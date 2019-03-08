Global Genetic Testing Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024: Growing Prominence of DTC Genetic Testing - A Boon or a Curse

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Genetic Testing in US$ Million.

The report profiles 85 companies including many key and niche players such as:

23andMe, Inc. ( USA )

) Abbott Laboratories ( USA )

) AutoGenomics, Inc. ( USA )

) Biocartis NV ( Belgium )

) BioRad Laboratories ( USA )

) Cepheid Inc. ( USA )

) ELITech Group S.P.A. ( France )

) Illumina, Inc. ( USA )

) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings ( USA )

) Sequenom, Inc. ( USA )

) Luminex Corporation ( USA )

) Natera, Inc. ( USA )

) PerkinElmer, Inc. ( USA )

) QIAGEN N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Quest Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) Roche Diagnostics AG ( Switzerland )

) Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Top Ten Genetic Disorders Worldwide

Genetic Testing Market Experiences Exponential Growth

Regional Landscape

Key Challenges

Genetic Testing Paves the Way for Personalized Medicine

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) - A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing

Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing

List of US-FDA Approved Biomarkers for Cancer

Ballooning Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Aging Population Drives the Genetic Testing Market

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand

Competitive Overview



3. SEGMENTAL REVIEW

Prenatal Testing Market to Rise

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Prenatal Testing - Changing the World of Pregnancy Care

Prenatal Testing - A Rudimentary Overview

List of Available Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Tests by Indication

Players in the Prenatal and New Born Genetic Testing Market

Conventional Invasive Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques - A Risky Affair

Other Negativities of Existing Invasive Techniques

Emergence of Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)

US Leads in NIPD Market

Competition Intensifies in the NIPD Market

Select Commercially Available NIPD (Genetic) Tests for Aneuploidy in the US

NIPD Eliminates Risks and Uncertainty of Conventional Diagnostic Procedures

Opposition to NIPD Technique - A Significant Hurdle to Adoption

Benefits Outweigh Snags in NIPD Tests

Major Factors Influencing Penetration of NIPD Tests

Diversity in NIPD Usage on the Cards

Technological Advancements Boost Prenatal Genetic Screening Market

CMA Stakes Claim as the First-Line Test in Fetal Abnormalities; Issues Hinder Growth

Fetal Diagnostic Whole-Exome Sequencing (WES) - A Promising Advancement in Prenatal Screening

Strain on Resources Prevent Wide Adoption of Expanded Carrier Sequencing

Expanded Newborn Screening

Genetic Screening of Newborns to Rise

Predictive Diagnostics

Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market to Expand Strongly

Myriad Genetics - The Unquestioned Leader in Breast Cancer Testing

Routine Clinical Testing Vs. Predictive Genetic Testing

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of CDDs: A Major Growth Driver

Discovery of Novel Biomarkers Crucial to Predictive Diagnostics

Unresolved Issues Hamper Widespread Implementation of Genetic Diagnosis and Testing for Monogenetic Disease

Dearth of Genetic Counselors - A Major Hurdle for the Predictive Genetic Testing

Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) - A Major Driver for the Genetic Testing Market

Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market



4. MARKET TRENDS

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing - A Key Trend in the Genetic Testing Market

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing is Here to Stay

Creating a Platform for New Companies

Business Models for DTC Genetic Testing Firms

Growing Prominence of DTC Genetic Testing: A Boon or a Curse?

Challenges to DTC-GT Market

Considerations for Market Entry

Emphasizing Consumer Empowerment

Offer Wraparound Provision

Proactive Addressing of Privacy Concerns

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Boon or Bane to Genetic Testing?

Utility of Genetic Testing for Warfarin Study

As Technologies Grow, Need for Better Interpretation of Tests Increases

Focus on Health & Wellness and Genetic Counseling

Selling Collected Patient Genetic Information Becomes a New Business

Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing

Liquid Biopsy to Change the Face of Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Genetic Testing May Aid CNS Disease Therapeutics

Neurodegenerative Diseases - Another Major Focus Area for Genetic Testing

Alzheimer's Disease

Validity of Emerging Genetic Tests for Alzheimer's

Newly Developed Test Predicts Age of Onset of Alzheimer's

Huntington's Disease

Genetic Testing - An Indispensable Tool for Cystic Fibrosis

Recommendations of ACOG and ACGM Augments Demand for Cystic Fibrosis Testing

Histocompatibility Testing

Pediatric Genetic Testing for Screening Adult Onset Disorders Fast Gaining Acceptance

Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Gains Popularity

Better Regulatory Safeguards Required for Global Genetic Testing Industry

Challenges Faced

Controversial Applications Marr Genetic Testing Market

Genetic Counseling Gaining Momentum

Online Approach Gains Momentum

Ethical Issues & Need for Appropriate Regulating Policies

Issues Related to Genetic Tests for Obesity

Diagnosis and Treatment during Pregnancy - An Effective Way of Alleviating Syphilis Related Deaths and Stillbirths



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Preface to Genetic Testing

Genetic Testing and its Applications

Gene Candidate and Genome Screen

DNA Chip' to Chip into Genetic Field

Techniques Used to Identify Changes in Genes

Types of Genetic Testing

Prenatal Diagnosis

Cancer Testing

Carrier Identification

Newborn Screening

Predictive Testing

Pre-Symptomatic Testing

Cytogenetic Tests

Steps in Genetic Testing Process

Limitations

Risks and Other Limitations of Genetic Testing

Medical Institutions to Reap the Benefit of Genetic Testing

Pharmacogenetics/Pharmacogenomics

Review of Select Genetic Tests

Cystic Fibrosis

Breast and Ovarian Cancer (BRCA)

Alzheimer's disease

Colorectal Cancer

Haemochromatosis (HH)

Cowden Syndrome

Huntington's disease (HD)

Costs of Select Tests

Table 10: Costs of Select Genetic Tests

Genetic Testing Techniques

Signal Amplification Technologies

PCR - New Developments

Quantitative Real-Time PCR for Molecular Diagnostics

Signal Detection and Quantification

Quantitative Real-Time RT-PCR Analysis

Applications of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Analysis

Viral Detection and Viral-Load Monitoring

Sensitive Detection of Infectious Disease Agents

Predisposition Testing

Non-PCR Methods

Other Signal Amplification Technologies

DNA Probe Based Products

Direct Detection of Specific Nucleic Acid Sequences

Nucleic Acid Amplification and Detection

DNA Sequencing and Gene Detection

Arrays of Immobilized Probes (DNA Chips) in Gene Detection

RNA Diagnostics



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Key Players



6.2 Product Launches/Innovations

23andMe Receives FDA Clearance for First-of-its-kind Genetic Test

Advanced Genomic Solutions Introduces a Skin Health Genetic Test

MedGenome Introduces Genetic Test for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

My Gene Counsel Introduces Digital Genetic Counseling Technology

Invitae Launches Comprehensive Genetic Carrier Screening

Cordlife Introduces Genetic Testing Services for Detecting Disease-causing Mutations

AutoGenomics Rolls Out INFINITI H. pylori Assay

23andMe Obtains FDA Approval for Personal Genetic Test for Select Diseases

Invitae Adds News Tests to Proactive Genetic Testing Repertoire

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CarrierScan Assay

MedGenome Unveils Claria Carrier Screening Test in India

Phosphorus Rolls Out Advances Tests for Inherited Conditions

Cancer Genetics Launches Genomic Panel for HBOC

Illumina, Bio-Rad Launch Single-Cell Genomic Sequencing Solution

MyHeritage Introduces MyHeritage DNA Service

Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Clariom Pico Assays

IBM Watson Health, Quest Diagnostics Roll Out IBM Watson Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces PharmacoScan Solution

Good Start Genetics Launches EmbryVu PGS Test

Spark Therapeutics Introduces Testing for Inherited Retinal Diseases

AutoGenomics Launches INFINITI Buccal Sample Collection Kit

FutuTest Launches FERTIFY Genetic Test

Quest Diagnostics Introduces New Cancer Test Services

Good Start Genetics Launches Next-Generation Embryo Screening Solution

Invitae Introduces Pediatric Tests for Rare Disease and Pediatric Genetics

Contextual Genomics Introduces Cancer Genome Test



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

CytoDyn Plans to Complete the Development of PCaTest

ADx Healthcare in Partnership with Helix Announces the Launch of New Alzheimer's Genetic Test

Myriad Genetics Acquires Counsyl

GSK Signs an Agreement with 23andMe

QIAGEN Partners with Natera for Developing Cutting-edge, Cell -free DNA Assay

Yale New Haven Health Integrates Genetic Tests from Natera into its Epic EMR System

23andMe Receives First FDA Authorization for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Test on Cancer Risk

Konica Minolta Completes the Acquisition of Ambry Genetics

LCM Genect Signs an Agreement with AutoGenomics

Invitae Acquires CombiMatrix

Agilent Inks Deal to Take Over Multiplicom

DNA Diagnostics Center Acquires IDENTIGENE

Genetic Analysis and Bio-Rad Ink Deal for Transferring Commercialization Rights to GA-map

Thermo Fisher Files for PMA Approval of its Oncomine Universal Dx Test

LabCorp Takes Over Sequenom

WuXi AppTec and AutoGenomics Team Up to Launch Advanced Molecular Diagnostic Technology In China

Danaher to Take Over Cepheid

Quest Diagnostics to Offer Genetic Testing Services for Ancestry

Transgenomic and LabCorp Sign Commercial License Agreement for TBIO's DNA Susceptibility Testing IP

Next Biosciences Merges with Genesis Genetics

PerkinElmer Expands Services in India

PerkinElmer Takes Over Vanadis Diagnostics



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 85 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 94)

The United States (60)

(60) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (22)

(22) France (2)

(2)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (14)

(14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

(Excluding Japan) (5) Middle East (1)

