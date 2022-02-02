Global Gesture Recognition Market to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: January 2022 Executive Pool: 38036 Companies: 76 - Players covered include Apple Inc.; Cipia; Cognitec Systems GmbH; Elliptic Laboratories A/S; ESPROS Photonics Corporation; German Autolabs; GestureTek; Google LLC; HID Global Corporation; Infineon Technologies AG; Intel Corporation; iProov Ltd.; IrisGuard UK Ltd; Microchip Technology Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; OmniVision Technologies Inc.; OMRON Corporation; pmdtechnologies ag; PointGrab Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Sony Depthsensing Solutions; Toposens GmbH; Ultraleap; XYZ Interactive and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Technology (Touch-Based, Touchless); End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Gesture Recognition Market to Reach US$24.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Gesture recognition refers to an interface between man and machine, interprets human gestures through mathematical algorithms, thereby bringing unchallenged ease and comfort for users while accessing a range of controls and product features on a machine. Gesture recognition allows users to interact with machines through hand and finger gesture movements without physically touching digital devices. The technology is gaining prominence among consumers and original equipment manufacturers or OEMs because of increased user convenience while handling laptops, navigation devices, personal computers, smartphones, among others. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation to add gesture recognition features in different consumer electronics, which in turn, has improved safety, reliability, and convenience. By combining image processing and computer vision, the technology executes commands through gestures. The demand for touchless sensing is attributed to increasing demand for superior user experience, ease of use, and rising digitization across several sectors. Hygiene concerns owing to the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly boosted growth in the market. Escalating demand from various end-use sectors like banking and finance along with automotive which is witnessing a staggering increase in connectivity demand is likely to further augment growth in the market. The high accuracy of next-generation systems is likely to drive a substantial increase in touchless sensing demand in the years ahead.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gesture Recognition estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period. Touch-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$12 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Touchless segment is readjusted to a revised 21.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44% share of the global Gesture Recognition market. A large number of companies across industries are making efforts to retrofit existing touch-based interfaces to touchless. The touchless human machine interface technology holds numerous benefits, including safety. In the coming years, touchless HMI technologies are anticipated to register significant uptake and provide lucrative opportunities for market participants.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026

The Gesture Recognition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.1% and 16.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.