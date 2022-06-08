Global Genetic Disorders Partnering Deals Directory 2022: Deals and Contract Documents for 650+ Genetic Disorders Deals

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2015-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 650 genetic disorders deals.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Genetic Disorders disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Genetic Disorders deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Genetic Disorders deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Genetic Disorders partnering deals signed and announced since 2015. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Genetic Disorders partnering and dealmaking since 2015.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Genetic Disorders technologies and products.

The report includes deals for the following indications: Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Down syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome, Hereditary angioedema, Huntington's disease, Rare genetic disorders, Neurofibromatosis, Sickle cell disease, plus other genetic indications.

Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2015 to 2022 includes:

Trends in Genetic Disorders dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Genetic Disorders deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 650 Genetic Disorders deal records

The leading Genetic Disorders deals by value since 2015

Most active Genetic Disorders dealmakers since 2015

In Global Genetic Disorders Partnering 2015 to 2022, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Genetic Disorders dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genetic Disorders partnering over the years

2.3. Genetic Disorders partnering by deal type

2.4. Genetic Disorders partnering by industry sector

2.5. Genetic Disorders partnering by stage of development

2.6. Genetic Disorders partnering by technology type

2.7. Genetic Disorders partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Genetic Disorders partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Genetic Disorders partnering

3.3. Genetic Disorders partnering headline values

3.4. Genetic Disorders deal upfront payments

3.5. Genetic Disorders deal milestone payments

3.6. Genetic Disorders royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Genetic Disorders deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Genetic Disorders partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Genetic Disorders

4.4. Top Genetic Disorders deals by value



Chapter 5 - Genetic Disorders contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genetic Disorders partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Genetic Disorders dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Genetic Disorders therapeutic target

