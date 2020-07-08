Global Geothermal Energy Industry

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Geothermal Energy Market to Reach US$8.9 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geothermal Energy estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Direct Dry Steam Plant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Binary Plant segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.2% share of the global Geothermal Energy market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Geothermal Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Flash Plant Segment Corners a 56.9% Share in 2020

In the global Flash Plant segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 230-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aboitiz Power Corporation

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Chevron Corporation

Enel Green Power North America , Inc.

, Inc. Energy Development Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

PT. Pertamina Geothermal Energy

Toshiba International Corporation (TIC)

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Geothermal Energy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Geothermal Energy Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Geothermal Energy Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Direct Dry Steam Plant (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Direct Dry Steam Plant (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Direct Dry Steam Plant (Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Binary Plant (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Binary Plant (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Binary Plant (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Flash Plant (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Flash Plant (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Flash Plant (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Geothermal Energy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Geothermal Energy Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Geothermal Energy Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Geothermal Energy Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Geothermal Energy Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Geothermal Energy Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Geothermal Energy Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Geothermal Energy Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Geothermal Energy Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Geothermal Energy: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Geothermal Energy Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geothermal Energy in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Geothermal Energy Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Geothermal Energy Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Geothermal Energy Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Geothermal Energy Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Geothermal Energy in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Geothermal Energy Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Geothermal Energy Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Geothermal Energy Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Geothermal Energy Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Geothermal Energy Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Geothermal Energy Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Geothermal Energy Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Geothermal Energy Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Geothermal Energy Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Geothermal Energy Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Geothermal Energy Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Geothermal Energy Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Geothermal Energy Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Geothermal Energy Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Geothermal Energy Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Geothermal Energy Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Geothermal Energy Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Geothermal Energy Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Geothermal Energy Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Geothermal Energy in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Geothermal Energy Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Geothermal Energy Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Geothermal Energy: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Geothermal Energy Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Geothermal Energy Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geothermal Energy in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Geothermal Energy Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Geothermal Energy Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Geothermal Energy Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Geothermal Energy Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Geothermal Energy Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Geothermal Energy Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World Geothermal Energy Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 95

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817991/?utm_source=PRN

