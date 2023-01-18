Global Geothermal Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: Innovative Culture in Exploration and Production, Heat Decarbonization, and Sustainable O&G Industry Drive Investments

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geothermal Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total installed capacity globally is estimated to increase from 15.9 GW in 2022 to 21.3 GW in 2030 at a CAGR of 3.71%. This increase will see a total investment of $11.3 billion, rising from $358 million in 2022 to $1.83 billion in 2030.

Exploiting the earth's energy to produce power and heat (geothermal) is not new. Plants have been operational since the 1960s, but many factors have given significant momentum to the industry. Several new exploration and production techniques are from the oil & gas (O&G) industry.

These techniques have made the viability of projects much higher, as exploration companies can locate the required heat source. Closed-loop extraction techniques minimize the environmental impact on water tables and soil, making geothermal energy sustainable.

Financing baseload renewable energy has become much more attractive for investors. Utilizing the heat produced by geothermal in district heating or for own use in oil & gas operations helps decarbonization.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Geothermal Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Key Market Participants in the Geothermal Market

Technology Overview: Key Plant Types

Technology Overview: Technologies by Temperature/Depth

Technology Overview

Major Trends Shaping the Global Geothermal Market

Growing Interest of the Oil and Gas Industry in Geothermal

All Bets on Closed-loop Systems

Geothermal as a Storage Medium

Data Center Investment

Google's RE Investment

Geothermal District Heating

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and MW Forecast - Global Geothermal Market

Revenue Forecast - Top 10 Countries

MW Additions Forecast - Top 10 Countries

Installed Base - 2022 and 2030

Revenue and MW Forecast Discussion

Turkey

United States

New Zealand

Indonesia

Kenya

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Geothermal Servicing

Growth Opportunity 2: OEM as Owner/Investor

Growth Opportunity 3: Repurposing Depleted Oil & Gas Fields

Growth Opportunity 4: Geothermal Heating

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxruqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets