Global Genetic Testing Market 2017-2018 & 2026 - Market Accounted for $7749.00 Million in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $25948.46 Million by 2026
Feb 08, 2019, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Genetic Testing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Genetic Testing market accounted for $7749.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $25948.46 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.37% during the forecast period.
Factors such as rise in the incidence of genetic diseases and increase in the prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases are fuelling the market growth. Moreover, demand in the benefits offered by genetic testing (such as specificity and early identification) is one of the major opportunities to boost the market during the forecast period. However, inaccuracies in results and reimbursement issues are restricting the growth of the market.
A genetic test is used to determine the DNA sequence of a certain region of the human genome. This region might be a whole gene or a share of a gene, or other areas thought to regulate genes. The test will look for certain changes in the sequence that is known to have consequences on the function of a gene. Mostly genetic tests are performed on a DNA sample, because every tissue in the body is composed of cells that contain DNA.
By type, predictive & pre-symptomatic testing segment acquired significant growth due to increase in awareness about diseases such as cancer and early detection of diseases. Based on end user, hospital based laboratories segment is owing to user convenience and increasing number of hospitals are a few factors projected to propel the hospital-based laboratories segment during the forecast period.
On the basis of geography, North America is considered as the fastest growing market and the factors favouring the growth of this region are developed infrastructure, increase in health care investments, and robust R&D activities in these countries.
