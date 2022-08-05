Global Geothermal Energy Markets, Analysis, Technologies, & Forecasts, 2018-2021 & 2022-2032

Aug 05, 2022, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geothermal Energy Market (with COVID-19 & COP26 Impacts) & Technologies - 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cumulative 2022-2032 market is $117.3 Billion
This market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global Geothermal Energy market available today. It is considered the industry's Gold Standard for Geothermal Energy market research reports. This report aims to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
With 308 pages, 93 tables and 181 figures, the Geothermal Energy Market (with COVID-19 & COP26 Impacts) & Technologies - 2022-2032 report contains a thorough analysis of 8 vertical, 8 technology sectors, five regional, 56 national and 5 revenue source markets, detailing 2018-2032 market size.
According to the COP26 updated report, after 20 years of low (up to 4.5%) annual growth rates, the market will boost unprecedented 2020-2032 two-digit CAGR
This remarkable growth is attributed to three key factors:
- Enhanced Geothermal System (EGS). Driven by the oil and gas companies, EGS technologies will mature within a few years, developing cost-effective EGS technology and proliferating the EGS into new geographic regions that non-ESG couldn't use.
- Direct Geothermal. Buildings' direct heating and cooling (with and without heat pumps) are driven by governments to lower emissions footprint. The number of Direct Geothermal installations are forecasted to grow from 2.5 million by 2020 to more than 35 million by 2032.
- Rising coal, gas and oil prices.
Other drivers:
- Government R&D, project financing & subsidies,
- Geothermal technology is renewable, reliable and it provides a baseload Geothermal running 24 / 7 to the electric grid regardless of weather conditions,
- Geothermal energy plants' footprint per GWh is less than 0.1% of Wind or Solar-PV footprint,
- Decarbonization is crucial to climate stabilization.
Companies Mentioned
- Alstom
- Ansaldo Energia
- BDR Thermea
- Bosch Thermotechnology
- Carrier
- Fuji Electric
- General Electric
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industry
- Modine
- Nibe Industrier
- OCHSNER Warmepumpen
- Ormat
- Stiebel Eltron
- Toshiba
- Trane
- Vaillant
- Viessmann
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Key Findings
1.2 Key Conclusions
1.3 Global Geothermal Energy Market Research Vectors
1.4 Global Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
1.4.1 Markets: By Applications
1.4.2 Technology Markets
1.4.3 Market by Revenue Source
1.4.4 Regional Markets
1.4.5 National Markets
2 R&D, Business and Investment Opportunities
3 COP26 & COVID-19 Implications
3.1 COP26 Takeaway
3.2 COVID-19 Implications
4 Geothermal Energy Market Drivers
5 Geothermal Energy Market Inhibitors
6 Geothermal Energy Market: SWOT Analysis
6.1 Strengths
6.2 Weaknesses
6.3 Opportunities
6.4 Threats
7 Global Geothermal Energy Technology Markets
7.1 Geothermal Energy Market Size by Technology - 2018-2032
7.2 Global Market Breakdown by Technology - 2018-2032
8 Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) Market - 2018-2032
8.1 Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) Market Background
8.2 Global Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) Market - 2018-2032
9 Binary Cycle Power Generation Market - 2018-2032
9.1 Binary Cycle Power Generation Market Background
9.1.1 Introduction
9.1.2 Binary Cycle Technologies
9.1.2.1 Rankine Vapor Cycle
9.1.2.2 Dual Pressure
9.1.2.3 Dual Fluid
9.2 Global Binary Cycle Power Generation Market - 2018-2032
10 Dry Steam Power Generation Market - 2018-2032
10.1 Dry Steam Power Generation Market Background
10.2 Global Dry Steam Power Generation Market - 2018-2032
11 Flash Steam Power Generation Market - 2018-2032
11.1 Flash Steam Power Generation Market Background
11.2 Global Flash Steam Power Generation Market - 2018-2032
12 Geothermal Deep Learning & AI Market - 2018-2032
12.1 Geothermal Deep Learning & AI Market Background
12.2 Global Geothermal Deep Learning & AI Market - 2018-2032
13 Closed & Open Loop Geothermal Heat Pumps Market - 2018-2032
13.1 Closed & Open Loop Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Background
13.1.1 Introduction
13.1.2 Geothermal Heat Pumps Economy
13.1.3 Drivers of Geothermal Heat Pumps
13.2 Global Geothermal Heat Pumps Market - 2018-2032
14 Hybrid Geothermal Heat Pumps Market - 2018-2032
14.1 Hybrid Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Background
14.2 Hybrid Geothermal Heat Pumps Vendors
14.3 Global Hybrid Geothermal Heat Pumps Market - 2018-2032
15 Other Geothermal Technologies Market - 2018-2032
16 Global Geothermal Energy Market by Application
16.1 Geothermal Energy Market Size by Application - 2018-2032
16.2 Global Market Breakdown by Application - 2018-2032
17 Geothermal Residential & District Heating & Cooling Market - 2018-2032
17.1 Residential & District Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market Background
17.1.1 Introduction
17.1.2 Geothermal Heat Pumps
17.1.3 Present Status of Geothermal HAVC
17.1.4 District Heating & Cooling (DHC) Systems
17.1.5 Geothermal Cooling & Heating Market: Inhibitors
17.1.6 Geothermal Heating Proliferation
17.1.7 Geothermal Heat Pump Efficiency
17.1.8 Direct Geothermal Heat
17.1.9 Geothermal Heating & Cooling: Market Drivers
17.2 Global Residential & District Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
17.2.1 Residential & District Heating & Cooling Market Size - 2018-2032
18 Citywide Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
18.1 Citywide Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market Background
18.2 Global Citywide Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
19 Commercial & Industrial Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
19.1 Commercial & Industrial Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market Background
19.1.1 Introduction
19.1.2 Market Drivers
19.2 Global Commercial & Industrial Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
20 Agriculture Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
20.1 Agriculture Heating & Cooling Geothermal Energy Market Background
20.1.1 Introduction
20.1.2 Geothermal Drying Agricultural Products
20.1.3 Geothermal Greenhouse Heating
20.1.4 Geothermal Fluid Systems
20.1.5 Geothermal Soil Heating
20.1.6 Geothermal Aqua Culture
20.1.7 Geothermal Fish Farming
20.1.8 Geothermal ALGAE Cultivation
20.1.9 Geothermal Food drying
20.1.10 Geothermal Milk Pasteurization
20.1.11 Irrigation Using Geothermal Water
20.2 Global Geothermal Agriculture Heating & Cooling Market - 2018-2032
21 Industrial & Commercial Power Generation Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
21.1 Industrial & Commercial Power Generation Geothermal Energy Market Background
21.2 Global Geothermal Industrial & Commercial Power Generation Market - 2018-2032
22 Electric Grid Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
22.1 Global Geothermal Electric Grid Market - 2018-2032
23 Geothermal Desalination Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
23.1 Geothermal Desalination Geothermal Energy Market Background
23.2 Global Geothermal Desalination Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
24 Other Geothermal Energy Applications Market - 2018-2032
24.1 Global Other Applications Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
24.1.1 Other Applications Market Size - 2018-2032
25 Global Geothermal Energy Market by Revenue Source
25.1 Global Geothermal Energy Market by Revenue Source 2018-2032
25.2 Global Geothermal Energy Market Share by Revenue Source - 2018-2032
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8cqv3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article