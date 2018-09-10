Global Geriatric Medicine Market 2017-2023 - Market was Worth $622.17 Billion in 2017 and is Estimated to Grow to $947.9 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, Sept 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Geriatric Medicine Market - by Therapeutic Category, Condition, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Geriatric Medicine Market was worth 622.17 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 947.9 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.27% between 2017 and 2023.

North America is expected to dominate Global Geriatric Medicine Market in the forecast period due to the presence of a large geriatric population in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate with CAGR of 7.58% over the forecast period.





Drivers Vs. Constraints

The rising occurrence of medication-related issues among older adults and the emergency requirement for palliative care are the determining factors are fueling the Geriatric Medicine Market.

The dearth of wakefulness about the accessibility of geriatric care among aged patients is factor which restricts this market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates







The U.S., Germany, the UK, and Japan allocate 17.1%, 11.30%, 9.10%, 10.20%, of their GDP respectively towards healthcare expenditure and majority of these resources are used for developing new drugs, new software, and building technology platforms for hospitals and home health services.







