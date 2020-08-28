Global Genetic Testing Industry Outlook to 2023 with Market Shares by Key Players
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Genetic Testing Market By Direct to Consumer, Prenatal, Predictive and Pharmacogenomic including Test Price and Volume Forecasts with Executive and Consultant Guides 2019 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Will all newborns receive Whole Genomic Sequencing at birth? What key interest is driving Direct to Consumer?
The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry. The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating a new life for the industry.
The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 Genetic Testing Definition in This Report
1.2 The Genomics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Volumes
1.3.2 Prices
1.3.3 Revenue Market Size
1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles
2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric
2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional
2.1.4 Independent lab analytical
2.1.5 Public National/regional lab
2.1.6 Hospital lab
2.1.7 Physician lab
2.1.8 DTC Lab
2.1.9 Independent Genetic Testing Lab
2.1.10 Audit Body
2.2 Genetic Tests - Types, Examples and Discussion
2.2.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis- An Emerging Market
2.2.2 Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity
2.2.3 Newborn Screening
2.2.2 Diagnostic Testing
2.2.3 Carrier Testing
2.2.6 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
2.2.7 Pharmacogenomics
2.2.8 Forensic Testing
2.2.9 Parental Testing
2.2.10 Ancestral Testing
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospitals Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
2.3.3 Physician Office Labs
2.3.4 Physicians and POCT
2.4 Profiles of Key Companies
2.5 Market Shares of Key Genetics Players - Analysis
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets
3.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for Diagnostics
3.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth
3.1.4 Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era
3.1.5 Fertility Practice Growth drives market
3.1.6 Direct to Consumer begins to break out
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth
3.2.4 Wellness has a downside
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing
3.4.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force
3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.4.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.4.6 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay
4. Genetic Testing Recent Developments
4.1.1 Importance of This Section
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
- Arivale Shuts Down Personalized Wellness Business
- ArcherDX Acquires Baby Genes
- MDxHealth, LifeLabs Ink Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Assay
- Thermo Fisher Purchases 9 Percent Stake in Yourgene Health
- Invitae Partners to Expand Free Epilepsy Genetic Testing Program
- Illumina, Chinese Firm Partner on NGS System for Genetic Disease Dx
- NanoString Technologies Prices $103.5M Common Stock Offering
- Canine Consumer Genomics Firm Embark Veterinary Raises $10M
- Yourgene Health to Acquire Elucigene
- Helix, AdventHealth Partner on Genetic Screening Study
- Qiagen, NeuMoDx Ink Partnership, Merger Agreement
- Prenetics Acquires DNAFit for $10M
- Myriad Genetics to Acquire Counsyl for $375M
- Roche inks $2.4B deal to buy out Foundation Medicine
- Rapid genome sequencing could revolutionize health care
- The future goal in the UK is for every cancer patient to have his or her whole genome sequenced
- Human Longevity Launches Whole Genome Product, MassMutual Partnerships
- Influence of Whole Genome Sequencing growing
- $1500 to sequence newborns in China
- Scientists discover new nanoparticle, dubbed exomeres, released by tumours
- New DNA tests look for 190 diseases in newborn's genetic code
- Cordlife, PlumCare Partner to Offer Genetic Testing Services in Asia
- New genetic risk score could help guide screening decisions for prostate cancer
- Tele-genetics pilot makes genetic counselling accessible
- Digital Genetic Assistant OptraGURU Launches Today From Optra Health
- PacBridge Capital Partners Invests C$12M in Contextual Genomics
- MDxHealth 2017 Revenues Rise 35 Percent on Prostate Cancer Tests
- From DNA To Disease: A Diagnosis Made In Under A Day
- A New Tool Uses CRISPR to Uncover Genetic Mutations
- Sophia Genetics Gains CE-IVD Mark for Leukemia Assay
- Novartis Completes Sale of Genoptix Lab Business
- Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion
- PerkinElmer Launches Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services
- WGS and AI help clinicians scale precision oncology
- Veritas Genetics Buys Curoverse
- Dante Labs Partners With Amazon UK for Special 349 Whole Genome Sequencing
- Toolbox Genomics Launches Personalized Wellness App in Sequencing.com's Revolutionary App Market
- CDC invests in WGS to help states respond to infectious disease threats
- IBM Watson impresses in WGS brain tumour analysis
- OneOme, Genome.One Partner to Offer Genetic Risk, PGx Service in Australia
- WGS aids in Salmonella outbreak control
- CombiMatrix In Merger Agreement with Invitae to be Acquired for $33 Million in Invitae
- Common Stock
5. Country Market Sizes - North America
5.1 United States of America
5.1.1 Prenatal and Newborn Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.2 Predictive Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.3 Pharmacogenomic Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.4 Direct to Consumer Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.5 All Genetic testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.2 Canada
6. Country Markets - Europe
6.1 France
6.2 Germany
6.3 United Kingdom
6.4 Spain
6.5 Italy
6.6 Russia
6.7 Remainder of Europe and Former Soviet Union
7. Country Markets - Asia-Pacific
7.1 China
7.2 Japan
7.3 South Korea
7.4 India
7.5 Australia
7.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & the Middle East
8.1 Brazil
8.2 Mexico
8.3 Rest of Latin America
8.4 Africa & the Middle East
9. Global Market Summary
9.1 Global Market
9.1.1 Prenatal and Newborn Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.2 Predictive Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.4 Direct to Consumer Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.5 All Genetic testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
10. The Future of Genetic Testing
