Global Genomics Market Research Report 2020

The factors driving the genomics market are demand for early disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment, rising government and private funding, reduced cost of genomics test and favorable reimbursement, increasing demand for personalized medicine, increasing application of genomics in drug discovery & development and technological advancements.



Whereas, factors restraining the market growth are high cost of instruments and special research materials, analytical validity of the result, lack of standardization, complexity, lack of skilled professionals, and factors such as stringent and time-consuming regulatory guidelines, data security and regulatory issues, large data management issues are threats to market growth.



The Genomics Service market is segmented into NGS Services, PCR Services, Microarray Services, and other services.



Among these, NGS Services is largest and fastest growing segment in 2020 and are expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing adoption of NGS based tests over other tools, reduced cost of NGS based tests, and favorable reimbursement facility for gene testing.



Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, plant genomics, and other applications. Among these, the diagnostics is largest & fastest growing segment and is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the outbreak of various infectious diseases like influenza, Ebola, COVID-19 in recent years, adoption of early screening, companion diagnostic tests, prenatal screening of genetic diseases, favorable reimbursement facility, and advancements in analytical tools, etc.



The diagnostics market is further sub-segmented into infectious and non-infectious, among which, the infectious segment generated the largest revenue of in 2020 and is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The non-infectious segment is fastest growing segment and is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the all-embracing use of PCR and NGS based tests in diagnostics mainly for early screening of oncology diseases, and other CNS and metabolic diseases.



The end-users of genomics market is segmented into Pharma & Biotech, Hospital & Clinical Laboratories, Contract Research Organization (CRO's) and others. Among the end-users, Hospital & Clinical Laboratories segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This is mainly attributed to the increase in early screening, genetic testing, and diagnostics tests and kits developed for the same that are mainly conducted in hospital laboratories, prescribing for companion diagnostics, etc.



The Contract Research Organization (CRO's) is fastest growing segment at high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increased outsourcing for maximum utilization of genomic technologies in drug discovery process, the launch of new genomic services and increasing capabilities to offer end-to-end genomic services.

Factors Influencing the Market



Drivers and Opportunities

Demand for Early Disease Detection, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Rising Government and Private Funding

Reduced Cost of Genomic Test and Favorable Reimbursement

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Rising Application of Genomics in Drug Discovery and Development

Technological Advancements Favoring Genomics Adoption

Restraints and Threats

High Cost of Instruments and Special Research Materials

Analytical Validity of Result, Lack of Standardization, Complexity

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Guidelines

Data Security and Large Data Management Issues

Selected Genomics Products, Consumables and Services Price List



Regulatory Affairs



Reimbursement Scenario



Patent Analysis



Funding Scenario



Clinical Trials



Genomics - Deals, Approvals and New Product Launch



Technological Advancements

Expansion of Single Cell Biology

Advancements in Data Analysis Databases

Advancements in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Advancement in Genome Editing

Crisper Screening and Diagnostics

Long Reading Sequencing Technology (Third Generation Sequencing)

Porter's Five Force Analysis



Market Share Analysis by Major Players



Companies Mentioned

10X Genomics (U.S.)

23Andme (U.S.)

3Dbiosurface Technologies, LLC (U.S)

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Abm Inc.(Applied Biological Materials Inc. ) (U.S.)

Act Genomics Holdings Co. Ltd ( China )

) Adm Lifesequencing ( Spain )

) Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.)

Agena Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Allele Life Sciences Private Limited ( India )

) Allergan, plc ( Ireland )

) Altona Diagnostics GmbH ( Germany )

) Ambry Genetics Corporation (U.S.)

Amoy Diagnostics ( China )

) Analytical Biosciences Limited (U.S.)

Ancestry Health (U.S.)

Annoroad Gene Technology Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Anpac Technology Usa (Anpac Bio) (U.S.)

Applied Microarrays, Inc (U.S.)

Arraygen Technologies Pvt Ltd ( India )

) Arraystar Inc. (U.S)

Aspira Women Health (U.S.)

Atila Biosystems, Inc (U.S.)

Avance Biosciences,Inc. (U.S.)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.)

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd ( China )

) Bgi Genomics ( China )

) Bio View Ltd. ( Israel )

) Biocartis Group ( Belgium )

) Bioclavis Ltd. (U.K.)

Biofluidica (U.S.)

Biogazelle Nv ( Belgium )

) Biomerieux, Sa ( France )

) Bionano Genomics (U.S.)

Bioneer, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Bionivid Technology Private Limited ( India )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Bioskryb, Inc. (U.S.)

C2I Genomics, Inc (U.S.)

Canexia Health (Contextual Genomics) ( Canada )

) Capitalbio Technology Inc. ( China )

) Caredx (U.S.)

Cegat GmbH ( Germany )

) Celemics, Inc.( South Korea )

) Cellmax Life (U.S.)

Charles River Laboratories (U.S)

Chiral Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Chunlab, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Cleaver Scientific, Ltd. (U.K.)

Color Genomics (U.S)

Complement Genomics Ltd (U.K.)

Congenica (U.K.)

Covaris, Inc.( U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Dante Labs Inc. ( Italy )

) Datar Genetics ( India )

) Destina Genomics Ltd. (U.K.)

Dna Genotek Inc. ( Canada )

) Dna Link, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Dna Worldwide Group Ltd.(U.K.)

Dnae Group Holdings Ltd. (U.K.)

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd ( Japan )

) Ellume ( Australia )

) Emedgene Technologies Ltd. ( Israel )

) Eone-Diagnomics ( South Korea )

) Epigenomics AG ( Germany )

) Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) Eurofins Scientific S.E(Eurofins Genomics ) ( Luxembourg )

) Exact Sciences Corporation (U.S.)

Floragenex, Inc. (U.S.)

Fluidigm Corporation (U.S.)

Formulatrix, Inc (U.S.)

Freiburg Medical Laboratory Middle East LLC (Uae)

Fulgent Genetics (U.S.)

Fusion Genomics Corp ( Canada ).

). Gel Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Genedata AG ( Switzerland )

) Genetic Technologies Group ( Australia )

) Genewiz (U.S.)

Genmark Diagnostics (U.S.)

Genomatix AG ( Germany )

) Genomeme ( Canada )

) Genomic Diagnostics ( Australia )

) Genomiqa Pty Ltd ( Australia )

) Genomix4Life Srl ( Italy )

) Genoscreen ( France )

) Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd.( India )

) Genscript Biotech (U.S.)

Genuity Science (U.S.)

Genxpro, Gmbh, ( Germany )

) Gnome Diagnostics and Gnome Sciences (U.S)

Grace Bio-Labs (U.S.)

(U.S.) Grifols, S.A. ( Spain )

) Guardant Health (U.S.)

Haleena Biosciences (U.K.)

Helix (U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Hologic, Inc (U.S.)

Igen Biotech S.L.( Spain )

) Igenomix ( Spain )

) Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

Imgm Laboratories GmbH ( Germany )

) Immucor, Inc. (U.S.)

Impactlab Srl ( Italy )

) Imperial Life Sciences (Ils) ( India )

) Infandx Ag,( Germany )

) Infinity Biologix LLC (U.S)

Invitae Corporation (U.S.)

Kotai Biotechnologies, Inc.( Japan )

) Labgenomics ( South Korea )

) Labnet International (U.S.)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance) (U.S)

Lc Sciences LLC (U.S.)

Lcm Genect Srl ( Italy )

) Lgc Ltd (Lgc Biosearch Technologies) (U.K)

Lifebit (U.K.)

Loop Genomics (U.S.)

Lucence Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ( Singapore )

) Luminex Corporation (U.S.)

Lxrepair ( France )

) Macrogen, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Marin Biologic Laboratories (U.S.)

Mdna Lifesciences (U.S.)

Medgenome Labs Ltd. (U.S.)

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc. ( Italy )

) Merck Kgaa ( Germany )

) Meridian Biosciences (U.S.)

Microgenomics Srl ( Italy )

) Miltenyi Biotec ( Germany )

) Mirxes Pte Ltd ( Singapore )

) Myraid Genetics (U.S.)

Nanocellect Biomedical, Inc. (U.S.)

Natera, Inc. (U.S.)

Nebula Genomics (U.S.)

Neogen Informatics ( India )

) Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc. (U.S)

Noscendo Gmbh, ( Germany )

) Novogene Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Nrgene Ltd.( Israel )

) Nucleix Ltd.( Israel )

) Opko Health (U.S.)

Optigene Limited (U.K.)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd (U.K.)

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc. (U.S.)

, Inc. (U.S.) Pathoquest ( France )

) Pentabase Aps ( Denmark )

) Perkinelmer Inc. (U.S.)

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.)

Petagene (U.K.)

Phalanx Biotech Group ( Taiwan )

) Predictive Technology Group (U.S.)

Promega Corporation (U.S.)

Pronto Diagnostics Ltd.( Israel )

) Proxeom (U.S.)

Psomagen, Inc. (U.S.)

Ptc Therapeutics Verigene ( Ireland )

) Qiagen N.V.( Netherlands )

) Ranomics Inc. ( Canada )

) Reprocell Inc ( Japan )

) Rprd Diagnostics, LLC (U.S.)

S2 Genomics (U.S.)

Saphetor Sa ( Switzerland )

) Scigenom Labs ( India )

) Seegene ( South Korea )

) Seqmatic LLC (U.S.)

Serva Electrophoresis GmbH ( Germany )

) Sgs Sa (Traitgenetics ) (U.S.)

Sherlock Biosciences (U.S.)

Shradha Sai Lifescience Pvt Ltd ( India )

) Singlera Genomics Inc. (U.S.)

Sophia Genetics (U.S.)

Stagezero Life Sciences ( Canada ).

). Stilla Technologies Inc. ( France )

) Strand Life Sciences ( India )

) Syd Labs (U.S.)

(U.S.) Sysmex Corporation(Riken Genesis Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) TAI Diagnostics (U.S.)

Takara Bio Inc. ( Japan )

) Tataa Biocenter Ab ( Sweden )

) Tbg Diagnostics Limited ( Australia )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) Twist Bioscience (U.S.)

Valis Genomics (U.S.)

Veritas Genetics (U.S.)

Virology Research Services Ltd (U.K.)

Volitionrx (U.S.)

Welgene Biotech Co.Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Yourgene Health plc ( Ex5 Genomics) (U.K)

