Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market 2019-2027
Aug 23, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (Gtim) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring (GTIM) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing investments in oil & gas and R&D, rising in government regulations across the globe and increasing the demand by a number of projects that are deploying the market.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Investments in Oil & Gas and R & D
3.1.2 Rising in Government Regulations Across the Globe
3.1.3 Increasing the Demand by Number of Projects that are Deploying the Market
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Networking Technology
4.1 Wireless Network Technology
4.2 Wired Network Technology
5 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Instrumentation
5.1 Rainfall Gauges
5.2 Measurement of Lateral Deformation
5.3 Monitoring Pore Water Pressures
5.3.1 Wells
5.3.2 Moisture Probes
5.3.3 Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR)
5.3.4 Pneumatic
5.3.5 Vibrating Wire Piezometers (VWP)
5.3.6 Hydraulic Standpipes
5.4 Vertical Deformation Measurement
5.4.1 Plates
5.4.2 Gauges (Hydraulic and Vibrating Wire)
5.4.3 Magnetic Extensometers
5.4.4 Settlement Cells
5.4.5 Spider Magnets
5.4.6 Horizontal Profile Gauges
5.4.6.1 Pull-Through Cable
5.4.6.2 Control Cable
5.4.6.3 Horizontal Cable
5.5 Settlement Gauges
5.6 Magnetic Extensometers
5.7 Settlement Plates and Survey Markers
5.7.1 Base Plate
5.7.2 Extension Pipes
5.8 Horizontal Profile Gauge
5.9 Other Instrumentations
6 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Step
6.1 Instrument Installation
6.2 Data Analysis
6.3 Reporting
6.4 Monitoring
7 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Structure
7.1 Dams
7.2 Tunnels and Bridges
7.3 Buildings and Utilities
7.4 Other Structures
8 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Technique
8.1 Pore Water Pressure
8.1.1 Slope Stability
8.2 Soil Stresses
8.2.1 Rock Stability
8.2.2 Soil Stability
8.3 Vertical Deformation
8.4 Lateral Deformation
9 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Type of Offering
9.1 Software
9.2 Services
9.2.1 Real-Time Monitoring Services
9.2.2 Mitigation Services
9.2.3 Data Analysis
9.2.4 Rental and Related Services
9.2.5 Designing and Installation Services
9.3 Hardware
9.3.1 Sensors
9.3.2 Extensometers
9.3.3 Data Acquisition Systems
9.3.4 Piezometers
9.3.5 Inclinometers
9.3.6 Other Hardwares
10 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Application
10.1 Soil Stresses
10.2 Vertical Deformation
10.3 Pore Water Pressure
10.4 Lateral Deformation
11 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By End User
11.1 Mining
11.2 Oil and Gas
11.3 Construction and Infrastructure
11.4 Energy and Power
11.5 Agriculture
11.6 Other End Users
12 Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring (GTIM) Market, By Geography
12.1 North America
12.1.1 US
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.3 Mexico
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 France
12.2.2 Germany
12.2.3 Italy
12.2.4 Spain
12.2.5 UK
12.2.6 Rest of Europe
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 India
12.3.4 Australia
12.3.5 New Zealand
12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.4 Middle East
12.4.1 Saudi Arabia
12.4.2 UAE
12.4.3 Rest of Middle East
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Rest of Latin America
12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12.6.1 South Africa
12.6.2 Others
13 Key Player Activities
13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
13.3 Product Launch & Expansions
13.4 Other Activities
14 Leading Companies
14.1 Nova Metrix LLC
14.2 Fugro
14.3 Geocomp Corporation
14.4 Deep Excavation LLC
14.5 DST Consulting Engineers Inc
14.6 Cowi A/S
14.7 James Fisher and Sons PLC
14.8 Monitoring Solution Providers Pte Ltd
14.9 Keller Group PLC
14.10 Geokon, Incorporated
14.11 RST Instruments Ltd.
14.12 Sisgeo S.R.L.
14.13 Coffey International
14.14 S. W. Cole Engineering, Inc
14.15 WJ Groundwater Limited
14.16 Geotechnics Limited
14.17 EKO Instruments
