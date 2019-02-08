Global Genetic Testing Market 2017-2018 & 2026 - Market Accounted for $7749.00 Million in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $25948.46 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Genetic Testing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Genetic Testing market accounted for $7749.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $25948.46 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.37% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rise in the incidence of genetic diseases and increase in the prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases are fuelling the market growth. Moreover, demand in the benefits offered by genetic testing (such as specificity and early identification) is one of the major opportunities to boost the market during the forecast period. However, inaccuracies in results and reimbursement issues are restricting the growth of the market.

A genetic test is used to determine the DNA sequence of a certain region of the human genome. This region might be a whole gene or a share of a gene, or other areas thought to regulate genes. The test will look for certain changes in the sequence that is known to have consequences on the function of a gene. Mostly genetic tests are performed on a DNA sample, because every tissue in the body is composed of cells that contain DNA.

By type, predictive & pre-symptomatic testing segment acquired significant growth due to increase in awareness about diseases such as cancer and early detection of diseases. Based on end user, hospital based laboratories segment is owing to user convenience and increasing number of hospitals are a few factors projected to propel the hospital-based laboratories segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, North America is considered as the fastest growing market and the factors favouring the growth of this region are developed infrastructure, increase in health care investments, and robust R&D activities in these countries.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Genetic Testing Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Biochemical Testing

5.3 Cytogenetic testing



6 Global Genetic Testing Market, By Disease

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Alzheimer Disease

6.3 Cystic Fibrosis

6.4 Huntington Disease

6.5 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

6.6 Sickle Cell Anemia

6.7 Cancer Disease

6.8 Thalassemia

6.9 Special Diseases

6.10 Other Diseases



7 Global Genetic Testing Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Predictive & Pre-symptomatic Testing

7.3 Carrier Testing

7.4 Nutrigenomic Testing

7.5 Forensic Testing

7.6 Newborn and Prenatal Testing

7.6.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

7.6.2 Diagnostic Techniques

7.6.2.1 Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

7.6.2.2 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

7.6.2.3 Comparative genomic hybridization (CGH)

7.6.3 Screening Methods

7.6.3.1 Maternal serum screening (MSS)

7.6.3.2 Noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT)

7.7 Molecular Genetic Test/ DNA Test

7.7.1 Direct Sequencing

7.7.2 DNA Microarray Analysis

7.7.3 Chromosomal Genetic Test

7.7.4 Other Molecular Genetic Test/ DNA Tests

7.8 Tandem Mass Spectrometry

7.9 High-performance liquid chromatography

7.10 Gas Chromatography/ Mass Spectrometry

7.11 Other Types



8 Global Genetic Testing Market, By Testing Sample

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Saliva

8.3 Hair

8.4 Blood

8.5 Tumors

8.6 Other Testing Samples



9 Global Genetic Testing Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cancer Genetic Testing

9.3 Prescribed Genetic Testing

9.4 Pharmacogenomics Genetic Testing

9.5 Predisposition Cancer Genetic Testing

9.6 Direct to consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

9.7 Neurogenetic Disorder Testing

9.8 Muscular Dystrophies

9.9 Other Applications



10 Global Genetic Testing Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Blood Bank

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Nursing Homes

10.5 Laboratories

10.6 Specialty clinics

10.7 Other End Users



11 Global Genetic Testing Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Illumina Inc

13.2 Abbott Laboratories

13.3 BGI Tech

13.4 Thermo Fisher Sceintific

13.5 Luminex Corporation

13.6 Cepheid

13.7 Qiagen N.V

13.8 Blueprint Genetic

13.9 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

13.10 Affymetrix

13.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.12 Celera Group

13.13 AutoGenomics Inc.

13.14 Roche Diagnostics Limited

13.15 Molecular Inc.

13.16 Genomictre Inc

13.17 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

13.18 Oxford Biodynamics Ltd

13.19 Roche Holding AG

13.20 National Center for Biotechnology Information



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/smfh9w/global_genetic?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

