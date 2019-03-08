Global Genetic Testing Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024: Growing Prominence of DTC Genetic Testing - A Boon or a Curse
Mar 08, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Genetic Testing in US$ Million.
The report profiles 85 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 23andMe, Inc. (USA)
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- AutoGenomics, Inc. (USA)
- Biocartis NV (Belgium)
- BioRad Laboratories (USA)
- Cepheid Inc. (USA)
- ELITech Group S.P.A. (France)
- Illumina, Inc. (USA)
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (USA)
- Sequenom, Inc. (USA)
- Luminex Corporation (USA)
- Natera, Inc. (USA)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
- QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Roche Diagnostics AG (Switzerland)
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Top Ten Genetic Disorders Worldwide
Genetic Testing Market Experiences Exponential Growth
Regional Landscape
Key Challenges
Genetic Testing Paves the Way for Personalized Medicine
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) - A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing
Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing
List of US-FDA Approved Biomarkers for Cancer
Ballooning Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
Aging Population Drives the Genetic Testing Market
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand
Competitive Overview
3. SEGMENTAL REVIEW
Prenatal Testing Market to Rise
List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence
Prenatal Testing - Changing the World of Pregnancy Care
Prenatal Testing - A Rudimentary Overview
List of Available Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Tests by Indication
Players in the Prenatal and New Born Genetic Testing Market
Conventional Invasive Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques - A Risky Affair
Other Negativities of Existing Invasive Techniques
Emergence of Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)
US Leads in NIPD Market
Competition Intensifies in the NIPD Market
Select Commercially Available NIPD (Genetic) Tests for Aneuploidy in the US
NIPD Eliminates Risks and Uncertainty of Conventional Diagnostic Procedures
Opposition to NIPD Technique - A Significant Hurdle to Adoption
Benefits Outweigh Snags in NIPD Tests
Major Factors Influencing Penetration of NIPD Tests
Diversity in NIPD Usage on the Cards
Technological Advancements Boost Prenatal Genetic Screening Market
CMA Stakes Claim as the First-Line Test in Fetal Abnormalities; Issues Hinder Growth
Fetal Diagnostic Whole-Exome Sequencing (WES) - A Promising Advancement in Prenatal Screening
Strain on Resources Prevent Wide Adoption of Expanded Carrier Sequencing
Expanded Newborn Screening
Genetic Screening of Newborns to Rise
Predictive Diagnostics
Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market to Expand Strongly
Myriad Genetics - The Unquestioned Leader in Breast Cancer Testing
Routine Clinical Testing Vs. Predictive Genetic Testing
Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of CDDs: A Major Growth Driver
Discovery of Novel Biomarkers Crucial to Predictive Diagnostics
Unresolved Issues Hamper Widespread Implementation of Genetic Diagnosis and Testing for Monogenetic Disease
Dearth of Genetic Counselors - A Major Hurdle for the Predictive Genetic Testing
Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) - A Major Driver for the Genetic Testing Market
Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market
4. MARKET TRENDS
Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing - A Key Trend in the Genetic Testing Market
Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing is Here to Stay
Creating a Platform for New Companies
Business Models for DTC Genetic Testing Firms
Growing Prominence of DTC Genetic Testing: A Boon or a Curse?
Challenges to DTC-GT Market
Considerations for Market Entry
Emphasizing Consumer Empowerment
Offer Wraparound Provision
Proactive Addressing of Privacy Concerns
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Boon or Bane to Genetic Testing?
Utility of Genetic Testing for Warfarin Study
As Technologies Grow, Need for Better Interpretation of Tests Increases
Focus on Health & Wellness and Genetic Counseling
Selling Collected Patient Genetic Information Becomes a New Business
Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing
Liquid Biopsy to Change the Face of Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Genetic Testing May Aid CNS Disease Therapeutics
Neurodegenerative Diseases - Another Major Focus Area for Genetic Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
Validity of Emerging Genetic Tests for Alzheimer's
Newly Developed Test Predicts Age of Onset of Alzheimer's
Huntington's Disease
Genetic Testing - An Indispensable Tool for Cystic Fibrosis
Recommendations of ACOG and ACGM Augments Demand for Cystic Fibrosis Testing
Histocompatibility Testing
Pediatric Genetic Testing for Screening Adult Onset Disorders Fast Gaining Acceptance
Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Gains Popularity
Better Regulatory Safeguards Required for Global Genetic Testing Industry
Challenges Faced
Controversial Applications Marr Genetic Testing Market
Genetic Counseling Gaining Momentum
Online Approach Gains Momentum
Ethical Issues & Need for Appropriate Regulating Policies
Issues Related to Genetic Tests for Obesity
Diagnosis and Treatment during Pregnancy - An Effective Way of Alleviating Syphilis Related Deaths and Stillbirths
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Preface to Genetic Testing
Genetic Testing and its Applications
Gene Candidate and Genome Screen
DNA Chip' to Chip into Genetic Field
Techniques Used to Identify Changes in Genes
Types of Genetic Testing
Prenatal Diagnosis
Cancer Testing
Carrier Identification
Newborn Screening
Predictive Testing
Pre-Symptomatic Testing
Cytogenetic Tests
Steps in Genetic Testing Process
Limitations
Risks and Other Limitations of Genetic Testing
Medical Institutions to Reap the Benefit of Genetic Testing
Pharmacogenetics/Pharmacogenomics
Review of Select Genetic Tests
Cystic Fibrosis
Breast and Ovarian Cancer (BRCA)
Alzheimer's disease
Colorectal Cancer
Haemochromatosis (HH)
Cowden Syndrome
Huntington's disease (HD)
Costs of Select Tests
Table 10: Costs of Select Genetic Tests
Genetic Testing Techniques
Signal Amplification Technologies
PCR - New Developments
Quantitative Real-Time PCR for Molecular Diagnostics
Signal Detection and Quantification
Quantitative Real-Time RT-PCR Analysis
Applications of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Analysis
Viral Detection and Viral-Load Monitoring
Sensitive Detection of Infectious Disease Agents
Predisposition Testing
Non-PCR Methods
Other Signal Amplification Technologies
DNA Probe Based Products
Direct Detection of Specific Nucleic Acid Sequences
Nucleic Acid Amplification and Detection
DNA Sequencing and Gene Detection
Arrays of Immobilized Probes (DNA Chips) in Gene Detection
RNA Diagnostics
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Key Players
6.2 Product Launches/Innovations
23andMe Receives FDA Clearance for First-of-its-kind Genetic Test
Advanced Genomic Solutions Introduces a Skin Health Genetic Test
MedGenome Introduces Genetic Test for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
My Gene Counsel Introduces Digital Genetic Counseling Technology
Invitae Launches Comprehensive Genetic Carrier Screening
Cordlife Introduces Genetic Testing Services for Detecting Disease-causing Mutations
AutoGenomics Rolls Out INFINITI H. pylori Assay
23andMe Obtains FDA Approval for Personal Genetic Test for Select Diseases
Invitae Adds News Tests to Proactive Genetic Testing Repertoire
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CarrierScan Assay
MedGenome Unveils Claria Carrier Screening Test in India
Phosphorus Rolls Out Advances Tests for Inherited Conditions
Cancer Genetics Launches Genomic Panel for HBOC
Illumina, Bio-Rad Launch Single-Cell Genomic Sequencing Solution
MyHeritage Introduces MyHeritage DNA Service
Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Clariom Pico Assays
IBM Watson Health, Quest Diagnostics Roll Out IBM Watson Genomics
Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces PharmacoScan Solution
Good Start Genetics Launches EmbryVu PGS Test
Spark Therapeutics Introduces Testing for Inherited Retinal Diseases
AutoGenomics Launches INFINITI Buccal Sample Collection Kit
FutuTest Launches FERTIFY Genetic Test
Quest Diagnostics Introduces New Cancer Test Services
Good Start Genetics Launches Next-Generation Embryo Screening Solution
Invitae Introduces Pediatric Tests for Rare Disease and Pediatric Genetics
Contextual Genomics Introduces Cancer Genome Test
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
CytoDyn Plans to Complete the Development of PCaTest
ADx Healthcare in Partnership with Helix Announces the Launch of New Alzheimer's Genetic Test
Myriad Genetics Acquires Counsyl
GSK Signs an Agreement with 23andMe
QIAGEN Partners with Natera for Developing Cutting-edge, Cell -free DNA Assay
Yale New Haven Health Integrates Genetic Tests from Natera into its Epic EMR System
23andMe Receives First FDA Authorization for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Test on Cancer Risk
Konica Minolta Completes the Acquisition of Ambry Genetics
LCM Genect Signs an Agreement with AutoGenomics
Invitae Acquires CombiMatrix
Agilent Inks Deal to Take Over Multiplicom
DNA Diagnostics Center Acquires IDENTIGENE
Genetic Analysis and Bio-Rad Ink Deal for Transferring Commercialization Rights to GA-map
Thermo Fisher Files for PMA Approval of its Oncomine Universal Dx Test
LabCorp Takes Over Sequenom
WuXi AppTec and AutoGenomics Team Up to Launch Advanced Molecular Diagnostic Technology In China
Danaher to Take Over Cepheid
Quest Diagnostics to Offer Genetic Testing Services for Ancestry
Transgenomic and LabCorp Sign Commercial License Agreement for TBIO's DNA Susceptibility Testing IP
Next Biosciences Merges with Genesis Genetics
PerkinElmer Expands Services in India
PerkinElmer Takes Over Vanadis Diagnostics
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 85 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 94)
- The United States (60)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (22)
- France (2)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t38p4d/global_genetic?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article