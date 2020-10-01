Global Genetic Disorders Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014-2020: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014 to 2020 provides the full collection of Genetic Disorders disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

The report includes deals for the following indications: Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Down syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome, Hereditary angioedema, Huntington's disease, Rare genetic disorders, Neurofibromatosis, Sickle cell disease, plus other genetic indications.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Genetic Disorders disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Genetic Disorders deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Genetic Disorders deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Genetic Disorders partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Genetic Disorders partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Genetic Disorders technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2014 to 2020 includes:

Trends in Genetic Disorders dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Genetic Disorders deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Genetic Disorders deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 470 Genetic Disorders deal records

The leading Genetic Disorders deals by value since 2014

Most active Genetic Disorders dealmakers since 2014

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Genetic Disorders dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genetic Disorders partnering over the years

2.3. Genetic Disorders partnering by deal type

2.4. Genetic Disorders partnering by industry sector

2.5. Genetic Disorders partnering by stage of development

2.6. Genetic Disorders partnering by technology type

2.7. Genetic Disorders partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Genetic Disorders partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Genetic Disorders partnering

3.3. Genetic Disorders partnering headline values

3.4. Genetic Disorders deal upfront payments

3.5. Genetic Disorders deal milestone payments

3.6. Genetic Disorders royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Genetic Disorders deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Genetic Disorders partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Genetic Disorders

4.4. Top Genetic Disorders deals by value



Chapter 5 - Genetic Disorders contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genetic Disorders partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Genetic Disorders dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Genetic Disorders therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Genetic Disorders deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2020

Appendix 2 - Directory of Genetic Disorders deals by deal type 2014 to 2020

Appendix 3 - Directory of Genetic Disorders deals by stage of development 2014 to 2020

Appendix 4 - Directory of Genetic Disorders deals by technology type 2014 to 2020

Further reading on dealmaking



