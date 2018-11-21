Global Genome Editing Market 2017-2018 & 2025: Opportunities in Emerging Markets For Precision and Regenerative Medicines

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Genome Editing Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Technology, Application, End User,and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the report the genome editing market, the market is expected to reach US$ 10,691.0 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,210.1 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 17.0% from 2017-2025.



The market for genome editing is driven by the driving factor such as increase in funding for the genome editing, rising prevalence of the genetic disorders, rise in the advancements for the genome editing technology and rise in the production of the genetically modified crops. Whereas, perception of the people for genetic alteration and stringent regulation are likely to impact the growth of the genome editing market. Nevertheless, the trend of the usage of CRISPR Cas9 technology is likely to grow the market of the genome editing in the coming forecast period.



The genome editing market as per the technology the segment is segmented as transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENS), clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), antisense RNA and others. The clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology among the technology segment the held the largest market share, transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs) is the fastest growing segment.



The market of CRISPR has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 53.6% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The usage of the CRISPR technology is highly utilized technology due to the property that offers simple, fast and accurate functioning. The TALENs contributed 23.3% of the market share in the year 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming near future.



The application segment of the genome editing market includes genetic engineering, cell line engineering and others. In 2017, cell line engineering segment held the largest market share of 48.2%, and is expected to continue in the following year. The genetic engineering was sub-segmented into the animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering. Among the genetic engineering animal genetic engineering held the largest market share for the genetic engineering segment owing to the various applications along with the industrial applications. The application segment for the genome editing market was valued at US$ 3,210.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, to reach US$ 10,691.0 Mn by 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Global Genome Editing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Global Genome Editing Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Global Genome Editing Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increase In Funding For the Genome Editing

4.1.2 Rising Prevalence of the Genetic Diseases

4.1.3 Rise In the Advancements For Genome Editing Technologies

4.1.4 Rise In the Production of Genetically Modified Crops

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Perception of the People For Genetic Alteration

4.2.2 Stringent Regulations

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Emerging Markets For Precision and Regenerative Medicines

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Usage of Crispr Cas9 Technology

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Genome Editing Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Genome Editing Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.4.2 Merck Kgaa

5.4.3 Genscript

5.5 Expert Opinions



6. Genome Editing Market Analysis- by Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Genome Editing Market Share, by Technology, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (Talens) Market

6.4 Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr) Market

6.5 Zinc Finger Nucleases (Zfns) Market

6.6 Antisense Rna Market

6.7 Others Market



7. Global Genome Editing Market Analysis- by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Genome Editing Market Share, by Application, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Genetic Engineering

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Genetic Engineering Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Animal Genetic Engineering

7.3.4 Plant Genetic Engineering

7.4 Cell Line Engineering



8. Global Genome Editing Market Analysis - by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Genome Editing Market Share, by End User, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Market

8.4 Academic & Government Research Organizations Market

8.5 Contract Research Organization Market



9. North America Genome Editing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



10. Europe Genome Editing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



11. Asia Pacific Genome Editing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



12. Middle East and Africa Genome Editing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



13. South and Central America Genome Editing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



14. Genome Editing Market -Key Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza

New England Biolabs

GenScript

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Editas Medicine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cw9f6b/global_genome?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

