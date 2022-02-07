Global Generators Market Report 2021-2030: Mergers and Acquisitions Between Strategic Competitors to Leverage Market Synergies

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Generators Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global generators report monitors and forecasts growth opportunities and outlooks for applications and end-user segments in the market. The database covers historical data from 2015 and projections to 2030, including revenue and unit forecasts in key performance areas.

We provide information on the regions to look at for future investment along with growth strategies. The database covers revenues and unit shipment for natural gas generators and diesel generators. Market metrics are provided for North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, and key countries by region.

Revenue and units are tracked and forecast by power range, covering <30 kW, 30-60 kW, 60-150 kW, 150-300 kW, 300-500 kW, 500-1,000 kW, and 1,000-3,000 kW.

The report assesses end-user segments, including residential, data centers, healthcare, oil and gas, office building, public, utilities, other commercial and industrial generators. Revenue is forecast by application, including peak shaving, prime power, and standby.



The study covers the global generators market from four angles:

Revenue generation and unit shipment

Fuel

Key end-user segments

Additional analysis by application

This research follows a rigorous research methodology that includes:

Aligned datasets from various sources, including Frost & Sullivan data, published reports, and additional data from government sources,

trade journals, and publications

A historical and macro view of each region's generators revenue and unit shipment by fuel from 2015 to 2021

2022 to 2030 forecast based on internal market modeling combining bottom-up approach and top-down evaluation

Key issues addressed:

Which regions and countries have the highest revenue?

Which regions and countries offer the highest growth potential?

Which end users have a high proportion of the market?

Which are most ready for expansion?

How will the market structure change with time?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Generators Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Navigating the Global Energy Transition

Top Trends Driving Growth in the Power and Energy Sector

Market Forces for Change

Decade of Decentralization

Major Shifts Impacting the Evolution of the Generators Market in 2021

Regional Drivers Impacting the Generators Market

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

3. Market Coverage & Trends

Scope of Analysis

Definitions

Key Competitors in the Generators Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Gas Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Diesel Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Gas and Diesel Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by Application

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Gas Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Diesel Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Gas and Diesel Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

End User and Application Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Gas Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Diesel Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Gas and Diesel Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

End User and Application Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Gas Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Diesel Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Gas and Diesel Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

End User and Application Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue And Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Gas Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Diesel Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Gas and Diesel Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

End User and Application Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Middle East and Africa

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Gas Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Diesel Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Gas and Diesel Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

End User and Application Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Internet of Things (IoT)-as-a-Service to Enable Actionable Intelligence for Asset Owners

Growth Opportunity 2: Targeting Critical End-user Segments to Increase Market Penetration

Growth Opportunity 3: New Products to Meet the Dynamic Needs of the New Technologies Being Deployed in Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 4: Mergers and Acquisitions Between Strategic Competitors to Leverage Market Synergies

