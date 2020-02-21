Global Geographic Information System Market (2019 to 2025) - Featuring Autodesk, ESRI, Trimble and Pitney Bowes Among Others
Feb 21, 2020, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geographic Information System Market by Offering (Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LIDAR), Software, Services), Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Service), Industry-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The geographic information system market was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2025.
The key factors driving the growth of the GIS industry are the development of smart cities and urbanization, integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, and growing adoption of GIS solutions in the transportation sector. However, geospatial data barriers and high costs associated with GIS solutions pose a major restraining factor for the growth of this market.
GIS software to hold the largest share during the forecast period
GIS software provides functions and tools to store, retrieve, manage, display, and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data related to positions of objects on earth. GIS software allows users to create interactive queries, analyze the spatial information, and visualize the result for analysis. Increasing the use of GIS software in urban planning, disaster management, transport management, and smart city development has contributed to market growth. Whereas, the growing adoption of GIS in precision agriculture and rising focus on transportation modeling are expected to have excellent opportunities for market growth.
Location-based services function is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Location-based service (LBS) is the ability for a GIS to point out the accurate location of a user using a mobile device they are carrying or their position in certain localities. LBS is an emerging technology that provides real-time spatial information via mobile and field devices. Internet GIS and mobile GIS are important LBS applications, as they provide accurate positioning and real-time information via mobile-networked environments. The rapid evolution of smart mobile devices, availability of fast wireless internet connection and cloud computing, the application of LBS function is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
The market for the transportation sector is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The GIS market for the transportation sector is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. GIS is becoming used extensively in transportation applications such as transportation planning, highway maintenance, traffic modeling, accident analysis, route planning, and environmental assessment of road schemes. Construction of roadways and highways requires accurate land-based information for their planning and construction. GIS helps transportation planners in collecting and analyzing geospatial information for planning, engineering, and construction of highways and roadways. In addition, GIS offers integration of various data types of information such as spatial and non-spatial data required for highway and roadway construction.
North America is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period
North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the GIS market during the forecast period. In North America, GIS technologies are used extensively in applications such as construction, agriculture, transportation, and utilities. Increasing demand for location-based services and high penetration of GIS in building information modeling, real-time traffic data, precision farming, utility management, and environmental monitoring is expected to drive the growth of the GIS market during the forecast period. The government sector is one of the significant adopters of GIS technologies in the North America region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Geographical Information System Market
4.2 Geographical Information System Market, By Offering
4.3 Geographical Information System Market, By Function
4.4 Geographical Information System Market in North America, By Industry and Country
4.5 Geographical Information System Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Geographic Information System Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Development of Smart Cities and Urbanization
5.2.1.2 Integration of Geospatial Technology With Mainstream Technologies for Business Intelligence
5.2.1.3 Adoption of GIS Solutions in Transportation Sector
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Regulations and Legal Issues
5.2.2.2 Geospatial Data Barriers and High Cost
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Benefits of Drones Integrated With GIS
5.2.3.2 Integration of Cloud Computing in GIS
5.2.3.3 Development of 4D GIS Software and Augmented Reality Platforms for GIS
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Integration of GIS Technology With Other Technologies
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 GIS Data
6.3.1 Types of GIS Data Models
6.3.1.1 Vector Data Model
6.3.1.2 Raster Data Model
6.4 Trends in GIS Market
6.4.1 Ar and Vr Display Technologies
6.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
7 Geographic Information System Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Total Stations
7.2.1.1 High Demand for Robotic Total Stations Boost Growth of GIS Market
7.2.2 GIS Collectors
7.2.2.1 GIS Collectors to Hold Largest Market Share in Coming Years
7.2.3 Gnss/Gps Antennas
7.2.3.1 Mapping and Surveying are Major Applications of Gnss/Gps Antennas
7.2.4 LiDAR
7.2.4.1 LiDAR is Likely to Be Fastest-Growing Segment in GIS Hardware Market
7.2.5 Imaging Sensors
7.2.5.1 Imaging Sensors are Key Elements for Remote Sensing and Imagery Applications
7.3 Software
7.3.1 Desktop GIS
7.3.1.1 Desktop GIS is Commonly-Used Software for Performing Spatial Analysis and Managing Tabular Data
7.3.2 Mobile GIS
7.3.2.1 Mobile GIS is Used in Handheld Devices and Provides Location-Based Services
7.3.3 GIS Server and Web GIS
7.3.3.1 Majority of GIS Servers are Used By Software and Web Developers
7.3.4 Developer GIS
7.3.4.1 Developer GIS Used to Create Mapping and Geoprocessing Applications
7.3.5 Remote Sensing Software
7.3.5.1 Remote Sensing Software is Crucial for Developing and Analyzing Geographic Images
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Installation
7.4.2 Training & Maintenance
7.4.3 Software Upgradation
8 Geographic Information System Market, By Function
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mapping
8.2.1 Remote Sensing and LiDAR Technologies to Drive GIS Market for Mapping
8.3 Surveying
8.3.1 Market for Surveying Function to Witness Considerable Growth During Forecast Period
8.4 Telematics and Navigation
8.4.1 Adoption of Its and IVHS to Increase Demand for GIS-Based Telematics and Navigation Services
8.5 Location-Based Services
8.5.1 Rapid Evolution of Smartphones and Availability of Fast Wireless Internet Connectivity to Further Drive Growth of Market for Lbs During Forecast Period
9 Geographic Information System Market, By Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Agriculture
9.2.1 Precision Farming Creates Significant Opportunity for Growth of GIS Market in Agriculture Industry
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.3.1 Satellite Imagery and Airborne Remote Sensing Technology Play Vital Role in Growth of GIS in Oil & Gas Industry
9.4 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction
9.4.1 GIS Solutions Used for Urban and Regional Planning in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Industries
9.5 Transportation
9.5.1 Transportation to Hold Major Share of GIS Market
9.6 Utilities
9.6.1 GIS is Widely Used for Environmental Monitoring and Disaster Management Applications in Utility Industry
9.7 Mining
9.7.1 Mining Industry Utilizes GIS Solutions for Mapping and Surveying
9.8 Others
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 US to Hold Largest Share of North American Market in 2025
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 High Adoption of GIS for Agriculture and Transportation Industries in Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.3.1 Huge Growth Opportunity for Cloud-Based GIS and Mobile GIS in Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.1.1 Mandates Related to Implementation of Bim for Construction in UK Drive Growth of GIS Market in Region
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Adoption of GIS in German Smart Grid Market to Boost Growth of GIS Market
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 High Adoption of GIS for Construction and Transportation Industries in France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Strong Foothold of Industrial Base in Italy Drives GIS Market
10.3.5 Rest of Europe
10.4 APAC
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 China to Hold Major Share of GIS Market During the Forecast Period
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Growing Investments in Residential and Infrastructure Markets Drive GIS Market in Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 Increase in Infrastructure Development Projects to Drive GIS Market in India
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.4.1 Growing Concern for Safety of Power Plants and Other Existing Infrastructure From Natural Disasters to Boost Adoption of GIS in South Korea
10.4.5 Rest of APAC
10.5 RoW
10.5.1 South America
10.5.1.1 South America is Expected to Witness Considerable Growth of GIS Market During the Forecast Period
10.5.2 Middle East
10.5.2.1 Middle Eastern Countries have High Demand for GIS Solutions for Architecture, Engineering & Construction Industries
10.5.3 Africa
10.5.3.1 Infrastructure Developments and Usage of GIS By Local Governments of Africa Drive GIS Market Growth in Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.3 Innovators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Product Excellence
11.5 Business Excellence
11.6 Competitive Scenario
11.6.1 Product Launches and Product Developments
11.6.2 Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Collaborations
11.6.3 Others (Contracts, Agreements, and Awards)
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Autodesk
12.2.2 ESRI
12.2.3 Trimble
12.2.4 Pitney Bowes
12.2.5 Hexagon
12.2.6 Topcon
12.2.7 Maxar Technologies
12.2.8 Caliper Corporation
12.2.9 Bentley Systems
12.3 Other Key Players
12.3.1 Tomtom International
12.3.2 Supermap Software Co., LTD
12.3.3 General Electric Company
12.3.4 Faro Technologies
12.3.5 L3harris Technologies, Inc.
12.3.6 Takor Group
12.3.7 Maptoss Technologies
12.3.8 Computer-Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)
12.3.9 Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., LTD
12.3.10 Blue Marble Geographics
12.3.11 Pasco Corporation
