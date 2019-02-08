Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory 2018: Access to Over 200 Genomics Deal Records Since 2010

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2018 report provides an understanding and access to the Genomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Genomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Genomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains links to online copies of actual Genomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Report scope



Trends in Genomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Genomics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Genomics deals

Access to over 200 Genomics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading antibody deals by value since 2010

Most active Genomics dealmakers since 2010

The leading Genomics partnering resources

Available contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Genomics dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genomics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Genomics dealmakers

2.4. Genomics partnering by deal type

2.5. Genomics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Genomics partnering by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for Genomics partnering

2.7.1 Genomics partnering headline values

2.7.2 Genomics deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Genomics deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Genomics royalty rates

2.8. The anatomy of an Genomics deal

2.8. a. Case study 1: RRD International & Dipexium Pharmaceuticals

2.8.b. Case study 2: Hospira & Cempra Pharmaceutical

2.8.c. Case study 3: Astellas & Optimer Pharmaceuticals



Chapter 3 - Leading Genomics deals



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Genomics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Genomics dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Genomics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Genomics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Genomics contracts dealmaking directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genomics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Genomics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Genomics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Genomics deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Genomics deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Genomics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d9twgz/global_genomics?w=5

