Stanford Research Systems, Inc.; Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.; Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited; VIAVI Solutions, Inc.; Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.; Boonton Electronics; Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Segment (Digital Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based, Other Product Segments); End-Use (Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2024

Electronic Test and Measurement (T&M) instruments industry has long established itself as an indispensable platform for validating functioning and performance of a wide gamut of electronic products, right from the product design, development and architecture stage to production testing, and pre and post market testing & support stage. With electronic gadgets shrinking in size, being equipped with advanced wireless capabilities, the complexity of the devices has been increasing. As a result, testing has become a highly complicated process for manufacturing, presenting a major opportunity for testing manufacturers. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments is projected to reach US$9 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments, accounting for an estimated 31.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing modular T&M equipment adoption. Another important growth promoting factor for the market has been the increasing demand for the equipment from the fast growing telecommunications industry worldwide. This industry applies general purpose electronic test and measurement instruments for testing protocols and standards for LTE networks primarily. Continued expansion of data traffic, increasing smartphone penetration, growing broadband services adoption, and 5G technology are the important factors that would continue to boost demand for GPTE from this market. The United States represents the largest regional market, driven by rising demand for T&M instruments, growing disposable incomes of households and increasing manufacturing capabilities of the automotive industry. Vast population base, rising disposable incomes, stable manufacturing activity, thriving telecom sector, and strong penetration of advanced mobile devices in several Asian countries make the region a market laden with tremendous potential for test equipment. Robust growth of the communication industry, expanding 4G network, and proposed rollouts of 5G networks are fueling growth in the Asia-Pacific T&M equipment market. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

