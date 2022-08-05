Global Geothermal Energy Markets, Analysis, Technologies, & Forecasts, 2018-2021 & 2022-2032

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geothermal Energy Market (with COVID-19 & COP26 Impacts) & Technologies - 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cumulative 2022-2032 market is $117.3 Billion

This market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global Geothermal Energy market available today. It is considered the industry's Gold Standard for Geothermal Energy market research reports. This report aims to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

With 308 pages, 93 tables and 181 figures, the Geothermal Energy Market (with COVID-19 & COP26 Impacts) & Technologies - 2022-2032 report contains a thorough analysis of 8 vertical, 8 technology sectors, five regional, 56 national and 5 revenue source markets, detailing 2018-2032 market size.



According to the COP26 updated report, after 20 years of low (up to 4.5%) annual growth rates, the market will boost unprecedented 2020-2032 two-digit CAGR



This remarkable growth is attributed to three key factors:

Enhanced Geothermal System (EGS). Driven by the oil and gas companies, EGS technologies will mature within a few years, developing cost-effective EGS technology and proliferating the EGS into new geographic regions that non-ESG couldn't use.

Direct Geothermal. Buildings' direct heating and cooling (with and without heat pumps) are driven by governments to lower emissions footprint. The number of Direct Geothermal installations are forecasted to grow from 2.5 million by 2020 to more than 35 million by 2032.

Rising coal, gas and oil prices.

Other drivers:

Government R&D, project financing & subsidies,

Geothermal technology is renewable, reliable and it provides a baseload Geothermal running 24 / 7 to the electric grid regardless of weather conditions,

Geothermal energy plants' footprint per GWh is less than 0.1% of Wind or Solar-PV footprint,

Decarbonization is crucial to climate stabilization.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Key Findings

1.2 Key Conclusions

1.3 Global Geothermal Energy Market Research Vectors

1.4 Global Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032

1.4.1 Markets: By Applications

1.4.2 Technology Markets

1.4.3 Market by Revenue Source

1.4.4 Regional Markets

1.4.5 National Markets



2 R&D, Business and Investment Opportunities



3 COP26 & COVID-19 Implications

3.1 COP26 Takeaway

3.2 COVID-19 Implications



4 Geothermal Energy Market Drivers



5 Geothermal Energy Market Inhibitors



6 Geothermal Energy Market: SWOT Analysis

6.1 Strengths

6.2 Weaknesses

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Threats



7 Global Geothermal Energy Technology Markets

7.1 Geothermal Energy Market Size by Technology - 2018-2032

7.2 Global Market Breakdown by Technology - 2018-2032



8 Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) Market - 2018-2032

8.1 Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) Market Background

8.2 Global Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) Market - 2018-2032



9 Binary Cycle Power Generation Market - 2018-2032

9.1 Binary Cycle Power Generation Market Background

9.1.1 Introduction

9.1.2 Binary Cycle Technologies

9.1.2.1 Rankine Vapor Cycle

9.1.2.2 Dual Pressure

9.1.2.3 Dual Fluid

9.2 Global Binary Cycle Power Generation Market - 2018-2032



10 Dry Steam Power Generation Market - 2018-2032

10.1 Dry Steam Power Generation Market Background

10.2 Global Dry Steam Power Generation Market - 2018-2032



11 Flash Steam Power Generation Market - 2018-2032

11.1 Flash Steam Power Generation Market Background

11.2 Global Flash Steam Power Generation Market - 2018-2032



12 Geothermal Deep Learning & AI Market - 2018-2032

12.1 Geothermal Deep Learning & AI Market Background

12.2 Global Geothermal Deep Learning & AI Market - 2018-2032



13 Closed & Open Loop Geothermal Heat Pumps Market - 2018-2032

13.1 Closed & Open Loop Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Background

13.1.1 Introduction

13.1.2 Geothermal Heat Pumps Economy

13.1.3 Drivers of Geothermal Heat Pumps

13.2 Global Geothermal Heat Pumps Market - 2018-2032



14 Hybrid Geothermal Heat Pumps Market - 2018-2032

14.1 Hybrid Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Background

14.2 Hybrid Geothermal Heat Pumps Vendors

14.3 Global Hybrid Geothermal Heat Pumps Market - 2018-2032



15 Other Geothermal Technologies Market - 2018-2032



16 Global Geothermal Energy Market by Application

16.1 Geothermal Energy Market Size by Application - 2018-2032

16.2 Global Market Breakdown by Application - 2018-2032



17 Geothermal Residential & District Heating & Cooling Market - 2018-2032

17.1 Residential & District Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market Background

17.1.1 Introduction

17.1.2 Geothermal Heat Pumps

17.1.3 Present Status of Geothermal HAVC

17.1.4 District Heating & Cooling (DHC) Systems

17.1.5 Geothermal Cooling & Heating Market: Inhibitors

17.1.6 Geothermal Heating Proliferation

17.1.7 Geothermal Heat Pump Efficiency

17.1.8 Direct Geothermal Heat

17.1.9 Geothermal Heating & Cooling: Market Drivers

17.2 Global Residential & District Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032

17.2.1 Residential & District Heating & Cooling Market Size - 2018-2032



18 Citywide Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032

18.1 Citywide Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market Background

18.2 Global Citywide Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032



19 Commercial & Industrial Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032

19.1 Commercial & Industrial Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market Background

19.1.1 Introduction

19.1.2 Market Drivers

19.2 Global Commercial & Industrial Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032



20 Agriculture Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032

20.1 Agriculture Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market Background

20.1.1 Introduction

20.1.2 Geothermal Drying Agricultural Products

20.1.3 Geothermal Greenhouse Heating

20.1.4 Geothermal Fluid Systems

20.1.5 Geothermal Soil Heating

20.1.6 Geothermal Aqua Culture

20.1.7 Geothermal Fish Farming

20.1.8 Geothermal ALGAE Cultivation

20.1.9 Geothermal Food drying

20.1.10 Geothermal Milk Pasteurization

20.1.11 Irrigation Using Geothermal Water

20.2 Global Geothermal Agriculture Heating & Cooling Market - 2018-2032



21 Industrial & Commercial Power Generation Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032

21.1 Industrial & Commercial Power Generation Geothermal Energy Market Background

21.2 Global Geothermal Industrial & Commercial Power Generation Market - 2018-2032



22 Electric Grid Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032

22.1 Global Geothermal Electric Grid Market - 2018-2032



23 Geothermal Desalination Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032

23.1 Geothermal Desalination Geothermal Energy Market Background

23.2 Global Geothermal Desalination Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032



24 Other Geothermal Energy Applications Market - 2018-2032

24.1 Global Other Applications Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032

24.1.1 Other Applications Market Size - 2018-2032



25 Global Geothermal Energy Market by Revenue Source

25.1 Global Geothermal Energy Market by Revenue Source 2018-2032

25.2 Global Geothermal Energy Market Share by Revenue Source - 2018-2032

