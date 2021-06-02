Global Generic Drugs Markets, 2020-2021 & Forecast to 2025: Leading Players are Aspen, Cipla, Lupin, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Generic Drugs Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for generic drugs should grow from $411.6 billion in 2020 to $650.3 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% for the period of 2020-2025.

The nature and structure of the generic drug industry is discussed, with profiles of the leading 20+ generic drug companies and an update on M&A activity. Five-year sales forecasts are provided for the national markets and the major therapeutic categories of the products involved.

This report is being published at a time when the pharmaceutical industry faces challenges and changes more radical than any it has faced in the last half-century. The worldwide economic recession in 2008 has had a profound impact on an industry that is normally resilient to the usual ups and downs of commercial life. Apart from the sometimes painful process of cutting costs and restructuring, the industry has had to confront the fact that its trading environment has fundamentally changed because all its customers are now aware of prices.

At this critical time, the pharmaceutical world has also endured a phase for which the label "patent cliff" was coined. A stream of blockbuster drugs has begun losing their patent protection, and R&D pipelines have not been able to produce a satisfactory supply of replacements. The doors have been thrown open to generic drug producers to do what they do best: provide low-cost alternatives.

And there is an added complexity. Over the past two decades, advances in biotechnology have led to the introduction of a generation of biotherapeutic agents that are often more efficacious than traditional small-molecule drugs at treating their target diseases. The earliest of these biotherapeutics are now losing their patent protection, and this offers yet another opportunity for generic copies - although this is a technically fraught area, as will be seen. In fact, the challenges facing "originator" companies - the major purveyors of own-brand pharmaceuticals - are matched by those confronting generic drug suppliers.

Suppliers of generic drugs relied initially on low cost as their main market advantage. It became a potent argument, as the government health departments in most European countries operating national health schemes began to introduce measures designed to curb pharmaceutical expenditure. In the U.S., developments in managed care had a similar effect. Everywhere, these cost-cutting exercises favored generics.

However, the low-cost argument that had been the generic products' main rationale acted against the commercial promise of this industry sector. This occurred partly because the attractiveness (and thus high-volume sales potential) of blockbuster drugs remained in place after these drugs lost their patent cover. Generic drug companies vied with each other to introduce low-cost copies, and they were driven to undercut each other to the point where a year after patent expiry on the original brand, the mean price of copy products was merely 20% or less of the original.

Partly, too, generic price competition was fueled by government reimbursement measures, which favored low-cost drugs and thus tended to trigger further price cutting among the generic drug contenders.

This development had two far-reaching effects. First, it began to weed out the weaker generic drug companies in favor of companies that had the means and the resolve to exist in an environment where profit margins were severely cut, sometimes to less than 10%. One of the survival strategies adopted by these manufacturers has been to widen their appeal beyond mere cost-cutting, to include, for example, "super generics" products with added value, often in the form of special delivery formulations.

Company profiles of the leading players operating in the global generic drugs market including Aspen, Cipla, Lupin, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Recent History of the Generic Drug Industry

Roche-Bolar

Generics Lobby

ICH

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Short-Term Impact on the Pharma Industry

Long-Term Impact on the Pharma Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Generic Drugs

Impact on the Supply Chain

Chapter 5 The New Generics Era

The Patent Cliff

Types of Generic Drugs

Simple Generics

Super Generics

Biosimilars

ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) Approvals

Chapter 6 Major Issues Within the Market for Generic Drugs

Regulatory Environment

U.S.

European Union

Japan

Regulation of Biosimilars

EU Provisions

Evolving Situation in the U.S.

User Fees

Defensive Strategies Used by Big Pharma

Authorized Generic Drugs

User Fees

Changing Climate for Generics

Situation in Europe

Patents and IP

Supplementary Protection Certificates

Chapter 7 Global Market for Generic Drugs

Global Pharmaceutical Market: Brand Name and Generic Drugs

Global Market for Generic Drugs

Market Opportunities by Product Class

Market Shares of Pharmaceutical Drugs by Therapeutic Area

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Industry Trends

Competitive Landscape

Market Trends

Structure of the Generic Drug Industry

Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

Brand Name Company Involvement

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Aspen Holdings

Cipla Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Lupin Ltd.

Mylan Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sandoz International Gmbh

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Chapter 11 Other International Companies

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Egis Pharmaceuticals Plc

Krka

Par Pharmaceutical Inc.

Stada Arzneimittel

Strides Shasun Ltd.

Wockhardt Ltd.

Zydus Cadila

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qm754

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

