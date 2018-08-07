Global Genes® Announces RARE Champion of Hope Award Recipients to be Honored at RARE Patient Advocacy Summit

Over 200 individuals and organizations worldwide were nominated by their peers for a RARE Champion of Hope award for their notable efforts in rare disease advocacy, teen advocacy, science, medical care and treatment and collaborations. From the extraordinary list of nominees, esteemed panelists selected the recipients to be honored at the special evening reception held following the Summit.

Global Genes® would like to congratulate the following 2018 RARE Champion of Hope award recipients to be honored at the Champions of Hope Awards dinner on October 4, 2018 following the RARE Patient Advocacy Summit:

RARE Champion of Hope – Teen Advocacy: Kavi Gandhi , Yash Gandhi Foundation

RARE Champion of Hope – Advocacy: Luke Rosen , KIF1A.ORG

RARE Champion of Hope – Advocacy: Melissa Hogan , JD, Project Alive

RARE Champion of Hope – Advocacy: Isabelle Lousada , Amyloidosis Research Consortium (ARC)

RARE Champion of Hope – Medical Care and Treatment: Jason Sicklick , MD, Moores Cancer Center at the University of California, San Diego

RARE Champion of Hope – Rising Star: Gabriela DiSalvo , Myofibrillar Myopathy

RARE Champion of Hope – Collaborations in Science and Technology: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Rady's Children Institute for Genomic Medicine and Clinithink. Collaborators include Tom Defay , Paul McDonagh , PhD, Sebastien Lefebvre , Margaret Bray , PhD, Narayanan (Ray) Veeraraghaven, PhD, Michelle Clark , PhD, Stephen Kingsmore, DSc , MD, Calum Yacoubian , MD, Richard Gain , MD, Brett Williams , Mary Meskell , Alison Frith

More than 30 million people in the United States are living with rare diseases, which equates to 1 in 10 Americans affected by the more than 7,000 rare diseases. The RARE Patient Advocacy Summit is a source of motivation and activation for those families whose lives have been affected by rare disease.

Global Genes® welcomes Presenting Sponsor's PRA Health Sciences and Shire as well as Title Sponsor's Horizon Pharma and Dohmen Life Science Services for the 2018 RARE Patient Advocacy Summit.

To date, Summit Sponsors also include Platinum Sponsors Genentech, Gilead Sciences, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Retrophin, Sanofi-Genzyme, Gold Sponsors Abeona Therapeutics, Akcea Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Amicus Therapeutics, BioMarin, BridgeBio, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Novelion Therapeutics, Silver Sponsors Assistance Fund, Atlantic Research Group, Audentes Therapeutics, AveXis, Biogen, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), Bioverativ, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Leadiant Biosciences, Ovid Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Recordati Rare Diseases, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sangamo Therapeutics, Sobi, Spark Therapeutics, Strongbridge BioPharma, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Other contributing sponsors include Agios Pharmaceuticals, AvroBio, Catalyst Pharma, Codexis, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Enzyvant, Illumina, Lumos Pharma, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, University of Notre Dame Boler-Parseghian Center for Rare and Neglected Disease Voyager Therapeutics and WuXi NextCODE.

