Global Geothermal Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: Innovative Culture in Exploration and Production, Heat Decarbonization, and Sustainable O&G Industry Drive Investments

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geothermal Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total installed capacity globally is estimated to increase from 15.9 GW in 2022 to 21.3 GW in 2030 at a CAGR of 3.71%. This increase will see a total investment of $11.3 billion, rising from $358 million in 2022 to $1.83 billion in 2030.
Exploiting the earth's energy to produce power and heat (geothermal) is not new. Plants have been operational since the 1960s, but many factors have given significant momentum to the industry. Several new exploration and production techniques are from the oil & gas (O&G) industry.
These techniques have made the viability of projects much higher, as exploration companies can locate the required heat source. Closed-loop extraction techniques minimize the environmental impact on water tables and soil, making geothermal energy sustainable.
Financing baseload renewable energy has become much more attractive for investors. Utilizing the heat produced by geothermal in district heating or for own use in oil & gas operations helps decarbonization.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Geothermal Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Market Participants in the Geothermal Market
- Technology Overview: Key Plant Types
- Technology Overview: Technologies by Temperature/Depth
- Technology Overview
- Major Trends Shaping the Global Geothermal Market
- Growing Interest of the Oil and Gas Industry in Geothermal
- All Bets on Closed-loop Systems
- Geothermal as a Storage Medium
- Data Center Investment
- Google's RE Investment
- Geothermal District Heating
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and MW Forecast - Global Geothermal Market
- Revenue Forecast - Top 10 Countries
- MW Additions Forecast - Top 10 Countries
- Installed Base - 2022 and 2030
- Revenue and MW Forecast Discussion
- Turkey
- United States
- New Zealand
- Indonesia
- Kenya
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Geothermal Servicing
- Growth Opportunity 2: OEM as Owner/Investor
- Growth Opportunity 3: Repurposing Depleted Oil & Gas Fields
- Growth Opportunity 4: Geothermal Heating
