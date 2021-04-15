Global Genetic Testing Market Report 2021-2025: Explosion in Genetic Knowledge Creates New Global Market for Diagnostics

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genetic Testing Market Forecasts for Applications and Technologies 2021-2025 - COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Updates with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts the market size out to 2025. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Is genomic cancer testing bouncing back? What has happened to Direct to Consumer testing? Will all newborns receive Whole Genomic Sequencing at birth?

The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry. The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating new life, and new problems for the industry.

Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

Genetic Testing - Strategic Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Genetic Testing Definition in This Report

1.2 The Genomics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Revenue Market Size

1.3.1 Newborn Screening

1.3.2 Non Invasise Pregnancy Testing

1.3.3 Predictive

1.3.4 Oncology

1.3.5 Direct to Consumer

1.3.6 Other Application

1.3.7 PCR

1.3.4 NGS

1.3.5 Cytogenetic

1.3.6 Other Technology

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing

2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 DTC Lab

2.1.9 Independent Genetic Testing Lab

2.1.10 Audit Body

2.2 Genetic Tests -Types, Examples and Discussion

2.2.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis- An Emerging Market

2.2.2 Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity

2.2.3 Newborn Screening

2.2.2 Diagnostic Testing

2.2.3 Carrier Testing

2.2.6 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

2.2.7 Pharmacogenomics

2.2.8 Forensic Testing

2.2.9 Parental Testing

2.2.10 Ancestral Testing

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale

2.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

2.3.4 Physician's and POCT

2.4 Market Shares of Key Genetics Players - Analysis

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets

3.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for Diagnostics

3.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth.

3.1.4 Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era

3.1.5 Fertility Practice Growth drives market

3.1.6 Direct to Consumer begins to break out

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

3.2.2 Lower Costs.

3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role.

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution.

3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

3.4.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.4.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.4.6 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

4. Genetic Testing Recent Developments

4.1.1 Importance of This Section

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

Progenity Revenues Fall on COVID-19 Effect

Natera Launches Tumor Genomic Profiling Assay

23andMe To Go Public

Guardant Health to Offer Tumor Tissue Sequencing

Ancestry Quits Health Offering

DTC Firm MyDNA Merges With Gene by Gene

Aetna Coverage for NIPT to Include All Pregnancies

Agios Pharmaceuticals, PerkinElmer Partner on Hereditary Anemia Genetic Testing

Tumor, Germline Testing of Cancer Patients Can Give Discordant Results

Invitae Completes Acquisition of ArcherDx

Prenetics Receives $15M Investment

Investment Sanford Health Invests $800K in TruGenomix as Part of PTSD Test Alliance

in TruGenomix as Part of PTSD Test Alliance Preconception Carrier Screening Trial Begins in Australia

Genetic Testing Clinical Use Just Beginning

Fulgent Genetics Q1 Revenues Jump 44 Percent

Blueprint Genetics, NICER Consortium Developing Genetic Test for Immunologic, Hematologic Disorders

Natera Terminates Qiagen Agreement for Developing NGS-Based Genetic Tests

Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid

PerkinElmer SCID Test Chosen for Newborn Screening Evaluation in England

Germline Cancer Risk Mutations Sometimes Reported in Tumor Testing

Blueprint Genetics, Archimedlife to Launch Genetic Testing in North America

Invitae to Offer No-Charge Genetic Testing to Pancreatic Cancer Patients

Phosphorus Offers DNA Testing to Assess Disease Risk

Arivale Shuts Down Personalized Wellness Business

ArcherDX Acquires Baby Genes

MDxHealth, LifeLabs Ink Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Assay

Thermo Fisher Purchases 9 Percent Stake in Yourgene Health

Invitae Partners to Expand Free Epilepsy Genetic Testing Program

Illumina, Chinese Firm Partner on NGS System for Genetic Disease Dx

NanoString Technologies Prices $103.5M Common Stock Offering

Common Stock Offering Canine Consumer Genomics Firm Embark Veterinary Raises $10M

Yourgene Health to Acquire Elucigene

Helix, AdventHealth Partner on Genetic Screening Study

5. Profiles of Key Companies

6. Global Market Size

6.1 Global Market by Country

6.2 Global Market by Application

6.3 Global Market by Technology

7. Market Sizes by Application

7.1 Newborn Testing Market

7.2 NIPT Market

7.3 Predictive Testing Market

7.4 Oncology Testing Market

7.5 DTC Testing Market

7.6 Other Testing Market

8. Global Genetic Testing Market by Technology

8.1 PCR Testing Market

8.2 NGS Market

8.3 Cytogenetic Testing Market

8.4 Other Testing Market

9. The Future of Genetic Testing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spdfwy



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

