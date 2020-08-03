Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market to Hit $11,932.5 Million during COVID-19 Tragedy - Exclusive Report [200 pages] by Research Dive

PUNE, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive presents a new research report on the Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market which describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the current as well as upcoming growth of the market. This report is a complete research drafted by analysts by scrutinizing all the major factors such as regional market conditions, opportunities, market boomers and decliners, and size & scope of the market.

Highlights of the Report:

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global geospatial imagery analytics market in an optimistic manner.

As per the report, the global geospatial imagery analytics market was valued at $2,290.0 million in 2019 and is projected to generate a revenue of $11,932.5 million by rising at a healthy growth rate of 23.4% by 2027.

In 2020, the market size had reached up to $3,479.6 million owing to the growing applications of geospatial imagery analytics in combating COVID-19 disease.

Factors Boosting the Market Growth during COVID-19 Pandemic:

Growing usage of geospatial imagery analytic solutions for tracking the global impact and spread of the COVID-19 disease is boosting the growth of the global geospatial imagery analytics market.

Furthermore, geospatial imagery analytics is assisting healthcare centers in planning and preparing for the pandemic response. Owing to all these reasons the global geospatial imagery analytics market is undergoing remarkable growth during COVID-19 pandemic.

Current Face of the Market Due to COVID-19:

In the course of this chaos created by COVID-19, government bodies of different countries are focusing on the advancement of disaster management plans and policies by evaluating the data collected by GIS, and thus trying to abate the adverse effects of natural calamities such as earthquakes, pandemic, cyclones, and floods. Furthermore, numerous ventures are likely to adopt geospatial imagery analytics technologies for finding ways to help patrons during this pandemic situation.

Moreover, a company called Planet has created advanced analytical feeds which are able to automatically identify roads and buildings in satellite imagery. These tools can help in recognizing zones that maybe be at the risk of getting exposed to the deadly infection.

Future Scope of the Market:

As per the report, the global geospatial imagery analytics market is estimated to experience incessant growth after the end of COVID-19 pandemic owing to a predicted increase in the adoption of geospatial imagery technologies by many businesses.

Top Companies in Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market:

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. RMSI Trimble Inc. Maxar Technologies Oracle and ALTERYX, INC. UrtheCast HEXAGON Microsoft TomTom International BV.

And others are likely to bring in revolutionary developments and boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

