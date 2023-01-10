Global Genset Markets, 2020-2022 & 2030: Major Shifts Impacting the Evolution of the Gensets Market - Renewable Energy Dominates Long-term Investment in Power Generation

Jan 10, 2023, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genset Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service forecasts growth opportunities and outlooks for applications and end-user segments affecting the global genset market. It covers historical data from 2020 and forecasts till 2030.
Regional information in this study can help with future investment and growth strategies, and revenue and unit forecasts in key performance areas will help stay ahead of the competition.
The study covers revenue and unit shipments for natural gas and diesel generators. Market metrics are provided for Africa, ANZ and Pacific, ASEAN, China, East Asia, Europe, India, and South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, North America, Russia and CIS, and key countries by region.
The study monitors several end-user segments, including residential, data centers, healthcare, oil & gas, office building, public and infrastructure, utilities, other commercial, other industrial, and telecom generators. In addition, revenue is forecast by application, including peak shaving, prime power, and standby. The study covers the global genset market through 4 metrics of revenue generation and unit shipment, fuel, key end-user segment, and additional analysis by application.
Research Scope
This research follows a rigorous research methodology, including:
- Aligned datasets from in-house the analyst's data, published reports, and additional data, such as government information, trade journals, and publications
- 2022 to 2030 forecast based on internal market modeling, a combination of a bottom-up approach and top-down evaluation
The combined secondary and primary approach of interviews with the maximum number of stakeholders (OEMs, distributors, and more) ensures high accuracy of the quantitative analysis and the ability to cross-check and constantly revalidate market numbers while weeding out misinformation.
Key questions this study will answer are:
- Which regions and countries have the highest revenue and which ones have the highest growth potential?
- Which end users already have a high proportion of the market? Which are prepared for expansion?
- How will the structure of the market change with time?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Generator Set (Genset) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Major Shifts Impacting the Evolution of the Gensets Market
- The Long-term Decarbonization Perspective
- Renewable Energy Dominates Long-term Investment in Power Generation
- Major Shifts Impacting the Evolution of Digital Services Applicable to Trends in the Genset Market
- Growth in OPEX-based Business Models: A Key Driver in Global Investment
- Hybridization: Solar PV, Storage, and Gensets
- Energy Efficiency and Management: Why is Energy Efficiency so Important?
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Definitions
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- The Global Outlook
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Percent Revenue by Application
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region
- The Outlook for Africa
- Africa Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- The Outlook for ANZ and Pacific
- ANZ & Pacific Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- The Outlook for ASEAN
- ASEAN Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- ASEAN Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
- The Outlook for China
- China Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- The Outlook for East Asia
- East Asia Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- East Asia Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
- The Outlook for Europe
- Europe Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Europe Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
- The Outlook for India and South Asia
- India & South Asia Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- India & South Asia Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
- The Outlook for Latin America
- Latin America Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Latin America Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
- The Outlook for the Middle East
- Middle East Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Middle East Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
- The Outlook for North America
- North American Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- North American Outlook: Revenue Forecast by Country
- The Outlook for Russia and CIS
- Russia & CIS Outlook: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: IoT as a Service
- Growth Opportunity 2: Mergers and Acquisitions Between Strategic Competitors
- Growth Opportunity 3: New Product Development
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wviggf
