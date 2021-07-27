Global General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market | $ 1.42 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report on the general purpose test equipment (GTPE) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from end-user industries.

The general purpose test equipment (GTPE) market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of modular GPTE as one of the prime reasons driving the general purpose test equipment (GTPE) market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The general purpose test equipment (GTPE) market covers the following areas:

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Sizing

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Forecast

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Advantest Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Lauterbach GmbH

National Instruments Corp.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

